Below the Waterline: A great man and a great fisherman? That was just Jerry Martoglio

He would holler and scream at times, but after losing Joan, he seemed to do less of that. Jerry had a big heart for soldiers and kids, and would do whatever it took to help them. Fishing was his tool and he never stopped moving or trying to do it better. That was just Jerry.

Jerry’s passing will be big shoes to fill. Not sure any of us are up to it. He did so much, most without fanfare, and things just got done. Jerry drove hard and loved his role as a leader. Even though he may not have known it, he did his best to make us all better.

He pushed all of us and I have never met anyone who loved fishing more. He was a tournament director, fisherman and he loved the whole game. His opinions were never in question and he made us think as a result. Jerry could be a butt-head one minute and hugging you the next. That was just Jerry.

Jerry had a huge role in getting me involved in tournaments and, honestly, I am not sure I would have started them without his push. Countless others can say the same. At that time, I fished for fun, but he saw there was much more to it for me and he always said, “You are good enough to get out here and compete”.