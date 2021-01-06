Below the Waterline: A great man and a great fisherman? That was just Jerry Martoglio

God always has a plan. For most of us it is hard to understand that plan at times, but our faith leads us to know there is a reason for everything.
We are put on this earth knowing full well none of us get out of it alive, so it’s important to live our lives to the fullest. This past week we lost another guy — Jerry Martoglio — who cut his own way and along the way impacted folks all over because he couldn’t say no. He led, he questioned and he got involved. Jerry, a fishing legend, did that without looking for credit or fanfare and, without a doubt, left a lasting mark that will be felt by many forever.
Jerry didn’t believe in status quo and tilted at many a windmill in the process. Funny now, looking back, it just seemed to work out and we all were better for knowing him. That as how Jerry did things and those who knew that always said — that was just Jerry.
Jerry told me once that we could complain about everything we didn’t like or we could get involved and do something to change it. Wise words. That stayed with me forever, and to this day it's impacted how I look at things. He never let the dust settle under his shoes and he drove others to be better, too. That was just Jerry.
Jerry was a doer and, by being so, ruffled a few feathers along the way. He didn’t like things to take forever to get done. If he got it in his mind, he was always full steam ahead to accomplish the mission — no matter if he pushed a few out of the way on the journey.
To all of us, we knew his heart was always in the right place, but at times his execution caused folks to wonder if he was grouchy or driven. We all just figured ... it was just Jerry.
No one in our area did more for the outdoors or was more competitive than Jerry. He was always in the middle of everything. When a project started, Jerry was there ramrodding and organizing. Not only did he love to fish, but loved those who did. At times his competitive nature might have come across badly, but once you looked at what he said or what he did, you realized most times he had the best interest of the whole in mind.
He looked out for our lakes — Dawson, Evergreen and Bloomington — and was the past president of the Illinois Bass Federation, and also president of Bloomington/Normal Bass Club, Mackinaw Valley Bassmasters and the Friends of Everbloom. He was an original and vital board member of the McLean County Sportsmen. He also ran the HOOAH military fishing derby each year as well.
Jerry also served on the Unit 5 Board of Education and even umpired in his spare time. He also served with his wife Joan as Operation Bass Tournament Director for Michigan and Indiana. He also ran the IHSA Fishing Sectionals at Lake Bloomington. That, too, was just Jerry.
Jerry was always moving, and although he had reached his 80s, he looked and acted like a man in his late 40s or early 50s. No job was too big nor too difficult. He made us all think about how we could skin the cat a different way. He had a knack of getting folks herded up and pointed in the right direction, and if no volunteers would raise their hand, he would take on whatever job to see things to completion. That was just Jerry.
Jerry loved his family, and after the loss of Joan, we all worried about him. They were inseparable — two peas in a pod. There were days we would sit in my office or at a ramp and just talk. Tears are the medicine for healing and we shed a few with her loss together. She was the apple of his eye and she treated him like royalty.
Jerry was also very proud of his daughter Pam and son Chris. He spoke often about his grandkids, and also Pam’s accomplishments and how much she was like Joan. He made son Chris a better man by showing compassion, unwavering support and hard love at times, too. He always tried to direct his path and was always there for him. He loved that boy and always wanted the best for him. I know Chris knows that, and the lessons learned from his Dad will stick with him the rest of his life.
For instance, recently, he came by just to tell me the story about the big deer Chris harvested on their property. He had that Jerry grin from ear to ear. That was the real Jerry.
He would holler and scream at times, but after losing Joan, he seemed to do less of that. Jerry had a big heart for soldiers and kids, and would do whatever it took to help them. Fishing was his tool and he never stopped moving or trying to do it better. That was just Jerry.
Jerry’s passing will be big shoes to fill. Not sure any of us are up to it. He did so much, most without fanfare, and things just got done. Jerry drove hard and loved his role as a leader. Even though he may not have known it, he did his best to make us all better.
He pushed all of us and I have never met anyone who loved fishing more. He was a tournament director, fisherman and he loved the whole game. His opinions were never in question and he made us think as a result. Jerry could be a butt-head one minute and hugging you the next. That was just Jerry.
Jerry had a huge role in getting me involved in tournaments and, honestly, I am not sure I would have started them without his push. Countless others can say the same. At that time, I fished for fun, but he saw there was much more to it for me and he always said, “You are good enough to get out here and compete”.
He instilled confidence in me and even though I sometimes didn’t agree with the method, the results mattered. His impact will be felt for a very long time. We, at times, fought like cats, but he was always there for me and me for him. I am going to miss him popping into the office or calling me when something needed our help.
You were a good man, Jerry Martoglio, and even though we didn’t always agree, I knew you had my back. That was just Jerry.
I am going to miss you my friend and things won’t be the same in our circles with you gone. Hard to figure out God’s plan in death, but rest assured he is hugging Joan and looking for the best fishing spots in heaven right now.
That is just Jerry. Love ya dude.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.