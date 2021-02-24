Below the Waterline: A little cow poop on the shoes never hurt anyone — especially when you're fishing

I think most became fertilizer in the garden — I do remember that smell. We didn’t feel bad because we saw stories of how the Potawatomie Indians that were indigenous to our area used fish to make their corn taller, so we felt that was part of the program. Dead things, grass clippings and cow manure always ended up in the garden, and none of us got sick or died from eating the tomatoes, carrots and green beans either, so it must have been part of nature’ s way. Coffee grounds, potato skins and other smelly stuff were also added to the mix as well. Oh, those were the days.

There was no such thing as thing as catch-and-release, and people thought you were crazy if you threw them back in those days. If you caught it, you took it home, and if you shot it, you ate it. Guess that is why I never remember shooting a crow.

I was a terrible shot and I remember shooting at an old root beer gallon jug we put on a post and missing it on the first two shots. Some of my buddies were like Jed Clampett and could pick off a fly at 20 paces but me … not so much. I got better as I got older, but I would have starved if I had to kill something to eat.