Below the Waterline: A little cow poop on the shoes never hurt anyone — especially when you're fishing

If you are like most of us who love to fish, there is little doubt you rode your bike to a creek or a pond, used a versatile piece of rope or a bungee cord to strap your fishing equipment on it and cut across a pasture or two filled with cow patties, bumps and potholes to hit your favorite honey hole.
Cow pies were like a mine field, and add in a few sticker bushes and a mud hole or two, and the trip was an adventure. But getting there was what it was all about. I remember getting stung by bees, twisting an ankle or two, and having snacks eaten before I got there, too. We called those “sack lunches” and they usually included a bologna sandwich with real mayonnaise, a bag of Fritos and a small bottle of pop, usually RC or Nehi. We might have snuck a Twinkie in there, too, but that was only on special long range trips. No fancy lunch pails — just an old brown sack — and they always tasted better on those trips.
That was just the way it was growing up in a small town. I believe it was the best part of our upbringing — it taught us how to take boring out of the equation. We didn’t need a planned activity. We could make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear due to our imaginations.
Mark this down: Nothing was better than a cold bottle of pop and a frozen candy bar after one of those excursions.
Our tackle was simple with a Zebco 33, a five-and-a-half-foot brand x rod that had the action of a pool cue, a sack of Mepps spinners, some hooks and bobbers and a few “crappie killers” we stole from our dads' tackle boxes. Our live bait was something we dug or caught, and we weren’t very fancy.
For the record, crappie killers were homemade jigs our dads made from wheel weights and deer hair that they had painted and tied in the winter in the basement and were good no matter the size or species of the fish. They were a secret for a while, but that didn’t last long when we drug a stringer of carp, bullheads, suckers, bluegill and whatever else we caught across the cow patties, tied to our bikes and whisked home to show them off to whoever we would see along the way.
The air from the ride and the stringer were not the fish’s friend, and even though we tried, we never mastered the ability to put a bucket of water on our bikes. I can’t tell you how many times we left with three and got back with less than that, but the raccoons and cats ate well those days, I am sure. By the time we made it home they were more like beef jerky than fish, and I don’t remember ever eating any of them. If we did, none of us died, and they must have not been good or I would have had a story in my memory banks about them.
I think most became fertilizer in the garden — I do remember that smell. We didn’t feel bad because we saw stories of how the Potawatomie Indians that were indigenous to our area used fish to make their corn taller, so we felt that was part of the program. Dead things, grass clippings and cow manure always ended up in the garden, and none of us got sick or died from eating the tomatoes, carrots and green beans either, so it must have been part of nature’ s way. Coffee grounds, potato skins and other smelly stuff were also added to the mix as well. Oh, those were the days.
There was no such thing as thing as catch-and-release, and people thought you were crazy if you threw them back in those days. If you caught it, you took it home, and if you shot it, you ate it. Guess that is why I never remember shooting a crow.
I was a terrible shot and I remember shooting at an old root beer gallon jug we put on a post and missing it on the first two shots. Some of my buddies were like Jed Clampett and could pick off a fly at 20 paces but me … not so much. I got better as I got older, but I would have starved if I had to kill something to eat.
We hunted pheasant, squirrel and rabbit. I remember one squirrel I harvested, I moved to Florida with. When I moved back a few years later, I still had it. I don’t believe he would have tasted that good, and I don’t think gravy would have softened him up after a few years of freezer burn. I still feel bad about that. Poor little guy never got to swim in a pan of hot grease, and even though squirrel is tasty, I don’t ever remember standing in line at a buffet where they served it. Sort of like liver and onions — there isn’t enough ketchup to cover that taste up. Tasted like baked mud. Still can’t stand the smell of it. The only thing worse was hominy.
We didn’t have much, but I never knew that. I had good school clothes — those double-kneed blue jeans lasted forever but were hard to run in, and my shoes never had holes in them. But the extras were hard to come by. My dad saved for months to get me a ball glove and we picked up pop bottles for deposits we used for candy at the store. Life was pretty simple then. Boy, have the times changed.
Some kids today have no idea of how tough life can be. I believe our generation caused some of it — we always wanted our kids to have more than we did. If we wanted something, we had to earn it. Chores and cleaning up after ourselves was never in question. We got our butts whipped when we should have, too. A good paddling would go a long way for a few right now.
I have thought for a long time that we need a little more bike riding, cow poop on shoes and a garden or two in the world now. It’s way too easy to have someone else do the heavy lifting and we are a “need it now” society. Many feel that patience and perseverance is only something that others should have.
But fishing is growing. New people are finding out about it, and maybe — just maybe — some of our kids will end up better as a result. I sure hope so.
