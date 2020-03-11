Below the Waterline: A small splash can make big waves in fishing

Throwing a pebble into a calm pond creates waves. There are tighter rings where it enters the water, but as it spreads out the waves are larger. Big rocks can make a larger splash, but in the end dissipate at close to the same rate.

All of us create waves. Some are tight while others are far reaching and no matter the size of your rock, the hydrodynamics remain the same. Your circles and involvement in them are much the same. We should look at the pebble as a mirror of our lives and even the smallest of pebbles creates impact.

Those who create waves are creators and most are innovators. They are adverse to status quo. We need more who will put up a fight, not just talk about it.

What about leading?

There are 60-plus million people who fish and we have zero organization to have a unified voice. We need that as that voice could move mountains. Even at the local level, we need more who look for ways to do things versus ways to say no.

Anyone can say no. Saying yes just might take some work and honestly that scares people. Get involved longer than your child participates and don’t go overboard when they do. Let them find their way with gentle nudges versus hard pushes and don’t live your life through theirs. I see it all the time.