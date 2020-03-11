Below the Waterline: A small splash can make big waves in fishing

Throwing a pebble into a calm pond creates waves. There are tighter rings where it enters the water, but as it spreads out the waves are larger. Big rocks can make a larger splash, but in the end dissipate at close to the same rate.
All of us create waves. Some are tight while others are far reaching and no matter the size of your rock, the hydrodynamics remain the same. Your circles and involvement in them are much the same. We should look at the pebble as a mirror of our lives and even the smallest of pebbles creates impact.
Those who create waves are creators and most are innovators. They are adverse to status quo. We need more who will put up a fight, not just talk about it.
What about leading?
There are 60-plus million people who fish and we have zero organization to have a unified voice. We need that as that voice could move mountains. Even at the local level, we need more who look for ways to do things versus ways to say no.
Anyone can say no. Saying yes just might take some work and honestly that scares people. Get involved longer than your child participates and don’t go overboard when they do. Let them find their way with gentle nudges versus hard pushes and don’t live your life through theirs. I see it all the time.
Let kids learn to love it on their own and not because you bought a boat or like it. Long term anglers are those who have found it to be their passion. Kids are smart and if it’s cool they will be there. Not all of them will be a pro or a Division I recruit, but they could very well find an activity that will last their lifetime.
Find the right path
We need more folks who create waves by nurturing and feeding youth programs with positivity versus negativity. Just because it has never done doesn’t mean it shouldn’t have been. Some may call it making waves, but I call it making a difference.
Push hard and be a change agent. Status quo doesn’t fit and it’s more than just participating because your kids are involved. Those who get the most respect are those who stay helping after their own kids are no longer part of the program. I see it all the time in high school fishing and at the IHSA. We have folks like that everywhere, but no place has it had more of an impact than fishing. I see bad kids becoming good ones and their love for their school flourishes with this activity.
Old dogs, new tricks
We still have area schools that have not started a program, but many are finally trying. In the Intercity, U High is in the process of making inroads and the process is underway at Lexington, too. I would have bet a lab school like U High would have been one of the first.
I have never figured out why Olympia has never started a team. Maybe it will soon. too. We might just need a pile of rocks for ripple making there as well. Instead of seeing it as more work or liability and not doing it, I would hope the school would look for ways to do it. Again, anyone can say no, but saying yes and putting a bit of effort in can reap huge dividends to the kids.
I’m proud of the kids at Lexington and U High who kept pushing and got fishing going. Get a plan, have the answers, and sell, sell, sell. Find like-minded kids and have them do the same thing. All sorts of programs start that way.
The right thing to do
Volunteerism is more than getting involved because you have a kid who participates. It’s a great place to start, but programs lose steam when coaches change all the time. Stability in fishing teams is equally as important as it is in stick and ball sports. Having a passionate coach who sticks around is part of it.
Starting fishing in grade school and high school is the right thing to do. Fishing is more than catching and it teaches biology, geography and technology. It teaches life.
Start a team
I sure hope I see every area high school have a fishing team before I hang up my rod and reel. Take the lead, build a plan and get the buzz started with the kids. If you believe hard enough it can happen.
Every school that started a program locally started with a big NO as the first answer when asked if they could have a team. Persistence and having a solid plan works. If you need help, contact the IHSA or other coaches who have teams. Both are great references.
Throw a pebble in the pond and watch the waves … good things could happen!
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.