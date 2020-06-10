Below the Waterline: Adapting to changes part of the new game plan now

Fishing this past weekend on Evergreen Lake at the Sam Leman Everbloom Trail was much more than catching. Although we had to take measures of social distancing, it went on without a hitch. We have learned in this trail that we are the example for local anglers, and by communicating guidelines and having anglers who take responsibility willingly we are able to fish, be in the sunshine and enjoy camaraderie without compromising safety.

Safety is always a priority for this trail. We have rules in place with lifejackets, kill switches and pre-planning with willing participants to make it work.

No one likes the masks, the distancing or the additional regulations, but based on what I saw this weekend it can be done. The anglers did a great job of staying apart, wearing face coverings and weighing in individually without having a big group. One angler mentioned after the event the word "trust," and it sure is neat to see a group who shares that attribute.

We don’t have to worry about cheating or someone stretching the rules in the SLEBTT as the anglers police themselves. I have always said if I have to worry about one person cheating, it’s time to get out of the game. There are lots of great people in the world, but none finer that those who fish this trail. With 18-plus years under our belts holding these tournaments that is something proves that.