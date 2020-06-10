Below the Waterline: Adapting to changes part of the new game plan now

Never in my lifetime has it been scarier, more confusing and yes more deadly than it is right now. The real problem is our experts are all over the board and the goalposts keep moving.
We have seen more death due to a silent virus than during the entire Viet Nam War by nearly double, and just about the time normalcy looks like it’s peaking it’s nose out something else negative occurs.
Reasoning and doing right has been replaced with chaos and arbitrary thinking. Fishing is a drip in the bucket to life right now, but it does bring some normalcy to a confusing time. Writing a fishing column almost seems ludicrous, but fishing may just give us hope so I move forward. I see it as a way to bring friends and relaxation together, and this past weekend was an example of it.
The mask and sanitizer business, once reserved for sun protection and personal hygiene in fishing, is now a necessity for every citizen and our decision makers have scared us into believing they will protect us. They are like a tray table and a seat belt in an airplane. They give us a false sense of security and home confinement has made it worse, in my opinion.
I am not a doctor, but it seems even the doctors are confused and opinions have run rampant. All of the changes are a result of "political power" and the almighty dollar, and it doesn’t matter what side of the fence you sit on.
Fishing this past weekend on Evergreen Lake at the Sam Leman Everbloom Trail was much more than catching. Although we had to take measures of social distancing, it went on without a hitch. We have learned in this trail that we are the example for local anglers, and by communicating guidelines and having anglers who take responsibility willingly we are able to fish, be in the sunshine and enjoy camaraderie without compromising safety.
Safety is always a priority for this trail. We have rules in place with lifejackets, kill switches and pre-planning with willing participants to make it work.
No one likes the masks, the distancing or the additional regulations, but based on what I saw this weekend it can be done. The anglers did a great job of staying apart, wearing face coverings and weighing in individually without having a big group. One angler mentioned after the event the word "trust," and it sure is neat to see a group who shares that attribute.
We don’t have to worry about cheating or someone stretching the rules in the SLEBTT as the anglers police themselves. I have always said if I have to worry about one person cheating, it’s time to get out of the game. There are lots of great people in the world, but none finer that those who fish this trail. With 18-plus years under our belts holding these tournaments that is something proves that.
Another word that comes to mind in reflection is "honor." We have it pretty good and a day on the water highlights what a great country we have in spite of a lot of challenges that face us today. Solitary time on a lake or in a park is settling, and no doubt perspectives change and attitudes improve just being outdoors.
We held boat draw position and boat check at the same time and did it boat by boat, no pre-tournament meeting and we weighed in the same way with fish at the scales for a minimal about of time and back to aerated livewells and back to the lake quickly.
The fish are our prized asset, and even with all the COVID-19 virus rules we had to put in place there is a way to structure weigh-ins to keep them alive and well. Thanks to all the anglers for caring and looking out for the fish and adapting quickly to the changes, it went without a hitch
Fishing was tough for 25 teams who started the event, but all but one team brought fish to the scales. Mike Barton and Mick Scott figured out a five-fish limit to win the tournament. They weighed 13.32 pounds. Bruce Obrien and Steve Craig got second with 10.60 pounds, and Randy and Rob Hakes had big bass of 5.38 pounds.
Adaptability to changing rules is just part of the game, and I have never been more proud of this group than I was Saturday. It wasn’t easy or status quo, but this group adapted to the changes and as always I look forward to the next one.
