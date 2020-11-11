Below the Waterline: An old tire, an old boat and an old guy

Cleaning up old glue, measuring and building templates for the SeaDek, and removing all the lids and hardware is the hard part. As I get things patched and repaired, I will see life being brought back into this old girl.

After making my military tribute boat that I showcase and fish out of today, I have been toying with making this one an: “America first" first responder model. More on that down the road. It is the right colors and was built by American craftsmen and women in Flippin, Arkansas, 35 years ago and I knew many of the hands that touched it. That is special to me.

This boat is rough but has a great trailer and needs some love, to put it mildly. It's missing hardware, seats, pumps, etc., but it is sound structurally. The console is a wiring mess, but that is no hill for a climber. The steering will be replaced and it will be spit shined after its put back together.

I am using an engine that came from a prior project that has been reworked, and will be a perfect engine for area lakes.

When it’s cold and blowing outside, I will be in the shop, grinding and dreaming of the completed project. I truly love working on these old boats, bringing them back to life. I am sure the Old Man Rigging Crew will be around again for no other reason than to give me grief and tell me what I have done wrong.