Below the Waterline: An old tire, an old boat and an old guy

It’s that time again when boats go to hibernate, anglers become hunters and couch potatoes, and I start a new boat renovation project.
Some have been easy. Some have been complicated, but to date, I have never taken on a challenge like the new one. It is a 1985 Ranger 340V and I may have actually bitten off more than I can chew. Even picking it up was a challenge.
A week ago I bought the boat from a gentleman in Benld. Didn’t even know there was such a place — thought I had been everywhere. But I used Google maps and found it was a small town near Litchfield. Road trip time.
My buddy Bruce O'Brien and I headed that way on Saturday morning with the promise we would pick it up and be back by noon. That was before a shredded tire, a tire change rescue by another buddy Loren Peters, and a 10-mile limp of 5 mph along old 66 to keep what was left of the tire from blowing and wrecking the fender and trailer. We survived it and made it back.
Now the real fun begins.
Some boats are not much to clean up, but after close examination I found this one to have nests, leaves and acorns throughout. I bet I made a herd of chipmunks find other high ground. After multiple clean outs with Dawn and a hose, I think I can touch it without fear of catching something.
I left it outside for a night or two to drain and so those insects and spiders I couldn’t reach could escape. I did notice an opossum was looking it over one morning when I came in, but he scurried off when I approached.
On the way home we noticed the boat was a salvage model, likely stolen, stripped and recovered, and those who stripped it were professionals. Not much was left except a bit of plumbing, part of a railing and a cleat or two. The wires were all cut and, with most boats, I find a treasure or two hidden inside, but this boat was a rare exception. I found 3 bullet weights, a couple rusty crappie baits and some monsters that were a combination of carpet, hair and yuck. That is all behind me now.
I pulled all the carpet and what little hardware was left and began the restoration process that includes sanding, scraping and buffing. I have enlisted the help of some of my business partners at Lake Bloomington Marine, Motorguide, Attwood, Lowrance, SeaDek, and Ranger for advice and products. I have a list as long as a horse’s leg.
Slowly but surely I am making headway, working evenings and weekends, and my vision of putting this old jewel together is getting life. Being a bit of a pack rat helps, too. I have parts I have saved, including a 40 hp Mariner that I recently rebuilt sitting on a stand ready to go. That will be the last step.
Cleaning up old glue, measuring and building templates for the SeaDek, and removing all the lids and hardware is the hard part. As I get things patched and repaired, I will see life being brought back into this old girl.
After making my military tribute boat that I showcase and fish out of today, I have been toying with making this one an: “America first" first responder model. More on that down the road. It is the right colors and was built by American craftsmen and women in Flippin, Arkansas, 35 years ago and I knew many of the hands that touched it. That is special to me.
This boat is rough but has a great trailer and needs some love, to put it mildly. It's missing hardware, seats, pumps, etc., but it is sound structurally. The console is a wiring mess, but that is no hill for a climber. The steering will be replaced and it will be spit shined after its put back together.
I am using an engine that came from a prior project that has been reworked, and will be a perfect engine for area lakes.
When it’s cold and blowing outside, I will be in the shop, grinding and dreaming of the completed project. I truly love working on these old boats, bringing them back to life. I am sure the Old Man Rigging Crew will be around again for no other reason than to give me grief and tell me what I have done wrong.
A lot of my friends tell me that I would rather work on boats than fish out of them and, honestly, I think they are right. I know my buddies who restore cars and motorcycles would agree that there is pleasure in seeing something that was full of leaves and weeds back on the road or the water again.
People who fish see things differently, are up to the challenge and won’t let a blown tire stifle their creativity or desire. An old tire, an old boat and an old guy working on it just seems like the right combination.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
