Below the Waterline: Approaching 50 years, Bloomington Normal Bass Club still going strong

Clubs have fallen on hard times in recent years with many going by the wayside due to foundations in tournaments only and leaderships of those clubs getting a little longer in the tooth and losing interest. That is not happening at the BNBC.

As it is in most successful organizations, the BNBC leadership does their best to get all members involved. The goal of the BNBC is to enlist and get involvement with both old and young and not only having them as members, but getting them engaged and being integral in programs and functions.

“The Club” would love to have more high school and college anglers participating and invite all ages and genders to get involved. If you like to fish tournaments the BNBC has that for you, and if you don’t but just like to fish they would love to have you participate and share information on techniques and hot spots.

High school fishing has been a game changer for the entire fishing industry and those anglers are the next leaders. With some clubs disbanding, the BNBC is the go-to location to get those anglers their fishing fix moving forward.