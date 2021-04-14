Below the Waterline: Approaching 50 years, Bloomington Normal Bass Club still going strong

For nearly 50 years, founded in 1972, the Bloomington Normal Bass Club has produced some of the best anglers in the state of Illinois or for that matter … anywhere.
Multiple championships, multiple state champions, more winners all over the state, but equally important more families engaged in fishing got their starts in “The Club”.
No stranger to ups and downs, the Bloomington-Normal Bass Club (BNBC) is seeing a big resurgence and the excitement surrounding 2021 is as high as it has ever been. Leading up to the 50th-year anniversary in 2022 this year will be a rebirth and revitalization of the club. More members, more families, more youth efforts and, of course, the regular calendar of tournaments and fishing activities.
Although tournament fishing is part of the organization's main thrust — including Saturday and Tuesday Nighter’s — they are just a small part of it moving forward. Working with youth anglers, cookouts, raffles each meeting, tackle swaps, industry leader speakers and monthly meetings provide for like-minded fish heads the opportunity to mingle and talk about how to catch more fish.
That is the bottom line, and although it’s a bass club topics can include other species too. Fishing is supposed to be fun and that is part of the mantra of the BNBC.
The beauty of the old BNBC was folks sharing information and the game plan, and hope moving forward is bringing back growth and more activities. From beginning and youth anglers to old hats who have been around it for their lifetimes, the BNBC is a rare bird. As the new age of more new anglers participating, the pendulum is swinging for helping more new anglers get training. That includes those with a boat and those without one.
Clubs have fallen on hard times in recent years with many going by the wayside due to foundations in tournaments only and leaderships of those clubs getting a little longer in the tooth and losing interest. That is not happening at the BNBC.
As it is in most successful organizations, the BNBC leadership does their best to get all members involved. The goal of the BNBC is to enlist and get involvement with both old and young and not only having them as members, but getting them engaged and being integral in programs and functions.
“The Club” would love to have more high school and college anglers participating and invite all ages and genders to get involved. If you like to fish tournaments the BNBC has that for you, and if you don’t but just like to fish they would love to have you participate and share information on techniques and hot spots.
High school fishing has been a game changer for the entire fishing industry and those anglers are the next leaders. With some clubs disbanding, the BNBC is the go-to location to get those anglers their fishing fix moving forward.
If you are a coach or high school angler you are invited to come to a meeting and get involved. Bring your whole team. No doubt some of the best anglers in Illinois have come through this club and we want to keep that tradition going and make fishing a priority for decision makers and school officials.
Programs for 2021 include lake and roadway cleanups, family outings including cook-outs and our annual kids fishing programs. Of course, all of the programs will be centered on fishing but making our lakes and streams better is a priority too.
You can learn more about schedules and meeting times on the BNBC website or Facebook page or find a member and tag along with them to a meeting.
There is nothing better that getting together with like-minded outdoors folks and talking about ways to hone your craft in the process. Come out and check it out and hopefully become a member of the Bloomington-Normal Bass Club.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.