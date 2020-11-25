Below the Waterline: Be thankful for the outdoors

As hard as it may be, this week will be full of thanks. I am willing to bet there is more articles written on this topic this week than any other topic. This shouldn’t be the case as we have a lot as outdoors folks to be thankful for every day, not just this week.
This past couple of weeks I have made it a point on social media to see friends' catches and harvests, and also their time outdoors with family enjoying what nature has provided. It still amazes me to see the size of some of the deer we have in our area. It’s almost like they're ghosts the remainder of the year.
I am afflicted with a love for the outdoors and try to share that message every day. I work hard at it and see the advantages of how it can heal people’s lives.
This year, in particular, it has been a bastion of hope. We have been locked down, locked up and generally relegated to our homes and inside. The outdoors has provided an escape and, thankfully, it was only shut down for a short period.
I watch closely how folks social distance, wear masks and generally respect one another outdoors. It makes me smile to see that none of us feel like we are too tough or have little respect for our fellow man by not following established guidelines for curbing this dreadful sickness.
In the beginning I did not personally know anyone who had it, but within the last few months I have had numerous friends who have been through it. It is a bad one, but we can get through it by respecting each other first. More importantly, know it’s real and it can be deadly.
Outdoors people are leaders and they see things for what they are without ulterior motivations. This virus has changed us short term, but I hope it ends soon. No doubt, I worry about my Dad and his wife, Mary Ellen, my mother in law, my Aunts and close family — they seem to be most at risk. But I also worry about all my friends, too.
Worry isn’t panic, but rather it's no different than not walking in front of a train or bus. We have to take the necessary precautions more so than ever, but we don’t have to lock ourselves up, either. Life has to move forward and thank goodness we have outdoor areas like parks and lakes to take our minds off of all the negative.
Negative thoughts conjure up more negativity, so find a light in the darkness this week. It’s out there, you just have to seek it.
We are transitioning from “Indian Summer” to winter quickly, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go sit on the patio, take a drive around one of our parks, or fish and hunt. As my Mom used to say, “get outside and blow the stink off,” and the therapeutics of that time off the chair is medicinal.
There are viable alternatives to sitting in the Lazy Boy and watching TV. Sometimes TV can be the bearer of nothing but bad news, but I have found DIY shows and outdoors related programming fills the void more than noise of politics and second guessing each other.
Find a new hobby, remodel the house or try a pick up at a new neighborhood restaurant as a way to break the boredom. These folks are hurting and every little bit helps. Take a walk around the block if you are able and, even when its cold, turn up the heat and roll down the windows in the car a bit on those drives to the store. Fresh air does wonders to the psyche. It just feels better after your lungs get some fresh air.
The outdoors is the great unifier. I hear almost daily about how divided we are, but there is just something about a brisk smell of fresh air, a bright warm sun on your face, or our first bit of snow that just seems to give us energy. We have found ways to deal with segregation, but honestly, it has to end or more negativity and division is just around the corner. We have to be leaders, and although most of us are not in a position of authority, we rule our own domains.
In my job I talk to people from all over the world on a daily basis, and rest assured this COVID mess is not just in our area. It is worldwide. Hopefully a vaccine will be in the offing that will get us back to some sort of normalcy, but it obvious that, too, will take some time even when this killer is gone.
In the meantime, call a family member you haven’t spoken to in a while, go skip a rock at a lake, or start thinking positive thoughts. Those thoughts can be contagious, too.
No doubt we have been beat up, but rest assured Americans are a hardy lot. We will fight our way through this, but I don’t know any better way than getting outdoors. It will help heal the soul.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
