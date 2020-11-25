Below the Waterline: Be thankful for the outdoors

We are transitioning from “Indian Summer” to winter quickly, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go sit on the patio, take a drive around one of our parks, or fish and hunt. As my Mom used to say, “get outside and blow the stink off,” and the therapeutics of that time off the chair is medicinal.

There are viable alternatives to sitting in the Lazy Boy and watching TV. Sometimes TV can be the bearer of nothing but bad news, but I have found DIY shows and outdoors related programming fills the void more than noise of politics and second guessing each other.

Find a new hobby, remodel the house or try a pick up at a new neighborhood restaurant as a way to break the boredom. These folks are hurting and every little bit helps. Take a walk around the block if you are able and, even when its cold, turn up the heat and roll down the windows in the car a bit on those drives to the store. Fresh air does wonders to the psyche. It just feels better after your lungs get some fresh air.