Below the Waterline: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of a fishing milestone that may never be duplicated

For the last few weeks, I have put my attention towards old Bassmaster shows, reading old publications and digging into stories that made me want to be just like those I am reading about.
It's funny how history has a way of repeating itself and how much can be learned from the past. Fishing is evergreen and one of the few sports that we can imitate what we see and put it into practice. Trial and error is the teacher and the fish don’t know any better if it's old or new, so tried and true still holds water.
This is the 20th anniversary of a milestone in fishing that may never be duplicated. The perfect storm of cold, then a rapid warming trend made this a week we will all remember forever — at least Dean Rojas will.
I sure wish one time I would hit this perfect scenario and put into practice what Rojas did on this early spring day on Lake Toho in 2001. The weather aligned perfectly for spawn-ready giant bass to move shallow, and Rojas put the largest single day total ever recorded in a BASS event of 45.02 pounds on the scales.
It is hard to fathom a 10.13, a 10.0, a 9.5, an 8.2 and a 7.9-pound bass in the same bag of fish. Compared at the time to Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game, this record may never be matched again in a Bassmaster event.
The story is one of luck, circumstance and knowledge all coming together. Finding the treasure chest was much more than a map or a good shovel, it was letting instincts and time on the water take over. It was a foggy morning, a chance glimpse of a small male bass darting out of a grass clump, and the stick-to-itiveness to keep looking that separated maybe into reality.
Some tidbits that may be missed is there was no GPS, no fluorocarbon line and it wasn’t the same pattern everywhere on the lake. The weather prior to the tournament was cold and windy, but the last practice day warmed quickly. With no wind set up for the mother lode of all mother lodes to hit the bank, Rojas — a savvy sight-fishing aficionado — knew where to look and what to look for. Staying a little later on that fateful last practice day was the difference.
The weather prior to the event set this up. No fish had even thought about spawning, but when it warmed, they came up in waves and it brought all the big girls at once to the bank. Rojas' last practice day was taking a sponsor fishing, but that sponsor had to be back at noon — a time Rojas usually was putting it on the trailer. But he had to check that canal one more time, and that decision was huge.
Upon entering that canal, Rojas immediately saw a 5-pounder and then the meanest 10-pounder he had ever experienced. That bass got a boat ride on the first tournament day.
Rojas had more good fortune the first day. A fog delay greeted the anglers to open the tournament, and Rojas had a great boat draw, with only one competitor — Rick Lilleguard. Lilleguard was heading to the same area and had a better boat draw, but was delayed by getting lost in the fog that morning. That gave Rojas the edge he needed, and the rest is history.
Rojas just wanted a win in his second full year of competition, but got much more than that. He got fishing immortality. His 108.12 pound stringer was also the largest total ever caught until Paul Elias later broke that record with 132.8 pounds at famed Falcon Lake. It started a string of wins, with another win at the next event at Toledo Bend, too. It’s funny how confidence begets more confidence.
I remember a call I got that day from a buddy, Sam Folds, who was at the weigh-in. He told me what was happening and it blew me away. Angler after angler weighing giant bags of fish, with Sam’s play-by-play making it like I was there. I will never forget it. Rojas' total weight of 45.02 pounds is etched in my mind and will always be. I bet many other die-hard anglers would agree.
Rojas is a longtime friend and recently told me how fishing saved his life. He was a fishing nerd at age 13. He threw peanuts at baseball games, worked construction and fished local events to build the consummate pro career we know today.
“When you are 13 and live in a rough neighborhood, fishing wasn’t cool and I got made fun of a lot then," Rojas said. "Sports and fishing kept me in school, and I knew at that age I wanted to fish for a living."
To date, Rojas has designed over 25 different products for Spro and Big Bite Baits mainly, but will also be having a new line of rods coming out very soon. Pro angler Denny Brauer told Dean when he broke the record that winning is important, but having this record will be the thing that differentiates him forever. I think he was right.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.