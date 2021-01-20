Below the Waterline: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of a fishing milestone that may never be duplicated

It is hard to fathom a 10.13, a 10.0, a 9.5, an 8.2 and a 7.9-pound bass in the same bag of fish. Compared at the time to Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game, this record may never be matched again in a Bassmaster event.

The story is one of luck, circumstance and knowledge all coming together. Finding the treasure chest was much more than a map or a good shovel, it was letting instincts and time on the water take over. It was a foggy morning, a chance glimpse of a small male bass darting out of a grass clump, and the stick-to-itiveness to keep looking that separated maybe into reality.

Some tidbits that may be missed is there was no GPS, no fluorocarbon line and it wasn’t the same pattern everywhere on the lake. The weather prior to the tournament was cold and windy, but the last practice day warmed quickly. With no wind set up for the mother lode of all mother lodes to hit the bank, Rojas — a savvy sight-fishing aficionado — knew where to look and what to look for. Staying a little later on that fateful last practice day was the difference.