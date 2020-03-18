Below the Waterline: Coronavirus touches fishing too, but is that the right thing?

I have spent most of my life in the outdoors. Whether sports or fishing, the outdoors has served as my release from knuckleheads and routines. When everything goes to garbage, go outside is my motto. We need distractions and stress release and the outdoors does it for me.
Some variables like weather and fishing pressure are out of the control of the angler, but keeping a positive attitude and not spinning out can make the bad experiences palatable at a minimum. We are now in one of those times where big catches and tournament wins are small compared to dealing with a worldwide mess we’re still learning about.
In the last few weeks we have had some challenges in the outdoors that have nothing to do with a rod or reel or secret bait. Although still in the early stages and research is still being done, the Coronavirus has brought everyone except toilet paper and anti-bacterial hand washing gel companies to their knees.
Not sure why folks think they have to hoard toilet paper, but it must be something about being prepared for the long haul. Most boaters carry a roll or two in their boat and with this recent accumulation in our homes, it means wives won’t be so protective when a roll is swiped and added to the boat. Pardon the pun. Grocery stores are bare and those two products are nowhere to be found.
No doubt this pandemic is serious business and I would be the last to minimize its reach and seriousness. Cancellations and delays of the Masters, NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA and every other event with more than 50 folks in attendance says something. Even our lakes are impacted. These events serve as a distraction and we need a release from it. Fishing normally doesn’t pack up and leave. Although closures have occurred, we need to reexamine those.
Every precaution should be taken, but I am not sure why closing lakes and parks has anything to do with it. Minimal impact locations for release of day to day bad news is beneficial and should be applauded not hindered. Our lakes and parks do that for many of us. In my uneducated opinion, lakes and parks should be the last thing that should be closed. Being outdoors on a lake or in the woods does exactly what they are asking for. Solitude and time away from groups is medicinal and no place is better.
Stress causes even more angst with the news and media coverage, but getting away from the noise would seem positive instead of negative and in our area large groups do not congregate in parks or on lakes. It gets us away from it.
I am not a doctor, nor do I play one on TV, but the messages we are getting are contradictory and many times arbitrary to common sense and rational thinking. Not knowing is many times worse than the worst of news. I get it … contact to others in large groups who may have been in contact with someone who has been exposed to the virus is bad business. Protecting by exclusion and heartache also seems counterproductive and really won’t help. Who knows what next steps might be?
I feel especially bad for those who have been impacted by these statutory edicts to include restaurant owners, kitchen help and servers who many live paycheck to paycheck. The question is this precaution beneficial versus a “panic change, we have to do something mentality,” and have we gone too far? The numbers say a lot and at this writing don’t add up. We need some normalcy.
Time will tell if these actions solve the problem, but the lessons learned are invaluable. Washing hands, being more careful about covering our mouths when coughing or sneezing and not going to school or work sick are all valuable, but we have to continue to live our lives too. Living in fear or panicking too early leads to where we are today. The fear of the unknown keeps us away from our lakes, parks and from large groups. It makes sense right now, but should ease over time.
To be clear, I do not envy the positions of our decision makers and failing on the side of precaution does make sense, but as I have said many times our lakes and parks can be sanctuaries too. Elected officials are responsible for all citizens and that is a huge burden. I do applaud their decisions. Social distancing, the new buzz words to this pandemic, should not be isolationism in my mind. Closing of ramps, parks and being outdoors seems counterproductive and unhealthy at best. How long will it last?
Again, with airports still operating and travel not restricted to and through impacted areas without consideration just seems askew and doesn’t make sense.
Other states like Indiana and Maine have endorsed parks and ramps to remain open. They are looked at as a relief point to the day to day bad news. Illinois should reconsider these closures.
Although distraught about these areas being closed, it just doesn’t make sense. With that said, we don’t need to take sides as no one has all the answers. I just hope cooler minds prevail. We have to rely on those in charge whether we agree or not.
This too will pass and the lessons learned will be valuable as we move forward preparing for the next one. Rest assured it will happen.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.