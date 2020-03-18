Below the Waterline: Coronavirus touches fishing too, but is that the right thing?

I have spent most of my life in the outdoors. Whether sports or fishing, the outdoors has served as my release from knuckleheads and routines. When everything goes to garbage, go outside is my motto. We need distractions and stress release and the outdoors does it for me.

Some variables like weather and fishing pressure are out of the control of the angler, but keeping a positive attitude and not spinning out can make the bad experiences palatable at a minimum. We are now in one of those times where big catches and tournament wins are small compared to dealing with a worldwide mess we’re still learning about.

In the last few weeks we have had some challenges in the outdoors that have nothing to do with a rod or reel or secret bait. Although still in the early stages and research is still being done, the Coronavirus has brought everyone except toilet paper and anti-bacterial hand washing gel companies to their knees.

Not sure why folks think they have to hoard toilet paper, but it must be something about being prepared for the long haul. Most boaters carry a roll or two in their boat and with this recent accumulation in our homes, it means wives won’t be so protective when a roll is swiped and added to the boat. Pardon the pun. Grocery stores are bare and those two products are nowhere to be found.