Below the Waterline: COVID-19 and politics have made this a particularly difficult winter

The winter months have been a struggle this year, — more so than any time in recent recollection.
Weather has been cold and dark and we even had an ice storm that still is lingering with us. The bad part of this winter is this is usually the time we get a group of buddies together and hang out, talk fishing and prepare for the upcoming year. Not this year.
No matter the side of the fence you sit on with politics, mainstream media, governor's edicts or wearing a mask, this virus is a killer and is keeping us wondering, praying and hoping for it to subside. Most of us feel like caged animals, but what other options are there?
Just about every day now I hear of a friend who has tested positive. Even though I used to grin at folks driving by themselves in their car wearing their mask, I get it. We are all more cautious, in particular around the elderly, and rightfully so. We have to be.
I see wearing a mask like putting scent on a lure. What does it hurt? I know some folks have concerns about losing rights, being told what to do, or even are claustrophobic when having them on, but I also believe I have a moral obligation to others. For a few minutes in day, I wear mine when I am around others. You may not feel this concern when you are young, but having someone close to you sick or die wakens that concern even further.
In the last few years I have seen my vulnerability as more real. I am not afraid of death, but I am certainly going to do things like wear a lifejacket, put on a little sunscreen or wear a mask if it means I get to hang around a little longer.
My dad is nearly 88 and I don’t want him to get it. My mother-in-law is 83 and lives with us — I don’t want her to get it, either, so I take precautions. I try hard to take the “ME” out of the equation and put a little more “WE” into it as I get older. Food for thought for sure!
Just about every winter I have projects and most times it's fixing up an old boat or working on a better program for my fishing tackle. That hasn’t changed this year, but it’s a solitary effort now.
The Old Man Rigging Crew is on hiatus this year and my boat project is much slower as a result. I am getting it completed, but the laughing, poking fun and doing something with buddies has been replaced with the radio and deep thought.
The 1985 Ranger 340 I have affectionately called “Walter” for a buddy and the fish on Golden Pond is taking shape, but some of the fun is gone doing it myself without a weekend drop-in or a day or two of cussing, spitting and rubbing a bit of dirt in it.
It’s not the same this year but I’ll complete it, and after we turn the corner on this disease, we will laugh about the trials and tribulations of making a silk purse out of sow’s ear down the road with my buddies. I am still climbing the hill to get to the high road and the climb is much slower.
Spending time thinking about how fortunate I am, the friends I have and acknowledging them with a call or an email has replaced face-to-face, but those are the cards we were dealt.
Reading (I do a ton of it), cutting the wheat out of the chaff with priorities and doing everything to remain positive still are high on the list. I have noticed folks are much more chippy now and little things set them off.
It saddens me to see friends lose friends over petty politics. We really don’t have any way to change that except through the ballot box, but even that brings up more conjecture and bitterness. I believe it is time to move on and make the best out of what we have before us instead of dwelling on the past. Being middle of the road just seems to make sense and maybe we all need to take a “chill pill” for a while.
I am again looking forward to being out on the water and getting my therapy from that time. Although this year and last have been a mess, I am going to control things that are in my control and not worry about the things I can’t.
Will I still do my best to do the right thing? You bet. Will I still have opinions? Of course, but hopefully we all can get back to being friends again and let our views take the back seat. Biting our lips instead of opening them might make sense this year. We all want fish to bite, but we might want to think about taking the bite out of our words.
Walter, my family and my job are enough to keep me busy, and hopefully a little thaw in the weather and the bitterness will subside jointly. We have been through a lot in the last year or so, but we are a resilient people and must remain civil moving forward.
I might get back to writing my book. It’s fitting that it’s called, “What’s Normal?" Not sure I know what that is anymore, but I am going to give it my best shot.
Having a little thicker skin, keeping social media as a communications tool to stay up with friends instead of a tool to spread conjecture and opinion, and being more tolerant will be my mantras moving forward. That doesn’t mean I am giving in, it just means I'm controlling me instead of they.
We live in the best country in the world and I sure hope it stays that way. But my domain is very small and all I can do is what I do.
I plan on looking at things from both sides moving forward and hope you do, too. You don’t have to agree with the other person, but understanding where they come from might help put salve on the wounds.
Thank goodness for friends, for America and for the ability to work on Walter and tackle, or I might just be nuttier than I already am.
COVID has made me thankful for each day on the water and each breath I get to take. I plan on doing my part to enjoy the time I have left doing what I love. Fishing isn’t life, but it sure is a great release from it.
