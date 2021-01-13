Below the Waterline: COVID-19 and politics have made this a particularly difficult winter

Spending time thinking about how fortunate I am, the friends I have and acknowledging them with a call or an email has replaced face-to-face, but those are the cards we were dealt.

Reading (I do a ton of it), cutting the wheat out of the chaff with priorities and doing everything to remain positive still are high on the list. I have noticed folks are much more chippy now and little things set them off.

It saddens me to see friends lose friends over petty politics. We really don’t have any way to change that except through the ballot box, but even that brings up more conjecture and bitterness. I believe it is time to move on and make the best out of what we have before us instead of dwelling on the past. Being middle of the road just seems to make sense and maybe we all need to take a “chill pill” for a while.

I am again looking forward to being out on the water and getting my therapy from that time. Although this year and last have been a mess, I am going to control things that are in my control and not worry about the things I can’t.