Below the Waterline: Distribution of tackle big business worldwide, but shop local when you can

Large box retailers have their own distribution centers that disseminate those products to stores based on geographical trends. Florida, Texas and other states with larger numbers of anglers get a large share of the new products first. Manufacturers/tackle companies also serve as a distribution center and prioritize their shipments based on their sales numbers, so the “mom and pop” stores can be the last to get the new products as a result.

The Midwest is somewhere in that pecking order, but not necessarily on the top of the food chain. Large online retailers like Tackle Warehouse, Bass Pro Shops, Academy Sports, Sportsman’s Outfitters, FishUSA, LandBigFish, Walmart and Amazon, which is getting more and more into fishing, get a majority of the new product, so buying online has become en vogue as a result.

Local tackle stores are going away, but compete well with domestic companies leading the charge. Those that compete well and stay vital shop for products that are not necessarily found at the big box stores. Smart buyers can seek products that fill a niche that may just be more specialized. Cottage builders should look to retailers like them and do well with their products.