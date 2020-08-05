Below the Waterline: Enthusiastic young stars strength of now visible bass fishing competitions

That speaks volumes for the entertainment value but more importantly could be a big shot in the arm for more fan’s and participation. Even those who don’t fish agree that there is drama in fishing and the production values and on the water action can make fishing a spectator sport.

I remember vividly as a youngster watching a baseball or football game and going out in the front yard and emulating what I just saw. In baseball we imitated stances and football wanted all the gear. The same is now even more true in fishing and rest assured there is someone somewhere on the water right now trying to figure out the techniques the winners were using to win those events. That is what makes product sales skyrocket.

Chris Johnston from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada was the first winner from Canada on the Elite Series and the international fervor was enhanced, too, as a result. He is a well-spoken professional and has a brother, Cory, who fishes the Elite Series as well and finished in the top 10 at Champlain this past weekend. My grandpa used to say “bright eyed and bushy tailed” when he would see youthful exuberance and these two fit that bill to a T.

Chris Johnston fought through very wild and wooly conditions on Lake Ontario for his victory, and flexibility on the water adjusting to changing conditions placed Cory in ninth position at Champlain.