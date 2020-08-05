Below the Waterline: Enthusiastic young stars strength of now visible bass fishing competitions

As we sort through the latest world issues including COVID-19, social injustice, unrest, cancellations and eternal postponements, it seems professional fishing has taken the front seat.
Two weeks of ESPN live coverage of fishing is pretty cool and I have heard from many folks who don’t fish about how neat is was to watch.
Forever ago, when ESPN purchased BASS, that was the goal, and it seems it took a pandemic for it to take shape. Instead of sports, ESPN had corn hole championships, hot dog eating and replays, but fishing seems to now have taken hold.
Numbers were reported to be real good and it's worried the heck out of the hot dog fans and their airtime reservations. Just kidding, but I do feel fishing is gaining more visibility mainstream than ever before. Numbers for mainstream sports are lower than ever and maybe it’s our time to put fishing on the map.
Flags, the national anthem and bright-eyed youth enthusiasm are our sport's strengths, and having Chris Johnston and Brandon Palaniuk put on late day drama at the last two tournaments could not have scripted the scene any better for ESPN. Folks who tuned in got to see something that those of us that live this sport know about. You couldn’t leave the broadcast and it wasn’t just die-hards. I got call after call from folks wondering if I was watching and many said, “I now see why you love this so much”.
That speaks volumes for the entertainment value but more importantly could be a big shot in the arm for more fan’s and participation. Even those who don’t fish agree that there is drama in fishing and the production values and on the water action can make fishing a spectator sport.
I remember vividly as a youngster watching a baseball or football game and going out in the front yard and emulating what I just saw. In baseball we imitated stances and football wanted all the gear. The same is now even more true in fishing and rest assured there is someone somewhere on the water right now trying to figure out the techniques the winners were using to win those events. That is what makes product sales skyrocket.
Chris Johnston from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada was the first winner from Canada on the Elite Series and the international fervor was enhanced, too, as a result. He is a well-spoken professional and has a brother, Cory, who fishes the Elite Series as well and finished in the top 10 at Champlain this past weekend. My grandpa used to say “bright eyed and bushy tailed” when he would see youthful exuberance and these two fit that bill to a T.
Chris Johnston fought through very wild and wooly conditions on Lake Ontario for his victory, and flexibility on the water adjusting to changing conditions placed Cory in ninth position at Champlain.
Palaniuk, from Rathdrum, Idaho, is a shining star in bass fishing with four wins, but this one was extra special and we got to see his personality shine through on each smallmouth he brought to the scales. He made it fun to watch. Palaniuk is approachable by nature and is a fan favorite no matter where the Bassmaster Elites go, but we could not have asked for a better winner on ESPN2 in the tightly contested event.
Starting the final day there was less than a pound separating the top six anglers. Can you say drama?
Clearly the difference between today’s crop of anglers and their predecessors is their use of electronics. Picking on a single 4-pound smallmouth bass on a big rock and catching it is amazing and the new electronics is changing the game. Anglers who fish at this level and want to compete to win have to be experts with the new stuff and no doubt Palaniuk is in a class by himself with Humminbird gear.
Whether new to fishing or an old hat buying and learning the new electronics is a differentiator that was clearer than ever after this tournament. In my opinion there is a huge gap between anglers, even at the highest levels, with electronics and how well they know them. Offshore events like the last two is a game changer and although I feel like I know my electronics well I don’t hold a candle to these guys.
With all the world’s negativity professional angling is getting a bright light shone on it right now and we need to ride that wave for as long as we can. I wish we had one of these tournaments every week because I would be glued to it. I hope ESPN2 has seen the value and will continue covering it as they did here. Thanks to pros like Johnston and Palaniuk the future is so bright you gotta’ wear shades!
PHOTOS: Fish and feather expo
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!