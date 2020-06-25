Below the Waterline: Father's Day a reminder of all the important lessons from Dad

Fishing, to some, may seem boring, or something that is not competitive. Get a couple buddies in a boat and that all changes. They may say they are just out enjoying a day on the water. I know better. What may have started as casual and relaxing is more fun with bragging rights on the line, too.

Sitting on a bucket or in a small boat ribbing each other is good for the soul. Biggest, most and first changes the game, and the good-natured poking during and after is really competition, too. It may not be cutthroat. and there may not be a trophy, but rubbing in a good butt-kicking lives forever with friends. Fishing can do that.

Those memories and experiences shaped me, and there is no one who molded my life more than Dad. I had great coaches along the way, too, and guys like Wayne Patkunas, Donny Wey, and my buddies' dads got me excited about fishing. We all pass it down.

I saw my buddies teaching their kids what they knew and today get to watch that young crop of anglers building memories with their kids. It seems it wasn’t that long ago some of my best friends that I spend time with were youngsters, too. That shows how fast things happen and just how fleeting life really is. They invested in their kids when they were young, just like Dad, and now these dads are investing in their kids. That makes me smile.