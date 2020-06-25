Below the Waterline: Father's Day a reminder of all the important lessons from Dad

Father’s Day tweaks the memory bank and emphasizes how those memories shaped us.
This past one was no different and it not only allows a retrospective look at the past, but it also shows just how fleeting life is and how quickly it passes.
This year in particular, with all the social distancing and care taken to not infect love ones, it made it even more precious. I do my best to call my father every day or so but still am hesitant to have him by or for me to drop over because of the uncertainty of this deadly mess called COVID-19.
I am blessed that my Dad is still around and although he gets aggravated by not being able to do what he once did, he still chunks around pretty well. Memories shape us but it is what we do with them that is important. My love of sports and the outdoors is the legacy.
Some of my fondest memories of my early years revolve around experiences with my Dad whether in sports or from a fishing perspective. He never missed a game, took vacations so he could be there, and I wore him out playing catch and pestering him about taking me to Harold’s Pond on the weekend. I bet many of you would say the same about your dad. We are lucky that most of us in our area had two parents that were engaged in us.
My Dad took the time to be in my life and still is to this day. I learned right from wrong, the importance of the flag and the military, and how playing fair and working hard was just part of it. We always played to win. I don’t have any excuses for that, and we didn’t have participation awards. It just made us tough.
Of course, there were plenty of excuses when we lost. We didn’t do that much, but Dad always said it was just part of it. You learn a lot about yourself in losing, and humbleness and character shows to a larger extent when you lose. Anyone wins well but losing is a character builder.
If you fish competitively, you get to feel that often. We all lose a lot more than we win, and although it used to drive me crazy and make me mad, I see it for much more now.
Although supportive, not one time did Dad talk to a coach or use his influence to get me playing time, and for that I am forever grateful. I had to earn it. Knowing the rules, the situations and out-hustling others was the only way I played because there were others who had more natural talent, were bigger and had dads with influence.
I parlayed that drive into fishing after I got too old for ball-and-stick sports, and I will be forever thankful for my dad instilling that work ethic. I found you can use it everywhere. I still live to compete, but I have to admit, I take the losing part better now. It’s just part of the game.
Fishing, to some, may seem boring, or something that is not competitive. Get a couple buddies in a boat and that all changes. They may say they are just out enjoying a day on the water. I know better. What may have started as casual and relaxing is more fun with bragging rights on the line, too.
Sitting on a bucket or in a small boat ribbing each other is good for the soul. Biggest, most and first changes the game, and the good-natured poking during and after is really competition, too. It may not be cutthroat. and there may not be a trophy, but rubbing in a good butt-kicking lives forever with friends. Fishing can do that.
Those memories and experiences shaped me, and there is no one who molded my life more than Dad. I had great coaches along the way, too, and guys like Wayne Patkunas, Donny Wey, and my buddies' dads got me excited about fishing. We all pass it down.
I saw my buddies teaching their kids what they knew and today get to watch that young crop of anglers building memories with their kids. It seems it wasn’t that long ago some of my best friends that I spend time with were youngsters, too. That shows how fast things happen and just how fleeting life really is. They invested in their kids when they were young, just like Dad, and now these dads are investing in their kids. That makes me smile.
Watching those “kids” now have kids, and watching them train their children, shows the world isn’t as bad as many make it out to be. We have some warts, but we have to keep trying. We have to hold onto our values, and it’s important that the new crop of teachers teach our youth the ropes in the outdoors, but more importantly to be positive influences in our community, too.
I believe if more of our decision-makers spent time in the outdoors and less time in the board room or behind a desk, our world would be much better. Getting outside and blowing the stink off is not only good for them but for us as well.
Again, it’s about perspective. I am glad those who influenced me had theirs dialed in. They knew honor, integrity and honesty were every bit as important as how much money you have. I sure hope we don’t lose that.
Thanks Dad for leading the way for me. It’s my turn now and I won’t let you down!
Sam Leman EverBloom results
Scott Bree and Jamie Maisenbacher won the Sam Leman EverBloom Tournament on Lake Bloomington with 5 fish weighing 15.74 pounds. They also had big bass of 5.66 pounds. Second place was Taylor Umland and Nick Kirkton with 12.59 pounds.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
