Below the Waterline: Find time to thank those who contributed to your success

Webster's defines perseverance as a continued effort to achieve something despite difficulties, failure or opposition. Embrace perseverance.
Grandpa used to say if someone threw a railroad plank in front of you, jump over or go around it. No hill too tall or valley too deep. I never give up and learned early that limitations could always be beaten by heart, effort and desire.
Looking back, I was blessed to have people in my life who genuinely cared about my success and gave me the guidance to find my path. Funny how they led, pushed and yet allowed me to fail, too. That failure part is glue and the grit to let perseverance work. Success is never given to you; it has to be earned. It works both in fishing and in life.
Most times the toughest challenge is when we least suspect it and we cannot plan a work-around. We have to react to it. It is analogous to a day on the water that starts sunny and calm, turns to rain and storms, and the wind blows so hard you have to use thumbtacks to keep your hat on. That is what life throws at us every day.
Those who inspire do not do all the heavy lifting they want us to do our part and they see our struggles as a learning experience that will make us better. No doubt we all have them.
My life is filled with those who inspired me to be better. They didn’t have to say much. They led by example. I didn’t know it then, but sure do now, how valuable my parents were. I look back and never really knew if we were rich or poor, but I don’t remember ever being hungry or having holes in my clothes or shoes. There was never a question or what was right and what was wrong and, unlike today, we were taught to treat others with respect even if they weren’t like us.
I will always see the good, fight the bad and have respect for everyone. That was the way I was taught. Hard to imagine I was able to be a part of two startups and each have turned out better than anyone would have imagined in the fishing industry.
As a youngster, I learned leadership from my teachers and coaches, and sitting back in the corner was never in the cards. I’ll never forget Harriet Young, Howard Davis, Trunella Trent, Alan Chapman, Frank Dermody, Bob Neuman, Ruth Brenneman and Jerry Kusmaul for not what they did, but how they did it.
Each one believed in me more than I believed in myself most times. For instance, my English teacher, Mrs. Kirk, taught me how to write from the heart. Each took an energetic lump of clay and molded it.
One of the most influential leaders in my life was Wayne Patkunas for teaching me toughness and how to win. Tom Cooper, Gary Luallen and Bart Williams each had unique ways of getting the most out of my limited talents and believing that gut and hustle was every bit as important as talent.
Each one of these mentors help me set my dreams and realize them. Although most, I would imagine, cannot figure out how a job in fishing was my Holy Grail.
As an adult I have had a lot of role models, but two stick out more than all the others from my tenure in the insurance business. They were men first, but more importantly, saw my entrepreneurial spirit and gave me direction to make it on my own. They were Reg Bernard and Al Loughran.
Reg saw my leadership abilities way before I did and gave me jobs that I wasn’t sure I could accomplish, but he trusted my work effort and led with a stern hand but a big heart as well. He saw our jobs as a means to an end, not the end, and told me to never follow my passion but bring it along with me on my journey.
I think he saw I needed to be in the fishing industry and helped me become a better-rounded person both in insurance and out of it. Reg was one of the smartest people I ever had the honor of working for.
Al was old school and a doer — no job was too big. He would also never ask for anyone to do something he wouldn’t do himself, and that stuck with me. He, too, saw potential, and I remember travelling back and forth to South Carolina with milk crates full of papers we discussed regarding re-insurance and legislative issues we encountered along the way. He also taught me about contracts and liability in them, and today my job in fishing is full of each. It’s much more than wetting a line and that tutelage prepared me to manage life and not just insurance.
Today, I challenge each of you reading this to remember those who helped you along your path and thank them for getting you to where you are. It might be a mother or a father, an uncle or an aunt, and it may have just been a neighbor who taught you how to fix something, but rest assured, it had impact.
Recognizing that impact will help you continue to grow. I am blessed that I had people who believed in me and my plan is to return the favor. For me, it’s doing the same for others now. I hope you too make a positive difference in someone else’s life. It sure makes you feel good.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.