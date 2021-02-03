Below the Waterline: Find time to thank those who contributed to your success

One of the most influential leaders in my life was Wayne Patkunas for teaching me toughness and how to win. Tom Cooper, Gary Luallen and Bart Williams each had unique ways of getting the most out of my limited talents and believing that gut and hustle was every bit as important as talent.

Each one of these mentors help me set my dreams and realize them. Although most, I would imagine, cannot figure out how a job in fishing was my Holy Grail.

As an adult I have had a lot of role models, but two stick out more than all the others from my tenure in the insurance business. They were men first, but more importantly, saw my entrepreneurial spirit and gave me direction to make it on my own. They were Reg Bernard and Al Loughran.

Reg saw my leadership abilities way before I did and gave me jobs that I wasn’t sure I could accomplish, but he trusted my work effort and led with a stern hand but a big heart as well. He saw our jobs as a means to an end, not the end, and told me to never follow my passion but bring it along with me on my journey.

I think he saw I needed to be in the fishing industry and helped me become a better-rounded person both in insurance and out of it. Reg was one of the smartest people I ever had the honor of working for.