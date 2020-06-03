Below the Waterline: Fishing can be therapy in tough times

By this time in normal years I have been on the water a lot. Even if was an evening after work or a weekend chasing a tournament somewhere, fishing just made me feel better. As my mom used to say, “It is time to be outside to blow the stink off,” and I really do feel my attitude changing.

Most folks would never admit they are influenced by others or world events, but if we are honest, we are. Whether it's work, a virus, family obligations or just self-induced stress, we all need a release. For me it was always fishing, and I need to get that back.

Instead of sitting and watching bad news on TV, I have made up my mind to take my world back. Sure wish more would. I have always prided myself on standing on the side of right, and by golly, today starts a new chapter of doing that very thing.

I know I can’t change the world, but I can sure try, and we have to start by bringing order back into our lives. For me, fishing stabilizes the wobbly. It takes my mind off the negative, and even if I don’t catch much, it does blow the stink off that sitting in the office and worrying never will.