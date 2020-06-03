Below the Waterline: Fishing can be therapy in tough times

Die-hard anglers look to time on the water as therapy, and honestly, this year we haven’t had much of it, and if you are like me you need some.
Between lockouts, lock downs and other messed up world events, our respite on and around the water has been limited. At no time in my life have I personally needed it more, but my gumption has waned. Could I have gone a bit more? You bet. Have I felt like putting up with the crowded boat ramps, parking lots and lakes? That would be a resounding “no."
Hopefully that will change very soon as I am seeing a bit of light in my attitude that tells me I am getting ants. And although I am not ready to get back into it full throttle, I know I need it. When I do hook up the boat and go, there will be no cell phones and there will also not be any return home time guarantees.
My work is very important to me but I need time away to get my mojo back, too. Creative folks need time to re-charge and by looking into the eyes of many of my buddies, their battery meters need a little juice, too. Fishing is not the answer to any world problems, but it sure does make us feel better. Rest assured a bad day on the water is indeed better than one in the office most days.
Lots of folks just like to wet a line, and that is great, but I need competition either with a buddy for first, biggest and most, or a tournament where making the right decisions can mean success. It’s not about winning money. That is way down the pecking order and I have told young anglers time and time again if you are fishing for money and ego, get out of it now. Both will fade quickly, and rest assured you will spend more than you ever take in. Just a boat, some tackle, entry fees and gas put a big hole in dreams.
Tournament fishing has a way of humbling even the best anglers, and the rollercoaster mirrors life day after day. One day a win puts you on top of the world but the next day knocks you right back down. Wins are fleeing but the lessons learned cannot be replaced. I saw the same thing in sports. The harder I worked, the better I felt. And although I didn’t always win, the effort to drive towards a win made me a better person.
I look back and can honestly say I was never given anything in sports. I earned it. I had to work hard for success. Even though there isn’t a win in anything I remember well, I do remember the lessons of competition that have made me a better employee and a better public servant. That in itself is the glory.
By this time in normal years I have been on the water a lot. Even if was an evening after work or a weekend chasing a tournament somewhere, fishing just made me feel better. As my mom used to say, “It is time to be outside to blow the stink off,” and I really do feel my attitude changing.
Most folks would never admit they are influenced by others or world events, but if we are honest, we are. Whether it's work, a virus, family obligations or just self-induced stress, we all need a release. For me it was always fishing, and I need to get that back.
Instead of sitting and watching bad news on TV, I have made up my mind to take my world back. Sure wish more would. I have always prided myself on standing on the side of right, and by golly, today starts a new chapter of doing that very thing.
I know I can’t change the world, but I can sure try, and we have to start by bringing order back into our lives. For me, fishing stabilizes the wobbly. It takes my mind off the negative, and even if I don’t catch much, it does blow the stink off that sitting in the office and worrying never will.
Social distancing has no better place to occur than outside. We all feel better with a deep breath of fresh air, seeing an eagle nest or making that perfect cast. Catching a fish of a lifetime enhances that feeling, but it isn’t mandatory. See you on the water!
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
