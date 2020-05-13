Below the Waterline: Fishing was great growing up, but it's better now

Those that fish each started fishing their fishing differently.
Some dunked a nightcrawler/dew worm on a cane pole and a bobber. Others might have stepped it up a notch with a Zebco 33 reel and a five-and-a-half foot pistol-grip, buggy-whip rod with a few plugs and spinners we “borrowed” from our Dad or Grandpa’s tackle box. If it didn’t work for them, we got it. It was also the place and the time tinkering started for most of us.
As fishing progressed the technology did as well. A buddy who had two poles was the envy of the neighborhood, and having an actual tackle box ratcheted things up another notch. The ultimate goal was to have enough baits, hooks and weights to fill every slot in the box.
Most were not species-specific anglers, but rather caught whatever bit, and that included suckers, carp, bullheads, catfish and panfish. Most times they were caught to eat and a stringer was just part of it.
Most of us would creek fish, riding our bikes to the creek, and whatever we caught would be peddled home drier than a chunk of beef jerky, but it was a matter of pride and bragging rights, and showing that dried prune of a fish made us legends around our small town.
Competition meant bragging rights, too. Sometimes first, most and biggest landed you a bottle of pop and a frozen candy bar if you were lucky and you had found enough pop bottles to return for a little spending money. Bottles used to go for 2 cents but escalated up a nickel before we got out of that business and decided a job was more profitable.
With a job we got $1.50 an hour and it usually meant manual labor, but the lunches bailing hay, walking beans and detassling corn were to die for. There is something special about a bologna sandwich on Sunbeam bread with mayo and a big glass of iced tea that made it all worth it.
For the record, working the rack, although it paid the same, was much better than the hay mow. We all learned to sweat working up there. Working outside made us tough, and today it's great story fodder for all of us that did that kind of work. Child labor laws were bent almost double, but farmers in our area knew we were ripe for the picking. They said it kept us out of trouble, but in reality it kept them from doing the work we got stuck with.
As things progressed and we continued fishing, we watched Buck Perry, Gadabout Gaddis, Virgil Ward and Bill Dance to hone our skills. Magazines like Field and Stream, Fishing Facts, In Fisherman and the early days of Bassmaster kept us up to date and wanting more. The plastic worm, first created by Nick Crème, was just coming into their own. They were made from a cobbled concoction of vinyl, oils and pigments and came in a package of five. They sold for $1 — or 20 pop bottles.
Other baits we did well on were Mepps Spinners, an inline spinner with bucktails and twisted your line something fierce but caught fish. Lead head jigs poured by our dads we called crappie killers had tails of buck hair that were tied to the hooks with thread and glued with model airplane glue. No doubt a well ventilated room was needed for this process.
Mann’s Jelly Worms in strawberry, Creek Chub, Arbogast, Heddon and Bagley were all baits we aspired to having in our boxes. Trial and error rigging, line as stiff as a boat oar and a pool cue of a rod made hook sets a challenge. Eagle Claw made the best hooks and it was the beginnings of lure fishing for many of us. Live bait was cheating and rubber frogs and wobbling topwaters like the Jitterbug and Hula Popper made for some great stories of the "ones that got away."
The fishing industry was about to take off as Lowrance came out with the Green Box Depth finder, flasher style box, allowed us to get off the bank and actually know how deep it was. Tom Mann introduced the Humminbird flasher right after that.
Before we used a countdown method — 1,001, 1,002, 1,003 — that measured depth at a foot a second, or we tied a string tied to a jug with different depths. Stringers were replaced with livewells and materials like graphite and boron entered the game. The old fiberglass rods weighed as much as an elephant tusk and were as whippy as a willow branch but the new materials actually allowed feeling the fish versus guessing when you had a bite.
Today tungsten, copolymer, composites, fluorocarbon, 2 and 3X strength hooks, lifelike plastics and more crankbait selections than you can shake a stick at are the rule.
Although we miss the good old days for some things, we would agree fishing isn’t one of them. The good old days for fishing are right now. Get out and enjoy them and start making your own memories.
Remember, we all started out as lowly fishermen. Today we still are, but our equipment is better, and with that, gone are all the excuses, too.
PHOTOS: From the Pantagraph archive
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.