Below the Waterline: For Norris family and others, fishing is generational

Fishing is a generational activity. Grandmas and moms can be part of it too, and today they may be central. When I grew up, it was Dad and his buddies who put up with us on those trips. As I look back, we were bribed with candy bars and pop to behave. They called them rewards, but they were really bribes.
How many youngsters get their starts by sitting along a bank with their dad or grandpa? Most of us had someone who took the time and had the patience to take us as youngsters. After that first time we were bitten by the bug. There is no known cure and the obligation to take our sons and daughters is passed down as well.
The family unit is strengthened by fishing. All other activities seem secondary when the family is around a pond or stream. There may be some rock throwing and bug collecting in the early years, but that first bite and subsequent tug on the line changes all of that. Fishing becomes serious business and the stories just go with it.
Grandpas who learned from their fathers have rules and it’s funny how they become a way of life. Wives’ tales become facts. They are not lies. Fishermen call them embellishments.It just sounds better.
They are things like don’t make noise, don’t wear bright colored clothes, don’t let your shadow be cast over the water and for heaven’s sake don’t throw rocks in where you are fishing. Also, fishing is poor with an east wind and great when it’s from the west.
Shoreline fishing is different than boat fishing, but many of the same rules applied. The only difference is they could use safety as a crutch to make it mean more and scare us into sitting still. Bugs were always part of every trip and you learn quickly which ones can be touched and ones that can’t.
Dads typically start kids out with inferior equipment, but that can be a huge mistake. I believe better equipment makes the experience better as snarls, knots and wayward casts are not as plentiful and parents have to have patience and know it’s not an overnight skill.
Fishing skills take time and mistakes and backlashes are just part of it. As we get older we call them professional overwinds, but early on they are called bird nests and we all know they are just part of it. Aggravating maybe, but they, too, are part of the learning curve.
You have free articles remaining.
A backlash is an unexplained phenomenon where line wraps on itself and loops over, below and through itself into a mess that most use a pair of scissors to eliminate, but with practice and knowing physics can make them easily removed. That, too, takes patience.
Instilling a proper fishing attitude means not expecting too much too early from youngsters. Slow and steady is the rule and consistency is critical. Cheer successes and downplay failure and for goodness sake let them be kids.
Guidelines are good … hard and fast rules are not. Some of the best days fishing with my dad were when things didn’t go as expected. Expect the unexpected and be like Teflon and let things run off of you. Don’t forget that everything a youngster is learning they are learning for the first time and don’t do everything for them. Let them do things and don’t yell … teach.
I watch the eyes of young people. They tell the real story. I believe you can see the soul through the eyes. When the smile matches the brightness of the eyes, you are on to something.
In our area we have lots of families who have made fishing central, but none stick out more to me than the Norris family. Grandpa Bill Norris, 90 years young, started all six of his boys fishing and now their families are smack dab in the middle of it.
Bill still fishes almost every day. Dave Norris taught his son Brad the ropes from an early age and Brad is one of the area’s top anglers. His mother, Gena, Dave’s wife, was the president of the Bloomington Normal Bass Club so you can see those roots run deep.
Brad is teaching his son, Buddy, the same stuff and I have little doubt he will be taking our money too very soon. Brad and Lynne, his wife, have daughters Violet and Vivian who also love to fish, but I see Buddy keeping the Norris tournament tradition alive.
If he continues on his current path he will be someone to be reckoned with in a few years. He is a big sponge for knowledge and was taught the right way and knows more than most adults about gear, baits and equipment. The beauty is his desire is unmatched. I can see it in his eyes.
Taking a youngster fishing keeps them out of trouble, but more importantly teaches them more than video games and hanging out. It is wholesome, rewarding and teaches life lessons that cannot be found in other places.
We need more angler families and more parents who see its value. Fishing gives life perspective. It can also make life better. Just ask the Norris family.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.