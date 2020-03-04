Below the Waterline: For Norris family and others, fishing is generational

Shoreline fishing is different than boat fishing, but many of the same rules applied. The only difference is they could use safety as a crutch to make it mean more and scare us into sitting still. Bugs were always part of every trip and you learn quickly which ones can be touched and ones that can’t.

Dads typically start kids out with inferior equipment, but that can be a huge mistake. I believe better equipment makes the experience better as snarls, knots and wayward casts are not as plentiful and parents have to have patience and know it’s not an overnight skill.

Fishing skills take time and mistakes and backlashes are just part of it. As we get older we call them professional overwinds, but early on they are called bird nests and we all know they are just part of it. Aggravating maybe, but they, too, are part of the learning curve.

A backlash is an unexplained phenomenon where line wraps on itself and loops over, below and through itself into a mess that most use a pair of scissors to eliminate, but with practice and knowing physics can make them easily removed. That, too, takes patience.

Instilling a proper fishing attitude means not expecting too much too early from youngsters. Slow and steady is the rule and consistency is critical. Cheer successes and downplay failure and for goodness sake let them be kids.