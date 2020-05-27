Below the Waterline: Garmin Panoptics Livescope is a game-changer

Today’s marine technology is off the charts and has both folks who love it and others who think it has gone too far.
Honestly, it may get better, but it’s going to take a lot to make that happen. Some say it’s so good it cheating. I have heard it described like: It's like having your boat hovering over an empty lake.
Electronics are not intuitive and there is a deep learning curve, but once it is dialed in it can take a day of fishing and make it a day of catching. It's particularly impressive when it comes to schooling fish like crappie, hybrid stripers and white bass.
One in separation can easily ascertain the difference between fish, and with some of the new stuff you can actually see them turn and swim. You still will have days when they just won’t bite, but finding them is no doubt simpler.
Garmin recently introduced a new technology called Panoptics Livescope, where the visual pictures are three-dimensional and in real time. The bottom line is, when you see it, it means it's there, and the clarity of the image is through the roof.
They have three ways to utilize it, forward, down and a new feature called perspective mode that allows it to work in shallow water and close in applications. This is all included in a single transducer
Panoptics Forward
Called LiveVU Forward, this technology provides live video in front and to the side of the boat. The transducer allows it to be mounted on the trolling motor shaft so it can be moved to follow the fish 360 degrees.
The tranducer is not 360 degrees, but the cone angle is 20 degrees and simply turning the head of the trolling motor allows the angler to sweep the full distance that the trolling motor can turn.
Combined with depth, temperature, time of day and a distance matrix, it allows for precise casting to targets picked up in the cone. You can actually see the fish, the line and the bait in the water with Livescope and determine easily the distance the fish is from the transducer.
Forward is an excellent tool for scouting and fishing ahead of your cast. It is easy to extrapolate anything in the water up to 200 feet from the transducer even when the boat is stationary.
Panoptics Down
Called LiveVU Down, this feature allows the angler to see and target bait and other fish swimming in real time below the boat. This feature is perfect for fishing over a brush pile or a clump of rocks below the boat, all while getting a visual image of the fish utilizing that structure. It also gives you picture perfect detail up to 200 feet below the boat.
Perspective Mode
A special mount is needed to utilize the same transducer for an overhead look at the bottom in shallow water. The LVS32 transducer is easily shifted to its side on the trolling motor shaft with that Perspective Bracket and gives the angler an overhead vantage point in shallow water up to 50 feet.
Again the clarity is superb and seeing fish moving and holding to cover in shallow water has never been easier or better.
When buying the new Garmin system, make sure the display is compatible with Livescope. The entire package includes the display unit of choice, the GLS Sonar Black Box, the LVS 32 Transducer and necessary cable to connect it.
A great place to buy the entire package is from my friends at The Bass Tank. The entire setup comes in at around $3300 plus tax. That includes the display, the black box, the LV32 Tranducer and the Perspective Mount. Not inexpensive by any count, and utilizing a smaller 9-inch unit like the 93sv can save $500 or so.
The tools just keep getting better, and because of that ,anglers have to respect the fishery and the fish with smarter catch and release, better conservation and not taking every fish they catch. Sustainability of the lake, depending on size of lake and pressure (number of angler who fish) can be impacted. Does it make finding fish easier? You bet it does, but rest assured you still have to know seasonal patterns and how to fish to make it work to increase your catch rates.
I will be covering Humminbird’s new Mega-Imaging in a later article.
