Below the Waterline: Garmin Panoptics Livescope is a game-changer

Today’s marine technology is off the charts and has both folks who love it and others who think it has gone too far.

Honestly, it may get better, but it’s going to take a lot to make that happen. Some say it’s so good it cheating. I have heard it described like: It's like having your boat hovering over an empty lake.

Electronics are not intuitive and there is a deep learning curve, but once it is dialed in it can take a day of fishing and make it a day of catching. It's particularly impressive when it comes to schooling fish like crappie, hybrid stripers and white bass.

One in separation can easily ascertain the difference between fish, and with some of the new stuff you can actually see them turn and swim. You still will have days when they just won’t bite, but finding them is no doubt simpler.

Garmin recently introduced a new technology called Panoptics Livescope, where the visual pictures are three-dimensional and in real time. The bottom line is, when you see it, it means it's there, and the clarity of the image is through the roof.

They have three ways to utilize it, forward, down and a new feature called perspective mode that allows it to work in shallow water and close in applications. This is all included in a single transducer