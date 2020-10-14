Below the Waterline: Get outside and enjoy the fall weather — and vote

As cold weather approaches and tree stands replace tournaments outdoors people seem to get another shot of adrenaline.
Hoodie weather means a drive through the country, a walk in the woods or maybe doing those honey-do items that have been put off all summer, all in the outdoors. The leaves are starting to fall and with a little rain and some fall breezes, it will be time for yard clean-up and getting back organized again in the garage.
Most folks are just looking to get past the election, putting 2020 in the rearview mirror. Getting outside away from TV, the internet and bad news means being outside and away from the cell phone, too. What did we do before we had those ball and chains? Weaning yourself from them is like not eating or drinking. I sure wish more people would interact in person than over the cell phone, but no matter how hard I try, they are a leash we use in business and it seems they are here to stay.
We are losing people skills. I believe the last bastion of hope is the outdoors and programs for kids that make them interact. I want to call an audible and have a holiday where everyone in the country cannot use their phones. I would bet that one day a whole lot more would get done.
A brisk fall morning, the smell in the air from last night’s fireplace burn and nothing but a smiling neighbor or a group of friends gathered to talk about anything but politics. We could do it the week the state government removes standard time and stays with daylight savings time year-round.
This past year, although horrific from many angles, may long-term be one that makes us stronger and ultimately bring change that can be good for those of us who love to be outdoors. The rhetoric will be replaced with substance, and since as I watch all things outdoors, I am seeing good things like budget allowance, fisheries protections and resources enhanced even more.
We have distanced, removed handshakes and hugs, but have found other ways to interact, all while wearing masks or social distancing. We have made it work. I am proud of our local anglers and outdoors people as they have followed guidelines to a “T” and we have made it through it. Being outdoors makes it simple.
I remember when (former Pantagraph sports editor) Randy Kindred asked me about writing this column. I didn’t want to write a fishing report that was old when it was written, but rather wanted to talk about life and how fishing and the outdoors impacted it. There is indeed much more to it than wetting a line. It can be a game changer and we are seeing firsthand the positive impact it can have on folks.
We don’t have a clear winners or losers anytime in the outdoor politics typically, but if we get engaged with our participant numbers we can make a difference. Outdoor interests have a large constituency and there is a very large group of us who read and are educated about outdoor concerns but we are not organized well and as a general rule are a quiet bunch. We can’t sit back any longer. It’s not about getting more but really about keeping what we have. Voting and being active protects those interests.
In a few weeks we get to vote and no time in my life has it been more important for outdoors folks to have your voices heard. No one can stand for your rights if you don’t, and voting is the mechanism to align with those running for office that look out for fisheries and outdoor interests. It’s not easy to see those that do, as it has never been a hot button topic, but we can make it so. Time to make our votes count and then let folks know that the outdoors IS important.
Win or lose we have to keep on keeping on and it’s time to get back outdoors and be friends again. In the grand scheme of things, your side or my side really doesn’t matter. It's about being outside.
This weekend should be peak for trees and colors in our area. and when you take that drive around a lake or park, instead of just seeing the colors, see the forest and the trees. You will be glad you did!
Clinton Lake Jackpot Classic
The team of Chad Satterlee and Shawn Hemken won this past week's two-day Clinton Lake Jackpot Classic with 32.02 pounds. Travis Boley and John McKinney were second with 31.56 pounds. Big bass was caught by Clint Seaman and Chad Potts and weighed 7.40 pounds.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
