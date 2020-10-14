Below the Waterline: Get outside and enjoy the fall weather — and vote

As cold weather approaches and tree stands replace tournaments outdoors people seem to get another shot of adrenaline.

Hoodie weather means a drive through the country, a walk in the woods or maybe doing those honey-do items that have been put off all summer, all in the outdoors. The leaves are starting to fall and with a little rain and some fall breezes, it will be time for yard clean-up and getting back organized again in the garage.

Most folks are just looking to get past the election, putting 2020 in the rearview mirror. Getting outside away from TV, the internet and bad news means being outside and away from the cell phone, too. What did we do before we had those ball and chains? Weaning yourself from them is like not eating or drinking. I sure wish more people would interact in person than over the cell phone, but no matter how hard I try, they are a leash we use in business and it seems they are here to stay.

We are losing people skills. I believe the last bastion of hope is the outdoors and programs for kids that make them interact. I want to call an audible and have a holiday where everyone in the country cannot use their phones. I would bet that one day a whole lot more would get done.