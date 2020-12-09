Below the Waterline: Getting to know fishing legend Shaw Grigsby

I had the opportunity to fish many times against Shaw in Florida when I lived there, and if he was in the field, we fished for second place. I kid him all the time about how much money I donated to him during my time there. Shaw is not only a great fisherman, but an even a better person. He lights up a room with his smile and contagious laugh — I believe he has never had a bad day.

Fishing locally is much different than fishing on the national stage. Grigsby fished his first BASS event in 1977 and won a whopping $625. He really didn’t start fishing BASS except in Florida until 1984, but had just won the Redman All-American in 1984. He saved $8,000, which he believed would be enough money to fish on the road for two years. Just like I donated to Shaw fishing against him in Florida, he donated to others until 1985-86 when he made the Bassmaster Classic.

Fishing local subsidized his fishing nationally. Twelve or 13 wins and a Hall of Fame election later, and the rest is history. Shaw is the consummate pro and anglers who are looking at professional fishing as a livelihood should use Shaw on how to do it right.