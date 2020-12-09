Below the Waterline: Getting to know fishing legend Shaw Grigsby

As I have traveled across our country in my job in the fishing business, I have met a lot of great people who love to fish and everything about fishing, but more importantly are just great folks.
No doubt they like to win and compete hard each and every tournament day, but they also are leaders in integrity and honesty. No one stands for that better in professional tournament circles that Florida pro Shaw Grigsby. He is a champion's champion, but I can say without hesitation that he is also one of the most genuine and caring people on the planet. He is an example for those who fish, but more importantly, for those who don’t. His character is beyond reproach and his love of life is contagious.
The late Guido Hibdon, who was known as the "Father of sight fishing," once told me that no one could hold a candle to Shaw when they were on the bed, and coming from him, that is the ultimate compliment. Although a Florida fisherman noted for his shallow water expertise Shaw is a very versatile angler who can catch bass in any depth range.
I had the opportunity to fish many times against Shaw in Florida when I lived there, and if he was in the field, we fished for second place. I kid him all the time about how much money I donated to him during my time there. Shaw is not only a great fisherman, but an even a better person. He lights up a room with his smile and contagious laugh — I believe he has never had a bad day.
Fishing locally is much different than fishing on the national stage. Grigsby fished his first BASS event in 1977 and won a whopping $625. He really didn’t start fishing BASS except in Florida until 1984, but had just won the Redman All-American in 1984. He saved $8,000, which he believed would be enough money to fish on the road for two years. Just like I donated to Shaw fishing against him in Florida, he donated to others until 1985-86 when he made the Bassmaster Classic.
Fishing local subsidized his fishing nationally. Twelve or 13 wins and a Hall of Fame election later, and the rest is history. Shaw is the consummate pro and anglers who are looking at professional fishing as a livelihood should use Shaw on how to do it right.
Grigsby is one-of-a-kind and portrays everything that is good in fishing. He is very approachable, does a lot of charity work. He has the disposition that allows him to put the bad and the good in fishing in perspective. Those of us who know him know you won’t find a better man — he's worth his weight in gold to the fishing industry. I sure hope those that follow his lead will be the same way.
Here's what Grigsby had to say about his career and MLF:
Q: How did it start?
Grigsby: “My family loved to hunt and fish and my father took us all the time. We fished for everything, including trout, bluegills and whatever bit. In the 8th Grade, I had a buddy, Jerry Bevis, who got me excited about bass fishing and we fished tournaments together. I was racing motorcycles, and because we had shotgun starts, it was like racing, so I got hooked. I knew right away this was the sport for me.”
Q: How do you stay so positive?
Grigsby: “By nature I am a very upbeat and positive guy, but I have my days. Packing to leave for an event is the only time I get grumpy, but it is who I am and it’s my passion. Leaving my family is hard, but my second family, the anglers, are important to me, too.”
Q: How do you like MLF (Major League Fishing)?
Grisgby: “Fishing has changed so much from when I started with high school, college and other anglers. MLF has given us a way to make a career out of it. It was a breath of fresh air to me, and I see more and more followers of the sport starting to understand what makes it great. It has lengthened my career, and although I loved the race part of it, MLF has made it so I don’t have to hurt my body to compete and get back. I love that part, and the catch, weigh and release is awesome from a conservation perspective, too. You no longer have to worry about killing a fish. That is huge to me.”
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!