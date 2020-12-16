Below the Waterline: Growth of fishing industry creating challenges for manufacturers that weren't proactive

A growing interest in fishing and being outdoors has caused a bit of a stir.
We have gained over 3 million new licenses this year, meaning simply, we have more people who have legally wet a line. That is exceptional news for the fishing industry, but with this growth comes growing pains. And although many stores and manufacturers have had a boon, others can't keep their inventories sustainable, and many pegs on the shelves are left empty.
Demand has exceeded supply. At first blush, that may seem like a good thing, but it is clear limited supply has caused hardships for manufacturers and retail outlets alike. With that could mean higher prices. It isn’t just baits and terminal tackle, it is also felt in large ticket items like electronics and boats, too.
Garmin has set the world on fire with their latest technology called “Livescope.” It's a forward-looking electronic that allows anglers to look out in front of the boat with live images of cover and fish. I spoke to Carly Hysell, Public Relations Manager at Garmin, about how they were adapting to the increased demand. She explained that they have kept up, but more importantly has increased their product line to meet the demands of those just starting out.
Due to the significant growth of all anglers, including women, kids and young anglers, their growth has been staggering.
“Not only have we met demand, as all of our manufacturing is done in-house, but we have introduced new products that fit that new market as well,” said Hysell.
One such product is their Striker Cast — a bobber with all of the Garmin bells and whistles. But after casting it out, you can use your cell phone to view what is around it.
“Not everyone has a boat, but with the increase in fishing, newer anglers still want to be able to see depth, fish and cover where they are fishing, said Hysell. "Coming in at around $130, every angler has a tool now to be able fish just like they have a boat.”
They have two models. One of them has GPS, 2D and flasher capabilities built in, and has rechargeable batteries that last 10 hours or more. Hysell also mentioned that their RV line-up of products are a growth area. Sounds like they stayed ahead of the growth curve.
Boat manufactures have felt the pinch, too. They are seeing record growth in sales. Clay Connor, Marketing Director at Xpress Boats, said he sees this ramping up as a challenge to staff and boat building concurrently.
“COVID-19 has literally affected every aspect of our personal or professional life, and continues to hit closer to home each and every day,” said Connor.
Planning ahead and being proactive is just part of it as they rely on others for component parts and accessories. Some categories have made it difficult, but they are keeping their heads above water overall.
“Xpress Boats is no different than most manufacturers other than one key element," Connor said. "Prior to Covid, Xpress Boats recognized a sizable upward trajectory for many years, while others in the industry flattened, and we reacted to it.
“In late March, most manufacturers anticipated the worst. However, Xpress Boats engaged and evaluated what the long term potential effect would be on sales, supply chain, employment, etc. No doubt the industry experienced a demand for outdoor focused products.
"People were told to stay indoors yet found a way to stay socially distant on lakes, rivers, streams and trails. While others in the industry panicked, cancelled supply orders, laid employees off, Xpress maintained a focus on taking care of employees, dealers and customers, and they quickly realized that holding tight was not the answer."
Those who were proactive looked at the demand and ordered ahead. They came out well. Those who didn’t scrambled. Some are still recovering.
St. Croix Rods Marketing Manager Jesse Simpkins told me recently that they ordered components for two years instead of one and didn’t skip a beat. They were able to keep up with increased demand as a result of excellent vision and being proactive. They are not having any difficulty filling orders.
No one has a crystal ball. Much of what happened had to be reactionary as a result. Those who build their products domestically or were able to stock up prior to this happening still hold the hammer. I am sure companies will begin to look at bringing a lot of their manufacturing and components back — some have — to the U.S. Not much positive has come from this pandemic, but using and buying American may be a bright light moving forward.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
