Below the Waterline: Growth of fishing industry creating challenges for manufacturers that weren't proactive

Due to the significant growth of all anglers, including women, kids and young anglers, their growth has been staggering.

“Not only have we met demand, as all of our manufacturing is done in-house, but we have introduced new products that fit that new market as well,” said Hysell.

One such product is their Striker Cast — a bobber with all of the Garmin bells and whistles. But after casting it out, you can use your cell phone to view what is around it.

“Not everyone has a boat, but with the increase in fishing, newer anglers still want to be able to see depth, fish and cover where they are fishing, said Hysell. "Coming in at around $130, every angler has a tool now to be able fish just like they have a boat.”

They have two models. One of them has GPS, 2D and flasher capabilities built in, and has rechargeable batteries that last 10 hours or more. Hysell also mentioned that their RV line-up of products are a growth area. Sounds like they stayed ahead of the growth curve.