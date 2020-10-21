Below the Waterline: Growth of fishing is good, but only if it's sustainable

What is the next big thing in the outdoors? As someone who covers fishing on a daily basis, it seems we are in a bit of a lull.

The BASS and FLW, now called Major League Fishing, seem to be enduring the effects of COVID-19 changes. High school and college fishing activities are on a hiatus, and the hoops we have to jump through has made a trip to the store an event where it used to be just what we did.

BASS and MLF should be applauded for keeping the wheels on. The highlight of the tournaments they held was the coverage that accompanies them both live and after the events. Live coverage, on the water, is exceptional, and the teams at both organizations do an outstanding job bringing the action to us on our computers, laptops and mobile devices as well as broadcast TV.

BASS has held several events live on ESPN2 and MLF shows have been shown on Discovery, Outdoor Channel and CBS. Even when we couldn’t participate, we were able to get our fishing “fix” by living vicariously through the shows.