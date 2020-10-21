Below the Waterline: Growth of fishing is good, but only if it's sustainable

What is the next big thing in the outdoors? As someone who covers fishing on a daily basis, it seems we are in a bit of a lull.
The BASS and FLW, now called Major League Fishing, seem to be enduring the effects of COVID-19 changes. High school and college fishing activities are on a hiatus, and the hoops we have to jump through has made a trip to the store an event where it used to be just what we did.
BASS and MLF should be applauded for keeping the wheels on. The highlight of the tournaments they held was the coverage that accompanies them both live and after the events. Live coverage, on the water, is exceptional, and the teams at both organizations do an outstanding job bringing the action to us on our computers, laptops and mobile devices as well as broadcast TV.
BASS has held several events live on ESPN2 and MLF shows have been shown on Discovery, Outdoor Channel and CBS. Even when we couldn’t participate, we were able to get our fishing “fix” by living vicariously through the shows.
The numbers don’t lie and this year has been one for the record books in boats, outdoors — including camping and kayaking — and fishing. Some categories have seen unbelievable increases and I hope some of it is sustainable. The companies that had product, access to manufacturing and raw materials, or were provided by companies who were, are rocking. Record sales at every turn and back orders out the wazoo. Back orders can be burdensome but not having orders is worse.
I have recently been talking to boat manufacturers who all speak the same about building boats. The shutdowns they had during the first few months of COVID-19 slowed them down, but they are rocking now with numbers from 50 to 100 boats still on backorder lists. Never before have we seen this and we are just now getting into boat selling season.
That is great news for the boat industry, and unlike tackle, means it could be sustainable. Kayaks companies are in the same boat, pardon the pun, and although most kayaks are more reasonably priced, that speaks volumes as a measuring stick for the future.
Personally, I have never wanted more folks fishing, but rather I want more fishing people buying more. That may seem selfish, but we just don’t have the lakes, parking lots/ramps or the fish to sustain over-fishing in our state. Some smaller lakes could be fished out and never before is catch-and-release more important.
Watching the last two BASS tournaments was an indicator of just how pressure can adversely impact a fishery. Old school anglers know about etiquette and catch-and-release, and I hope the new ones learn quickly as the fisheries just can’t handle too many having fish fries. Habitat will be key moving forward and better management practices will be essential.
Natural resource agencies are doing everything they can to produce great fisheries, but sustaining those will be a challenge. For the most part, DNRs are understaffed and a low priority, and that adds to the conundrum.
We should be pushing local and national legislators for more and better funding for these groups, and hatcheries have never been more important. Although biologists may not believe stocking helps or has long-term impacts for gamefish, many put-and-takes like saugeye seem to be stocked every year.
Predator/prey relationships on smaller bodies of water have to be researched, but locally the shad populations are off the charts. That is a good thing but that can change quickly with a very harsh winter or a fish kill. The balance between game fish, habitat and prey is the key.
More is not always better, but right now it’s great to see the growth in just about every category. I hope the growth is sustainable from both the angler and lake management perspective. Millions of new fishing licenses also means more trash, more catches and more crowded lakes and parks. It’s up to all of us to not only partake but be involved in the management, too.
Team Matthew Buddy Bass Tournament
Sunday, Oct. 25, the Team Matthew “Out of the Darkness” tournament will be held at Lake Springfield at the Lindsay Bride access beginning at 7 a.m. and fishing until 2 p.m. All teams must be registered by 6:30 a.m. that morning. Cost is $100 per boat plus $10 big bass and proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. There will be raffles. Contact Scott Bree at (309) 840-0548 after 5 p.m. for details.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
