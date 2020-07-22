Below the Waterline: Has the outdoor business changed forever?

It is becoming clear that the retail landscape across the board has changed, and it may have just changed forever because of the coronavirus.
The ease of dropping by the store, running in and grabbing a few items now takes planning. Masks on, masks off, hand sanitizer, washing hands every minute and even washing the stuff we buy. Crazy how in a few short months the world has changed.
E-commerce has taken a big lead over brick-and-mortar in many locations, and fishing tackle stores have more empty pegs than items on their shelves. Supply has been outdistanced by demand.
There are several reasons, but clearly fishing has taken the front seat over other activities that, for the most part, have been either canceled or postponed.
Instead of going crazy in the house, many have taken to the parks and lakes. It isn’t just here locally, but across the nation as well. Boat sales are rocketing, including fishing boats, pontoons and kayaks. Used boat sales are going through the roof, too, and finding something to get on the water is not as easy as it used to be.
Electronics, fishing tackle and domestically produced products are still available, but those products coming from overseas are a bit harder to come by. COVID-19 has taken a toll and crossing borders both internally in the U.S. and out of the country has now nearly become impossible. Goods are the same.
Reasons for shipments sitting in overseas factories or on a dock may seem intuitive, but honestly digging a bit deeper shows that fewer folks are going to stores, which creates stress to stores economically and thus less purchasing power. E-commerce locations are the beneficiaries, and because items are delivered to your door, makes it more palatable by not risking exposure to the virus.
Boxes on the step get disinfected and the products inside them do, too, but interaction with others who may be asymptomatic is lessened with the shopping at home approach. Most of us like to shop local, but with lines, mask restrictions and concerns over exposure it is clearly changing our routines and shopping habits.
Open a little is better than closed, and it is not clear if we could withstand another complete closure. No doubt folks want the economy to rebound, but they want to be safe doing so, too. It is indeed a Catch-22.
Resorts and lake activities around them have been drastically impacted as well, and the fallout from this virus can be life changing for those that own them.
More people want to be on the water, but most are doing it close to home versus taking those family vacations that happened for years. A couple hour drive is a long trip. Without a rebound and opening up of travel, many will not survive. Locally owned restaurants and tackle shops can be equally harmed.
Tournament trails, both regionally and nationally, are doing their best to keep the wheels on, but scheduling, re-scheduling, postponing and canceling has become the norm. National trails are adjusting almost hourly and tournaments scheduled in “hot-spot” locations are being moved.
The financial aspects for the host cities are significant, but planning for the anglers who travel is a mess. BASS and FLW Tours have done a great job of communications with cities and anglers, but it is still a mess. I do not envy the tournament planners the least bit.
Thank goodness for outdoor activities like fishing and boating, but all of us who participate have to be respectful of that chance. Social distancing is essential to all participants, and everyone should be mindful to keep that 6-foot distance at weigh-ins and on docks. Fishing was one of the first things to open up, but rest assured it can be closed again quickly if the virus again gets out of hand.
We have to police ourselves and moving forward be cognizant of those around you first. We all live in different places and our work and daily habits are all different. Our exposure to others is different, too so even though you may not have the symptoms you can be a carrier and social distancing might just protect some of your fishing buddies who are not as resilient to the disease.
Respect others, have fun and keep praying we will get out of the woods from this dreaded virus soon. We are climbing the hill but have not gotten over the top of it yet.
Barker Lexington Bass results
Steve Volz and Dave Whalen won the last Barker Motors/Lexington Bass event at Clinton Lake with 12.24 pounds. Wes Modine and Rick Schroeder were second with 12.03 pounds. Brian Bounds and Wes Gehrt had big bass of 5.38 pounds.
PHOTOS: Fish and feather expo
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!