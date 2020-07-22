Below the Waterline: Has the outdoor business changed forever?

More people want to be on the water, but most are doing it close to home versus taking those family vacations that happened for years. A couple hour drive is a long trip. Without a rebound and opening up of travel, many will not survive. Locally owned restaurants and tackle shops can be equally harmed.

Tournament trails, both regionally and nationally, are doing their best to keep the wheels on, but scheduling, re-scheduling, postponing and canceling has become the norm. National trails are adjusting almost hourly and tournaments scheduled in “hot-spot” locations are being moved.

The financial aspects for the host cities are significant, but planning for the anglers who travel is a mess. BASS and FLW Tours have done a great job of communications with cities and anglers, but it is still a mess. I do not envy the tournament planners the least bit.

Thank goodness for outdoor activities like fishing and boating, but all of us who participate have to be respectful of that chance. Social distancing is essential to all participants, and everyone should be mindful to keep that 6-foot distance at weigh-ins and on docks. Fishing was one of the first things to open up, but rest assured it can be closed again quickly if the virus again gets out of hand.