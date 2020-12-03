Below the Waterline: Here are some dreams and wishes for our community

Do dreams and wishes come true? I sure hope so, and this time of year there are more dreams combined with wishes than you can shake a stick at.
In a perfect world more dreams would turn to wishes and come true. If I had my way, there are a few I would like to see as we enter 2021. Below is my tongue-and-cheek wish list that I hope may get some looks. Some are serious and some … will never see the light of day.
Everyone has a warm meal
No one should be hungry and I dream that everyone who has enough make sure their fellow man has some, too. If each of us just bought one meal for a homeless person or someone in need, I know it would help. Share it forward and don’t take the easy route to do so. Make it special.
Take a kid fishing
Plan a trip and keep a promise to a young person to take them fishing. I have a lot of friends that routinely do this and it gets a youngster out from in front of the TV. Show them the ropes and if you have a boat, take them in that. Get them their first rod-and-reel and give them a few baits if you can. God knows we all have plenty and it won’t hurt the inventory.
Start a neighborhood clean-up program
For years I have picked up trash around Evergreen Lake and it sure makes me feel good to see the roadsides spic and span. Wonder what it would be like to do the same things in our neighborhoods or around town. I see a man picking up Linden Street once a week and he is always smiling, plus that street looks great. Thanks
A new Lake Bloomington boat ramp
I have dreamed forever of a new ramp at Lake Bloomington. The current one is way too steep and slicker than 30 weight oil. Each year people fall down loading their boats and many a vehicle has slid in. Let’s start a "build a ramp" fundraiser and see this happen soon. I know the city has potholes to fill, but our permits could be partially used for a new ramp. Raise our fee a couple of bucks and earmark the extra bucks for the ramp. It would serve both residents and non-residents alike. Not sure why we can’t make this happen.
A new boat rental facility at Evergreen Lake
The old one has had it and we have plans in the works to build a larger new one with the McLean County Sportsmen, but we have to get after it or we will be too old to use it. It would be great to have it a multi-use building that ties nicely into the Sam Leman Pavilion. Let’s make this happen and get it going for spring.
Fix Northtown Road
We have so many roads that need repaired so I just picked one that I frequent often. Northtown Road is a bombing range and it should be on the regular schedule for filling cracks and holes. I don’t even take my boat trailer down it anymore as it shakes my springs loose. I empathize with city officials as they have giant fish to fry but priorities needs to be altered to first fix our roads before capital expenditures are spent on more hotels and buildings. My two cents.
More happiness
We need more hugs (with masks on), we need more smiles (can’t see them because of the masks), and we need less bad news. Are you sick and tired of politics running our lives? I am. Maybe more outdoors and less indoors? No doubt COVID is real, but common sense tells me folks are not getting it outside, so get outside more.
Get the vaccine
We need to safely open our small businesses again. Sure wish this would happen soon. Truthfully, I can’t tell the difference between going in a big box to buy fishing supplies and going to a local business to buy shoes or eat a meal. Exactly how does a big store keep folks free from COVID when buying a bobber and some hooks, but a small restaurant can’t keep everyone who enters from getting it? How do you get on the essential business list, anyway? Hopefully the vaccine ends it as quickly as it came. Now back to smiling.
Allow unlimited horsepower with idle-only
I have never got why a 25 horsepower engine is better or safer than unlimited idle-only on state lakes. Sins of the father, I guess, but let’s start the dialogue about getting more people fishing and boating. Doing this would spread folks out on the limited lakes we have. One boat for everything would be nice.
I have zero control over any of my dreams or wishes above, but I can be a better person moving forward. That I can control. No doubt some of my dreams are self-serving, but it’s my list. Enjoy the day, smile today and do something nice for someone. It will make you feel better for a minute or two at least!
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
