Below the Waterline: Here are some dreams and wishes for our community

Do dreams and wishes come true? I sure hope so, and this time of year there are more dreams combined with wishes than you can shake a stick at.

In a perfect world more dreams would turn to wishes and come true. If I had my way, there are a few I would like to see as we enter 2021. Below is my tongue-and-cheek wish list that I hope may get some looks. Some are serious and some … will never see the light of day.

Everyone has a warm meal

No one should be hungry and I dream that everyone who has enough make sure their fellow man has some, too. If each of us just bought one meal for a homeless person or someone in need, I know it would help. Share it forward and don’t take the easy route to do so. Make it special.

Take a kid fishing

Plan a trip and keep a promise to a young person to take them fishing. I have a lot of friends that routinely do this and it gets a youngster out from in front of the TV. Show them the ropes and if you have a boat, take them in that. Get them their first rod-and-reel and give them a few baits if you can. God knows we all have plenty and it won’t hurt the inventory.

Start a neighborhood clean-up program