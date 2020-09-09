Below the Waterline: Hoodie weather means year-end classic season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It won’t be long and the tree stands and fields will be filled with hunters.

Just like with fishing, it's all about the preparation, and most of my hunting buddies have been readying for the fall for a few months now. Sighting in a gun or getting the bow and clothes ready just goes with the territory, and for many that is what draws them to the woods.

For those of us who don’t hunt anymore, it means hoodie weather and more time fishing, hopefully, with less crowded ramps and waterways. Time will tell if 2020 shapes up like other years, but with so many more catching the bug, I would bet it would be different.

Fishing has had a year for the record books, and although many trails are about to conclude, we should count our blessings on how it went during the time we actually were allowed to be on the water.

COVID scared the daylights out of folks and still is holding us at bay, but being outdoors relieved a lot of stress. We had a slow start with many lakes and trails held up because of COVID, but once it got rocking, it took a front seat and many who had no ever been involved with boating or fishing stuck their toes in the water and found it to be something the whole family enjoyed. I hope that sticks.