Below the Waterline: Hoodie weather means year-end classic season

It won’t be long and the tree stands and fields will be filled with hunters.
Just like with fishing, it's all about the preparation, and most of my hunting buddies have been readying for the fall for a few months now. Sighting in a gun or getting the bow and clothes ready just goes with the territory, and for many that is what draws them to the woods.
For those of us who don’t hunt anymore, it means hoodie weather and more time fishing, hopefully, with less crowded ramps and waterways. Time will tell if 2020 shapes up like other years, but with so many more catching the bug, I would bet it would be different.
Fishing has had a year for the record books, and although many trails are about to conclude, we should count our blessings on how it went during the time we actually were allowed to be on the water.
COVID scared the daylights out of folks and still is holding us at bay, but being outdoors relieved a lot of stress. We had a slow start with many lakes and trails held up because of COVID, but once it got rocking, it took a front seat and many who had no ever been involved with boating or fishing stuck their toes in the water and found it to be something the whole family enjoyed. I hope that sticks.
Fall usually means year-end classics and this year is no exception. The Sam Leman EverBloom Trail, the Bloomington Normal Bass Club, Presley’s Elite, Lexington Bass and the Clinton Lake Jackpot Trail are all readying for the last tournament of the year. Just about every weekend through the middle of October, anglers will be looking to add one more win or just get out to enjoy the fall weather for one last hurrah.
The Sam Leman EverBloom Trail wraps up this weekend with one day on Lake Bloomington followed by the last day of the season on Lake Evergreen.
The Bloomington Normal Bass Club has two classics, one for the Tuesday Night Trail and the other for the Saturday Trail. The Tuesday Classic will be held on Stephen Forbes Lake near Salem on October 3 and 4, and the Saturday Classic will be the weekend October 17 and 18 at Lake Gillespie. Fishing should be excellent at both locations.
The Lexington Bass Club with cover two weekends in September, the 20th and 27th, with day one being held at Evergreen Lake and day two at Lake Bloomington the following weekend.
The Clinton Lake Jackpot Trail Classic will be held on Clinton Lake October 8 and 9 on Clinton Lake. October 5, 6, and 7 are off limits for competitors.
Presley’s Outdoors Team Classic is September 19 at Banner Marsh and September 20th at Spring Lake. Their Tournament of Champions is set for October 4th.
Anglers have complied and worked hard at wearing masks and social distancing at the tournaments I have been to and have respected the guidelines established by the local municipalities. Changes to weigh-in formats have been the rule, not the exception, and single boat weigh-ins ran crisply and actually were faster than standard practices.
For the aforementioned year-enders, we all need to be cognizant that guidelines are still in place and rest assured we have folks watching. Being able to continue moving forward means these practices have to be strictly adhered to for these final events.
We all should be proud of a job well done but remember you are only known for the last event. Safety is always rule one for all of these trails and this year that has been tested even more. We have set a positive example and even learned a few things to make our trails better moving forward. Keep it up.
Clinton Lake Jackpot Winners
This past weekend’s Clinton Lake Jackpot Trail tournament was won Chad Satterlee and Shawn Hemken with 19.29 pounds. Second was Ty and Derek Coon with 17.72 pounds. Brad and Buddy Norris had big bass of 6.86 pounds.
More rock for bank protection in the cards?
With Bloomington City Council approval it looks like there will be more bank protection placed at Lake Bloomington in upcoming weeks. More on this later.
PHOTOS: Fish and feather expo
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!