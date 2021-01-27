Below the Waterline: In the end, fishing — and all sports — still all about the game

Just about every single day, fishing tackle manufacturers talk about their new “revolutionary” design.
More and more new statistics are entering the fray, too. The simple and the easy-to-understand have been replaced with the confusing, and “What the heck?” has sensationalized something that just didn’t need it. See it for what it is. A game.
Straightforward has been replaced more details than you can shake a stick at. Every time something changes, a new “revolutionary” is born. The same is true with stats. Winning and outcomes have been replaced with "gee whiz" variables now. It’s not about how it tastes, but rather is about each ingredient in the mix
I come from the school that if it tastes good, I’ll eat it, and really don’t care if it has oregano or bay leaves to get there. That is why I like hot dogs. I don’t dig that deep into what is in it. It’s about the end result to me. It tasted good and I am full. That is it.
It’s that time of year and we have more revolutionary new products than you can shake a stick at. That single word — revolutionary — conjures up something that has never been seen before or will make our lives better. Does a new color, a new material used or a different shape constitute the use of that word? Maybe, maybe not.
This is indeed an “eye of the beholder” statement, but never would I call someone’s idea, design or creativeness anything but positive, but revolutionary ... not sure. It’s analogous to calling someone's baby ugly, except it might cut even deeper. It changes the game and what used to be important is replaced many times with mundane or obvious. It is the participation award for life.
Those of us who watch fishing or baseball just want to watch the game, be entertained or learn something. False drama with stats to embellish the accomplishment doesn’t hold water to the purist, in sports or fishing.
We are now seeing the need to interject drama into something that the game should be doing. TV has made fishing much better, but has it taken the game out of it a bit, too? I leave that to you to decide.
We see this word and many others like “game-changing” or “in a class by itself” used in all sports now, too, and we also have new statistics for everything. I like some of them, but hitting a round ball thrown at 90-plus mph with a stick or winning a fishing tournament while finding fish no one else did is what I am about. I do want to know how or why, but getting too granular takes some getting used to for me.
Some of these new age stats are creeping into fishing, too, and I believe many water down accomplishment. When we have stats that include things like the weather, height, and prototype into every discussion, it loses me.
Things like “launch angle,” speed to the ball and spin rate in baseball, and new versus old era, Elite versus MLF, and pro versus weekend angler in fishing, it is fluff in my book. Does that really matter to the game at that moment? I love the game. Simple and understandable just might get more fans in both sports.
No doubt the horse is now out of the barn, and because I love both sports to a fault, I’ll put up with it. But to me, it's still about the outcome over the way we got to it that matters most to me. Record books have no lines in them for launch angle, but do have one for home runs. Balls hit over the fence are hit over the fence, and whether it was 25 feet or 150 feet high doesn’t matter. No one cares how fast a boat got to the winning stringer except those driving the boat. We want to see the baits and the techniques. How did they find and catch them?
It took a while for me to get here, but every game or tournament I watch it seems more pronounced and it’s like we are all rubbing our chins looking for the latest cliché or nickname. In the next 10 years, will it really matter? Realistically, the win or the record will, but I am not sure if all the hyperbole stacks up.
No time before in my life have I needed "the game" more than now. We truly need something to take our minds off the hooey, even if it’s just for an hour or two. Many would say it’s just a game, but today it’s much more than that, it is life. They get us out of the negative and for a short period into the positive, even with all the junk.
The next time you watch a sport or fishing on the TV, do it to be entertained, not to be enlightened. Do it because they are fun to watch and fixate on the quality of the talent versus their age, political views or other intangibles.
Bypass the conjecture and the politics — they are here to stay and are going to be that way moving forward. You can’t boycott everything you disagree with. The forest has a lot of trees, but focusing on a single tree allows us to enjoy our lives much more fully. We see it all. Watch the game and forget the rest. The “using my platform” minutia doesn’t matter an hour from now or tomorrow anyway, as it will change.
At the end of the day the game is what really matters, nothing more. Holler, scream, cheer and eat some nachos and forget about the junk. Taking our minds off life by being entertained has enormous value, and although it won’t fix any problem, rest assured you just might feel better whether your team or you favorite angler wins or loses.
Look at the accomplishment over the noise and forget about it when it’s over. They used to have books looking at the past. Take a deep breath and you will be amazed how good you feel. The future is up in the air, but make the most out of every day and forget the squeaky wheel for a bit. We’ll put grease on it later.
