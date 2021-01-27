Below the Waterline: In the end, fishing — and all sports — still all about the game

No doubt the horse is now out of the barn, and because I love both sports to a fault, I’ll put up with it. But to me, it's still about the outcome over the way we got to it that matters most to me. Record books have no lines in them for launch angle, but do have one for home runs. Balls hit over the fence are hit over the fence, and whether it was 25 feet or 150 feet high doesn’t matter. No one cares how fast a boat got to the winning stringer except those driving the boat. We want to see the baits and the techniques. How did they find and catch them?

It took a while for me to get here, but every game or tournament I watch it seems more pronounced and it’s like we are all rubbing our chins looking for the latest cliché or nickname. In the next 10 years, will it really matter? Realistically, the win or the record will, but I am not sure if all the hyperbole stacks up.

No time before in my life have I needed "the game" more than now. We truly need something to take our minds off the hooey, even if it’s just for an hour or two. Many would say it’s just a game, but today it’s much more than that, it is life. They get us out of the negative and for a short period into the positive, even with all the junk.