Below the Waterline: Innovation in fishing comes from tinkering

Every now and again there are things that make us scratch our heads and go, ”Why didn’t I think of that?" Can you say “Velcro?"

Anglers are an innovative lot and all are tinkerers and cannot stand to buy something without putting their own personal touch on it. Some of that tinkering turns out great while others … maybe not.

But being prepared for that one train wreck is equally as important and being surprised when it turns out better than original. If you are like me, you, too, have had your share of great ones that turned out great and others that have ended up on the scrap pile. The scrap pile means a waste of money or, more importantly, time, which is money, just to have the project go south. Head scratching 101 indeed.

Innovation is like putting on boat stickers — some go on great and look like a million bucks while others get wadded up and find their way in the waste can. That is why I never order or buy one of anything, including stickers and baits. You just never know. Preparing for disaster is as crucial as having one