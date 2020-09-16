Below the Waterline: Innovation in fishing comes from tinkering

Every now and again there are things that make us scratch our heads and go, ”Why didn’t I think of that?" Can you say “Velcro?"
Anglers are an innovative lot and all are tinkerers and cannot stand to buy something without putting their own personal touch on it. Some of that tinkering turns out great while others … maybe not.
But being prepared for that one train wreck is equally as important and being surprised when it turns out better than original. If you are like me, you, too, have had your share of great ones that turned out great and others that have ended up on the scrap pile. The scrap pile means a waste of money or, more importantly, time, which is money, just to have the project go south. Head scratching 101 indeed.
Innovation is like putting on boat stickers — some go on great and look like a million bucks while others get wadded up and find their way in the waste can. That is why I never order or buy one of anything, including stickers and baits. You just never know. Preparing for disaster is as crucial as having one
Over the last several years I have seen all kinds of companies that have tried to eliminate the conundrum of remembering what line is on what reel. In the old days we only had “string,” as my dad always called it, and it was either braid or some facsimile thereof and monofilament. It was usually 12-pound test due to cost and that is what our dads used.
The old style “braid” didn’t cast well due to bad reels and coarseness of the line, and the pistol grip rods were about the same length as a broom handle. When getting a bird nest it meant it was time to go home and get the scissors out.
I always believed grandpa used an old sparkplug for weight due to cost but now believe it was actually so you could cast it further. Take the cap off the end of the plug, give it a couple of wraps, replace the cap and you could cast it a country mile. The aerodynamics of a spark plug actually lend to the heavy end leading the way with a glob of dew worms or a chunk of chicken liver. I can’t tell you how many times we chummed local ponds with cheesebait when the reel or line caught and the bait went flying and the catfish got a free meal. I digress.
Today we have all put together a way to keep track of what line we use. Masking tape, colored bands with marks on them, magic markers used on the reel — I stole this from Kevin Van Dam — or knobs on reels like the new innovative one from Lews on the cap of the reel anti-reverse. They all work and each one has its advantages.
I even recently heard of a rubber band system that uses color coded rubber bands that slip easily over the rod but but also add a “what the heck color is for what” puzzle into the equation. If I can’t remember what line is on what now, I'm not sure I can remember what rubber band is for what, either.
The challenges of today’s anglers is much bigger than what bait to use. Again I digress.
Fishing used to sitting on a bucket that doubled as a tackle box, a glob of dew worms, a bobber and an Eagle Claw Aberdeen hook. By the way, we carried our sandwiches and orange or grape Nehi soda right next to the worm box in our bucket and, believe it or not, none of us died from it. We rode our bikes many times to a place to fish, and as long as we were home at a specified time, our parents didn’t worry about us.
I am sure my Mom worried constantly but she put on the serious face as long as we checked in. She knew she had us cornered most of the time as our house was where the food was stored. We had to come home sometime. She had a whistle she blew if she needed us ahead of lunch.
There is no better sandwich than bologna on white bread, even with a bit of dirt thrown in. I am old enough to remember that tin foil was way ahead of plastic bags and it could be used over and over. We even used it as bait a time or two.
We caught grasshoppers and crickets, and got our worms at the grocery store by either begging dad or selling pop bottles we found along the ditches for 2 cents each. I think a dozen worms were a dollar then but I can’t remember what line I have on my reels so I might be wrong.
With the 2020 lockdown folks have found fishing as a release. More tackle sales, more boats and kayaks have become cool, too. I see more kids getting the bug and more smiling as a result.
Get outside, do a little tinkering and wet a line this fall before it gets cold. The trees are beginning to get their fall colors and hayrack rides and wiener roasts are right around the corner. No doubt, it’s a great time to be outdoors.
Sam Leman Everbloom Classic
Mike Barton and Nick Scott won the SLEBTT Classic this past weekend with a two-day total of 19.35 pounds. Jerry Martoglio and Fred Myers were second with 18.45 pounds. Presleys Big Bass for day one was Pat Welch and Rod Wallace with a 5.36 pounder and day two was Barton and Scott with a 4.60 pound bass.
Taylor Umland and Nick Kirkton were the team of the year and big bass of the year winners.
