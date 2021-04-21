Below the Waterline: Investing time and energy into youth anglers has a big payoff

Fishing can be a mechanism to teach. The fish don’t show favoritism and knowing the biology on the water combined with confidence can be a difference maker.

Young folks just want to feel that someone cares enough to dedicate their time. Coaches know this and most times they are training others.

The fish don’t care if you are a bottle washer or a banker. That is the beauty of it. It is a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-figure-it-out sport. Size and strength have little to do with it. In the animal kingdom it’s called “survival of the fittest.” Believe it or not, in fishing it is also about hard work and dedication.

Being a mentor to a young angler or coaching a team does take dedication and doing so is not a short term obligation. Shaping and molding is more than casting and choosing the right bait. Just ask a high school fishing coach. The rewards are significant and the long term benefit is immeasurable.

Since fishing is a sport that one can participate in their entire life, a kickstart now will be remembered forever. Not every high school angler will continue on and fish competitively or even wet a line through their college and work years, but a few will stick and fish the rest of their lives. They too, if they enjoy the experience will pass their knowledge on. That experience grows on itself.