Below the waterline: Invincible youth faces unbeaten foe in Father Time

“No one gets out of this thing called life alive.”
This may seem to many like a gloom and doom approach, but as a realist, it is what it is.
It is just part of the circle of life, and at 40 years old, that was a magic number for me. I began to notice little things that told me to make hay while the sun was shining. No more "I’ll do it tomorrow or next week."
"Better get after it while I still can" took over from "there is no hurry."
Jumping into the boat, jumping out of the boat and tying knots on baits became more difficult. There didn’t seem to be as many birds chirping. I later found that there were just as many birds, but due to “heavy metal” headphones, machinery and wind noise my hearing had suffered. "Not as young as I used to be" became the status quo.
Truthfully, we all at one time or another feel invincible, bulletproof and that no hill is too tall. It may be subconscious, but now it’s a fight to get in and out of a boat, a hill is not on the agenda and bulletproofing involves the pills we take to keep our blood pressure in check or our joints from hurting.
There are signs we cannot deny. As we get older, little things like aches and pains, quality replacement parts, hearing going in the bucket and eyesight waning tells us a different story. We are no longer in a sprint, but rather a slow walk and those walks get shorter.
It used to be we “winged it” and our mind still told us we still had it, but that magic age turned reality on and wishful thinking went away. A pick-up game of basketball becomes a game of horse. Jumping into or out of a boat reminds most of a walrus instead of a gazelle. There is no such thing as a three- or four-day tournament and naps once thought of as a sign of weakness are now a badge of honor. Something that hurts for more than one day means a trip to the doctor and we cannot eat spicy food or sit in the same position for longer that five minutes without locking up. Golden years ... I don’t think so.
More reality sets in when the word dermatologist enters the vocabulary. Whittling this or that off ears, face, arms and legs is common. Although we can't do much about the 50-plus years of sun without sunscreen, we can sure keep bumps, weird growths and other monsters from getting worse.
Soft and supple is replaced with old and wrinkly. After just going though having four whatchamacallits removed, I sure wish Bullfrog or Coppertone would have been used a bit more.
For me, the damage is done and now the job is to just stay ahead of it. The lesson for young anglers and sun worshipers is lather up. It may take a bit longer to get that golden healthy tan, but it may just save you a lot of hacking and Band-Aids later.
Too much exposure to the sun may not get you when you are young, but rest assured we old farts know all about it.
I still hate sunscreen, but we now have ways with today’s clothing to stay cool on 90-degree days while still protecting our skin. Who would have thought about shirts, shorts and face coverings having an SPF rating?
Professional anglers are doing a great job of showing us the way. Five minutes watching BASS, MLF, FLW or any other acronym fishing league and you will see long sleeves, face and ear protection and gloves to protect skin. Companies like Fish Monkey, AFTCO, Prym1, HUK and Columbia to name a few have made performance sun protective clothing stylish and comfortable.
Remember, a lot of exposure comes from sun reflection off the water so don’t forget eye protection. Sunglasses are not only protective by design but can also protect you from a wayward bug or bait.
With age comes wisdom. I wish I knew then what I do now. I would have played the game differently.
Even without any signs of the harmful effects of the sun, it's good business to go to a dermatologist at least once a year. It just keeps you ahead of the bad stuff. If caught early, it can be cured. We all love the sun and we love being out in it, but proper precautions can make it even more enjoyable.
As a wise person once told me “there is no such thing as a good looking, tan corpse and I am in no hurry to be the first.”
Tournament result: Steve Volz and Dave Whalen won last weekend's BMLB Tournament at Evergreen Lake with five bass weighing 18.65 pounds.
Tom Cassel and Domenic Thieson were second with 16.15 pounds. They also had a big bass of 4.50 pounds.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
