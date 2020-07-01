Below the waterline: Invincible youth faces unbeaten foe in Father Time

It used to be we “winged it” and our mind still told us we still had it, but that magic age turned reality on and wishful thinking went away. A pick-up game of basketball becomes a game of horse. Jumping into or out of a boat reminds most of a walrus instead of a gazelle. There is no such thing as a three- or four-day tournament and naps once thought of as a sign of weakness are now a badge of honor. Something that hurts for more than one day means a trip to the doctor and we cannot eat spicy food or sit in the same position for longer that five minutes without locking up. Golden years ... I don’t think so.

More reality sets in when the word dermatologist enters the vocabulary. Whittling this or that off ears, face, arms and legs is common. Although we can't do much about the 50-plus years of sun without sunscreen, we can sure keep bumps, weird growths and other monsters from getting worse.

Soft and supple is replaced with old and wrinkly. After just going though having four whatchamacallits removed, I sure wish Bullfrog or Coppertone would have been used a bit more.

For me, the damage is done and now the job is to just stay ahead of it. The lesson for young anglers and sun worshipers is lather up. It may take a bit longer to get that golden healthy tan, but it may just save you a lot of hacking and Band-Aids later.