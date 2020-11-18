Below the Waterline: Is the timing right for an Illinois Fishing Hall of Fame?

Rest assured there are other names and places that should be highlighted other than ones mentioned above.

An Illinois Fishing Hall of Fame would mean we are on the map in fishing nationally, and being placed on it would mean something special to both the person being enshrined, but also their families and friends, too. Living or dead, those names and others need to be recognized and remembered for their contributions in fishing.

Since the IHSA got the ball rolling at the high school level, it also gives us firm ground for such an effort. Younger anglers need to know who got us going and the importance of history can't be minimized. I could see each state with a HOF that becoming part of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame at Bass Pro Shops in Missouri.

And another thing ...

For as long as I can remember, I have wanted a Bass, Deer and Turkey Trail in Illinois that follows from north to south, east to west, with cool places highlighted along the way.