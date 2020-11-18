Below the Waterline: Is the timing right for an Illinois Fishing Hall of Fame?

I have believed for a very long time that Illinois needs an Illinois Angling Hall of Fame.
There are halls of fame for ball and stick sports, why not fishing? With the current growth in fishing, and plenty of folks who helped pioneer fishing nationwide who started right here in Illinois, now is the time.
Those who helped plow the field, cut a swath, and lead on the water and off of it should be recognized for their contributions, whether alive or dead.
The Illinois Fishing Hall of Fame has a special ring to it. Some of the toughest anglers on the planet have come from Illinois. And many times it is more than what was caught. It's about putting Illinois anglers front and center, too.
Fishing has been a way of life for many here as both a hobby and livelihood. Former Bassmaster Classic contenders Jerry Harmon of Olney and Rick McCarty of Kankakee led the way. Others like Joe Verbeck, Mel Howard, John Wright, Sam Rosefsky (of Bedford Sales), Marvin Miller and Tom Kaufman have sat at the top both as anglers and a leaders.
The Bass Casters Association got its roots in the Midwest, and many others have led organizations that changed how we fished here in the Heartland. Lane and Lou Parsons did that with Midwest Bass, and local football coach turned entrepreneur Mike Whitacre did that with the Redman Tournament Trail and Operation Bass — not only in Illinois but countrywide.
Local anglers like Loren Peters and Jerry Martoglio were in the thick of it as well. Chad Morgenthaler from Southern Illinois is fishing the BASS Elite Series right now. Mary Satterfield led the way for women in fishing, too.
All of these Illinois names rose to the top of the heap and were folks I respected and idolized when I started. Many may not know that Al Lindner of "In Fisherman" was born in Chicago. He and his brother Ron are still active, but were innovators before innovation was cool. Many of the aforementioned were not only great anglers, but taught us and were part of the industry we love today.
In the background, men like Mike James — a Ranger Boat legend and representative from Mattoon — made it cool to wear a Ranger hat and own a Ranger Boat. Mike had a memory like a steel trap and never forgot a promise or a name. His entire family was involved, from mother Sylvia to father Don. But to me ... they were Ranger. They cut a deep furrow and just about everyone aspired to own a Ranger as a result.
Rest assured there are other names and places that should be highlighted other than ones mentioned above.
An Illinois Fishing Hall of Fame would mean we are on the map in fishing nationally, and being placed on it would mean something special to both the person being enshrined, but also their families and friends, too. Living or dead, those names and others need to be recognized and remembered for their contributions in fishing.
Since the IHSA got the ball rolling at the high school level, it also gives us firm ground for such an effort. Younger anglers need to know who got us going and the importance of history can't be minimized. I could see each state with a HOF that becoming part of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame at Bass Pro Shops in Missouri.
And another thing ...
For as long as I can remember, I have wanted a Bass, Deer and Turkey Trail in Illinois that follows from north to south, east to west, with cool places highlighted along the way.
Besides corn and beans, we do have great parks and landmarks like the Hennepin Canal, Giant City, Matheson, Starved Rock, New Salem and a host of others. The trail could mean more business and more folks coming to Illinois versus those leaving. We miss a lot of opportunities to highlight Route 66 more fully and each town along the way on the trail could use their history and landmarks to increase traffic and business, too.
It would give a jump start and ultimately utilize places like the Sparta World Shooting Recreational Complex to nurture more anglers and hunters and get them excited about what we have in Illinois besides great farming.
The Illinois River, the Mississippi River, the Mackinaw, Sangamon and Kankakee are all ripe for this kind of thing, and the landmarks along the way would make them interesting to outdoors people and historians alike. Parks, lakes, restaurants, hotels and campgrounds would be included along the way.
The Illinois Fishing Hall of Fame has unlimited potential, and it would be great to see the Bass, Deer and Turkey Trail become a reality, too. Neither have to cost an arm or a leg, but designating it could be huge for Illinois and its outdoors people.
Build it and they will come!
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
