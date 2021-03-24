Below the Waterline: Knowing the environmental variables can make a huge difference in fishing success

No doubt the last few days have given us a taste that spring might just be coming.
Warm days, warmer nights, and now longer days start the juices flowing for those who love to fish. Many watch water temperatures as the key to determine what phase fish are in. Whether its crappie, bass or other species, there is no doubt that water temperature is one of the keys.
It’s not the only thing, however. More important than temperature in my opinion is length of day, warm nights and the right cover. Add to that a full moon and you had better be on the water.
Length of day is deceiving to most anglers regarding its importance. If I were to throw all the variables into a hat, shake it up and dump it out, it would point me to that one as the single most important. Add sun and a bit of south wind and you have all the right ingredients for a great day on the water.
The science is simple: More daylight and sun warm the water faster, causing algae to ramp production, move up the crawfish and shad, and the instincts of the gamefish kick into high gear following them.
Zooplankton and phytoplankton — small animal and plant organisms — start the process. They are the lifeblood of small fish and other invertebrates, which in turn become food for larger gamefish that move up first. Once photosynthesis begins, you can easily tell by the moss that collects on in-the-water trees and plants. Seeing that and turtles basking in the sun are great above-the-water references that fishing is about to get good shallow.
A stretch of warm weather with temperatures at night hovering to around 60 degrees gets fish to turn on the feedbag and pre-spawn fish start their assent to the shallows for the spawning ritual to begin. Shallow is relative, as some fish will spawn super shallow and depending on water clarity will spawn as deep as 5 to 8 feet.
The longer days allow the shallows to warm longer, and 60 degrees or so at night allows it to remain at a constant temperature, thus a stable environment. Those stable conditions allows anglers to better pattern fish all over the lake. Although on large lakes fish can be in different stages throughout the year, looking and building on the variables can build into consistent fishing locations and techniques.
The full moon is a variable that cannot be overlooked, particular early in the years. Many say the stars line up when water temperatures, length of day and moon phase all line up. Solar Lunar tables are a good location to find prime fishing times, and there are several apps including BassForecast that are designed for fishing specifically. The ability to know peak fishing times timed with primo locations and the right techniques can make the right day the day to remember.
Shallow water in the spring also means making sure noise is kept to a minimum in the boat. Shallow water fish are a spooky lot and during the spawn I will even be careful with the clothes I wear, keeping away from bright colors and concentrating on dark colors and blues vs. neon orange or green. Keeping movements in the boat down to a minimum is also very important.
You do not have to get up early or stay late early in the year, as the heat of the day most days is best.
Although water temp is the key, fish can be caught anytime a warm spell occurs after being cold, even if water is in the low 40s. Jig and chunk combinations paired with a squarebill and a jerkbait are good starting lures. Chatterbaits, bladed jigs, and spinnerbaits ae also dependable early in the spring. Large trailers with both are a good rule of thumb early and tandem Colorado blades and lighter colors seem to be best early.
As water warms to over 50 degrees, the speed of the retrieve can be increased and different baits can be utilized to include stick worms, swim baits, trick worms, frogs and topwaters. When I see water temps of over 60 degrees, both of the aforementioned are very effective.
Chosen cover to highlight early include shallow stumps, grass clumps and blowdown trees, as well as rip rap and south facing banks. As the summer begins, shade becomes a huge player — not just along the bank with docks and trees, but also including points and undercut banks. Sun position and wind direction should also be taken into account as well.
Don’t forget to watch on the water for activity, including shad flipping, diving birds and fish breaking the surface. Your eyes above the water can be as very important. Adding knowledge and use of your electronics are critical to increase your chances, too.
Fishing is a giant biology lesson. Your knowledge of what makes them tick can turn a bad on into a good one quickly. Keep learning and keep fishing.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.