Below the Waterline: Knowing the environmental variables can make a huge difference in fishing success

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The full moon is a variable that cannot be overlooked, particular early in the years. Many say the stars line up when water temperatures, length of day and moon phase all line up. Solar Lunar tables are a good location to find prime fishing times, and there are several apps including BassForecast that are designed for fishing specifically. The ability to know peak fishing times timed with primo locations and the right techniques can make the right day the day to remember.

Shallow water in the spring also means making sure noise is kept to a minimum in the boat. Shallow water fish are a spooky lot and during the spawn I will even be careful with the clothes I wear, keeping away from bright colors and concentrating on dark colors and blues vs. neon orange or green. Keeping movements in the boat down to a minimum is also very important.

You do not have to get up early or stay late early in the year, as the heat of the day most days is best.

Although water temp is the key, fish can be caught anytime a warm spell occurs after being cold, even if water is in the low 40s. Jig and chunk combinations paired with a squarebill and a jerkbait are good starting lures. Chatterbaits, bladed jigs, and spinnerbaits ae also dependable early in the spring. Large trailers with both are a good rule of thumb early and tandem Colorado blades and lighter colors seem to be best early.