Below the Waterline: More daylight, thankfully, means more fishing

Daylight savings time is just around the corner.
Thank goodness.
Why it’s not all year is anyone’s guess, but with it comes longer days of light, which means more fishing. It won’t be long before more boats, more fishing people and more opportunity to be outside walking, riding a bike or just enjoying the sun and warmer temperatures that follow along with it begin to reach a crescendo. I am all in.
Is it me or are springs shorter, falls longer and summers hotter than ever before? It feels that way. We all talk about the old days, but the dynamic of change is now status quo and the weather seems to be following suit.
Change is now the rule vs. the exception. Even though it many times isn’t comfortable, being resilient to it is a good rule of thumb. Control those things you can and don’t worry about those you can’t. The weather in Illinois is one of them and no doubt if you don’t like today’s weather, just wait a bit it will change.
It’s funny how things like leaves on trees, wooly worms, flowers blooming and cows standing or laying down become methodologies for good or bad days, too. It used to be when hearing a pheasant crow, seeing a rabbit or deer when heading to the ramp meant something. Now the pheasants have moved to South Dakota, the coyotes and red-tailed hawks have eaten all the rabbits and there are less cows on the way to the lake, so those wives tails have taken the back burner. Wooly worms are a fall deal and we don’t have dogwoods or azaleas here, so those are out the window, too.
We do have pine tree pollen and boy is that stuff fun. During that time of year sneezing is taken to a whole new level, and with COVID masks on, it can really test your dexterity. Cast, pull your mask down, sneeze and repeat.
Whirly birds from maple trees and cottonwood fuzz are also something we look forward to while fishing. Not. Fall means floating leaves, but springtime means snot moss and fuzz on your line that is tougher than whip leather and harder to pull off your line than skinning a squirrel. I have seen more than one angler lose their religion over that fuzzy stuff. Yosemite Sam doesn’t hold a candle to anger that ensues when it gets in your reel and rod guides.
Mushroom hunters, too, have signs that tell when those dudes are popping. Hedge trees leaves the size of squirrels ears, mayflowers blooming, a full moon and wild onion smells are the triggers to some. All have science behind them, but rest assured there is nothing better than hot grease, some egg and cracker batter and this fungus among us to get spring started off right.
The Illinois River basin area is a mushroom haven and it has become a business for some hunters where a pound can bring over $40. Some are cleaned but many just plop them in a gunny sack and you get the bugs, too. A sink full of morels cut in half and soaked in salt water is a long standing delicacy to many of us. I truly believe I would rather have a batch of morels than a T-bone steak.
Fishing is just starting, with ice nearly gone on larger lakes. As more anglers hit the water, good places to start are south facing banks, pockets and shallow finger coves that get sun most of the day. Wind is your friend on warm days and no question we get our share of it in the heartland, so not only check temperatures but also wind direction and speed as you head out. Spring means drastic barometer fluctuations that can be a trigger for fish movements and feeding patterns, too.
Wind from the east fishing is least, wind from the west fishing is best. That is based on science. It’s like clockwork how true this can be. Anglers are weather watchers but those who look at sun positioning, wind direction and speed and moon and barometric pressure will find those variables tell more than any wooly worm or lucky coin will ever be able to.
When we fish can sometimes be when we have time. The weather is what it is, but figuring out the small weather variables can make even a bad day a better one. It can be as fine as frog hair, so always be on the lookout for what you can control and recognize. Watch closely water temps this time of year and always use your electronics to tell the story of what is going on below the surface of the water. You might just be surprised how you can be a much better angler by knowing what makes fish tick.
Having a weather app on your phone is mandatory, especially in the spring due to pop up storms. I like barometer, radar and moon phases, and have settled on a good app to check these from BassForecast.com.
This app also gives suggestions on fish locations with the weather and bait choices, too. It rates the day as good or bad and takes the science and blends it with conditions. I have had the new application a few weeks, but had the old one for a few years. The new one is much better and includes ACCU weather data. Also allows the angler to log data. It’s worth a look for anyone who enjoys the outdoors.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.