Below the Waterline: More daylight, thankfully, means more fishing

The Illinois River basin area is a mushroom haven and it has become a business for some hunters where a pound can bring over $40. Some are cleaned but many just plop them in a gunny sack and you get the bugs, too. A sink full of morels cut in half and soaked in salt water is a long standing delicacy to many of us. I truly believe I would rather have a batch of morels than a T-bone steak.

Fishing is just starting, with ice nearly gone on larger lakes. As more anglers hit the water, good places to start are south facing banks, pockets and shallow finger coves that get sun most of the day. Wind is your friend on warm days and no question we get our share of it in the heartland, so not only check temperatures but also wind direction and speed as you head out. Spring means drastic barometer fluctuations that can be a trigger for fish movements and feeding patterns, too.

Wind from the east fishing is least, wind from the west fishing is best. That is based on science. It’s like clockwork how true this can be. Anglers are weather watchers but those who look at sun positioning, wind direction and speed and moon and barometric pressure will find those variables tell more than any wooly worm or lucky coin will ever be able to.