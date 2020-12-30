Below the Waterline: New Year's Resolutions are overrated in the outdoors, too, but here are some good ones

New Year Resolutions are an oxymoron.
There is nothing “new” about them. Also, resolutions should be kept. Just about everyone has them but keeping them is another thing altogether. With 2020 being a cluster of downturns and arguments, 2021 has to be better.
We have the ability to change it. It’s all about perspective. The paradigm is figuring out how and not paying attention to the noise that throws a railroad plank in front of us. Life has always been filled with potholes, but they seem to have multiplied in 2020.
Exercise more, lose weight, save more money and a host of others on list after list are possible out of the gate, but with all the bad behind us this year, they even seem plausible moving forward. Stick-to-itiveness is the ultimate Achilles' heel, and although our gumption starts out gangbusters, the ability to stay on course wavers at every turn. Something called life seems to get in the way and no doubt the best intentions are the first thing that goes. Priority paralysis sets in and the like-to-do’s get replaced with the have-to-do’s.
As we age, we eat less, do less and things that used to be light get heavier. Things like tying shoes, putting on socks and lifting anything heavier than a donut gets more complicated every year. Non-OEM replacement parts make things hurt less, but they seem to stove up the same.
I have had hips, knees, ankles and elbows worked on, but still limp. I think I have limped so long my brain doesn’t know any better. I still have the drive and ambition, but something that only took a few minutes before seems to take hours to get accomplished. Quick and agile has been replaced with slow and steady. Things low to the ground go way to the bottom of the priority list.
Most outdoor people are neat freaks and most, too, are anal retentive, meaning the little things that don’t go as planned drive us nuts. Patience used to be a virtue, now it is just how we do things. We all would like to be in a hurry, but it seems the hurry has slowed to a grind. Anything waist high or above gets all the effort and things like laying on a floor or replacing a light bulb in the ceiling take planning. No sense being in a hurry.
The older I get, I find tricks to help me work on things near the floor. Having a chair with wheels is priority one. Having a stick nearby is mandatory, and one of those grabber thingies is part of the tool box. Kneeling is way over-rated, and getting down means you have to get back up so have a stool or something to grab on to nearby.
Falling hurts more now and it hurts just as much on the way down as it does when you hit most times. The word “slick” used to mean cool or popular, now it means pavement type. Dexterity is replaced with getting things done by someone else, and cleaning out the gutters is completely off the honey-do list. That, too, means hiring a professional.
There is something magical about a boat. No aches and pains, no job too big and I can go as much as I want and not complain for days after when fishing. Those who read this column have heard me say that fishing is medicinal, and no doubt there is therapy in wetting a line. Knees and hips replacements, shoulders and hands shot, eyesight and hearing on the way out, but just jump in a boat and that all gets better. It is magical.
This year I have become a realist with my resolutions and have pared them down quite a bit. No running (which was overrated anyway unless a wild animal was chasing me), jumping (not sure why I ever thought that was something I needed to do), climbing and/or spending time on the floor. But fishing, because of its medical advantages, has taken the front seat.
I have found that "necessary" or "life threatening" has replaced many of the items I just did before. No one hates the words mandatory repair or maintenance more than I do. I still like to tinker and build things, but I have a realistic game plan now that doesn’t include the word “quick” anymore. Power tools are my best friend and life jackets and protective eyewear are routine. Odds tell me I need them both.
My 2021 resolutions include the following:
- Prepare better both on and off the water. Take things I will never use out of the boat and always have a good first aid kit. Use seasonal patterns more and watch the variables like wind, moon phase and color on the water to my advantage instead of just fishing spots and places I have caught them before. Use the biology of fishing to be more efficient.
- Fish more. Everyone thinks I fish a lot, but my plan this year is to live up to the hype. Being on the water makes you more successful, plus the medical value has to be taken into consideration, too.
- Quit worrying about the little things. Things have a way of working out if you let them take shape. "He said, she said" gets you nowhere. Using the nose hair and earwax theory of life — meaning no one is better, they just think their approach will cause less ulcers — will take worry down to a minimum. My slogan for this year is “it will all work out,” and I plan on using that a lot.
You never know, I might lose a few pounds, walk more, and get in better shape, but I doubt it. The serenity prayer has been how I lived my life up until now and it seems to have gotten me by. Think I’ll stick with it.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.