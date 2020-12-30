Below the Waterline: New Year's Resolutions are overrated in the outdoors, too, but here are some good ones

I have had hips, knees, ankles and elbows worked on, but still limp. I think I have limped so long my brain doesn’t know any better. I still have the drive and ambition, but something that only took a few minutes before seems to take hours to get accomplished. Quick and agile has been replaced with slow and steady. Things low to the ground go way to the bottom of the priority list.

Most outdoor people are neat freaks and most, too, are anal retentive, meaning the little things that don’t go as planned drive us nuts. Patience used to be a virtue, now it is just how we do things. We all would like to be in a hurry, but it seems the hurry has slowed to a grind. Anything waist high or above gets all the effort and things like laying on a floor or replacing a light bulb in the ceiling take planning. No sense being in a hurry.

The older I get, I find tricks to help me work on things near the floor. Having a chair with wheels is priority one. Having a stick nearby is mandatory, and one of those grabber thingies is part of the tool box. Kneeling is way over-rated, and getting down means you have to get back up so have a stool or something to grab on to nearby.