Below the Waterline: Nice weather means it's time to hit the water, but be prepared

My bet is shorts and sandals will be worn earlier this year than ever before. Champing at the bit for warm weather has never been greater, and after frigid temps, snow and ice storms, and piles of broken tree limbs, will change the program for early spring activities. If you are like me, you have enough sticks to build a pile for pickup that a beaver would be proud of.

Normally we look for that first few days of ice off to get out and blow that stink off, and that looks like it won’t be long before that happens. You can almost smell it. Gear has been gone through, boats are ready and it won’t be long before we see folks milling around ramps and lakes.

Fish are cold blooded and adapt no matter the water temp. For some reason, ice out for them is like us cooking a burger on the grill for the first time. Chomping that first burger is a special taste, and ice out means fish know full well that it won’t be long before they move shallow for the spawn, so they have to feed up. Ice out is a bad message for bluegill, shad and crawfish that they had better watch where they hang out to not become the protein that game fish need.