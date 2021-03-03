Below the Waterline: Nice weather means it's time to hit the water, but be prepared

When spring finally hits, more so than any year in recent memory, it’s going to be like a stampede of buffalo heading for new pasture full of salt licks.
Good weather this year will change attitudes for the better. We need something. For all of us who have been locked down, cooped up and covered up just trying to stay warm, a little spring weather has been a godsend.
One consolation for me this year is I didn’t fall one time in the ice or snow and that is a rarity. The older I get the more it hurts. Drop and roll has been replaced with fall and cuss. Falling not only hurts when you hit when you are my age, but also on the way down, too.
College kids will be partying on their roofs earlier, grills will be lit up and flowers will be blooming soon, too. Look for tennis shoes hanging from power lines and the beer pong games beginning soon, too.
Do flowers and plants feel the pain of winter we have felt, too? Will our grass ever come back? Squirrels, robins and cardinals have been on the move, and hiking and bike trails will soon be filled to the brim — no potholes on them and they are cleaned slicker than a baby’s bottom. Priorities?
My bet is shorts and sandals will be worn earlier this year than ever before. Champing at the bit for warm weather has never been greater, and after frigid temps, snow and ice storms, and piles of broken tree limbs, will change the program for early spring activities. If you are like me, you have enough sticks to build a pile for pickup that a beaver would be proud of.
Normally we look for that first few days of ice off to get out and blow that stink off, and that looks like it won’t be long before that happens. You can almost smell it. Gear has been gone through, boats are ready and it won’t be long before we see folks milling around ramps and lakes.
Fish are cold blooded and adapt no matter the water temp. For some reason, ice out for them is like us cooking a burger on the grill for the first time. Chomping that first burger is a special taste, and ice out means fish know full well that it won’t be long before they move shallow for the spawn, so they have to feed up. Ice out is a bad message for bluegill, shad and crawfish that they had better watch where they hang out to not become the protein that game fish need.
You can't fish too slowly in the early spring before pre-spawn. Water temps from the lower to mid-40s mean fish will start to move up from their winter haunts in deep holes and creek channels, and at times you can tell the early movers by looking at the fish color and if they have mud on their bellies. Cold water fish will lay on the bottom in the mud a lot of times until that water begins to warm.
Length of day plays a big role in their movement. A week or so of warm weather at night between 50 and 60 degrees will turn on the feedbag. A few degrees change in water temperature to the upper 50s is prime for pre-spawn movements to come on strong.
Flat side crankbaits, Chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and jerkbaits are good pre-spawn weapons. Believe it or not, red is the color of choice early. Lipless rattle baits like Redeye Shads, RatLTraps and old school Cordell Hot Spots are excellent choices, and mixing them up due to sound variances is a good approach. Jigs fished around stumps, rocks and wood near deeper water are a great choice, too.
Believe it or not, it only takes a day or two for the herd of egg-laden bass to move up. A good pair of sunglasses is essential this time of year, and the best anglers not only look for their fish of choice, but baitfish like shad and bluegill are good indicators, too. Water willow and other clumps of emergent vegetation are also great starting places.
Being prepared for a day on the water this time of year can be as important as the bait you use. Cold water means wearing a good life jacket is mandatory. Falling in at below 50 degree water can turn into hypothermia in as little as 15 minutes. A spare set of clothes should also be brought along and never forget the cell phone. Keep it off your person when fishing. They don’t work well wet.
You never know when foul weather with rain and wind can occur, so a solid rainsuit is essential. Find cover when thunder and lightning are present.
A good pair of rubber boots is also a welcome addition to keep your feet dry. I also wear Fish Monkey gloves and face protection, too, this time of year in particular. They can get wet and dry out quickly, plus they keep your hands from getting cut on line when it’s raining, and provide better grip on rods and reel, even when it’s dry. They also protect the top of your hands from the sun.
No matter if you fish tournaments or just like the solitude of a day on the lake with a buddy, the Boy Scouts were right — always be prepared!
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.