Below the Waterline: Nothing better than fishing in the morning, then mushroom hunting in the afternoon

We are on the cusp of morel season in Central Illinois and there is nothing better than fishing in the morning and mushroom hunting in the afternoon.
Next week should start the process, and after we get through a few days of cold holding onto its grip, 70 degrees sounds pretty darn good. With a bit of moisture, the end of next week will be ripe for both fishing and morel hunting.
As a youngster, my dad and his buddies used to take us mushroom hunting along the Mackinaw River, Six Mile Creek bottoms that eventually became Evergreen Lake and a few hidden gems that we were sworn to secrecy when we went there.
I'm surprised we were not blindfolded on the trip. Mushroom hunters are twice as secretive as the most wary fisherman, and “gold in them thar hills” has a whole new meaning to those who forage the ground looking for those tasty morsels.
For many it is religion. I know a pile of guys who will take off work when the 'shrooms are a poppin’. It can be a short time when the grass isn’t too high, the soil temperatures are just right and we have enough but not too much moisture to make them pop.
Central Illinois, in our neck of the woods, plays second fiddle to real mushroom hunting. Southern Illinois and the Illinois River hold the honor as places most mushrooms are found.
I kid my buddies west of where I live that a blind squirrel can find a mushroom where they live. When we get a batch of 12 to 15 on a trip, they get pounds. They get so many that they sell them — by the pound.
This could very well be setting up to be one of the best years on record for morels, and since supply and demand determines price, I would hope to find a few pounds much more reasonable that in years past.
Facebook Marketplace is a great place to watch to see when they are being found. Folks who find them start selling them right away. Watching location of the selling can quickly show if they are gray or yellow, and that, too, is an indicator of where we are in the process.
Grays are small and hard to see, and are the first to show up, followed by the yellows that even my old eyes can spot.
I am not very nimble and there are things in the timber that trip, stick and poke, plus make you itch, so shorts and short sleeves are out mushrooming. A good sturdy walking stick — a 7-iron for me — is as crucial as a new rod and reel is to the angler community when walking around in the woods.
Multiflora rose is another item I can do without with their long arms and needles, but they just go with the territory here now. I had heard that they were introduced as ground cover, but they are truly a pain — literally — in the butt. Poison ivy and sumac are also not your friend.
I have always been told to cut the base of the shroom rather than pulling them out, as the residual trunk of the mushroom holds mushroom spores and can make more mushrooms in following years. Not sure about that, but what the heck — it’s worth a try.
Folklore says: "When hedge trees get leaves the size of squirrel ears,” mushrooms are popping. But that same guy said: “Knee high by the 4th of July” for corn, and his theory has been blown out of the water years ago. May flowers and bluebells on the ground was another one, and dead elm trees — aren’t they all — were best locations for finding a crop.
I have a buddy who finds them in his backyard and that seems easier to me. Not great numbers, but a few, and that gets the ball rolling to head into the woods. I call those “attitude adjusters,” but the ones I find are usually in the roughest part of the whole timber where walking is nearly impossible and many times you leave with more than you went in with besides mushrooms.
It is a good idea to check for ticks on every outing. Those little buggers can spread Lyme disease. Wear a hat and take a first aid kit and alcohol wipes in the truck for clean up.
Once your find a batch, wash them, cut them in half and soak them in salt water overnight. Wash them again after soaking and you are ready for your favorite batter.
I like to cook them in butter, but for those with cholesterol issues may feel low fat margarine or cooking oil might be the best option.
There is nothing better than going out and catching a few fish, then going to the woods for a day hunting mushrooms. I hope I can again get out. I'm shooting at next week as my target.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.