Below the Waterline: Nothing better than fishing in the morning, then mushroom hunting in the afternoon

This could very well be setting up to be one of the best years on record for morels, and since supply and demand determines price, I would hope to find a few pounds much more reasonable that in years past.

Facebook Marketplace is a great place to watch to see when they are being found. Folks who find them start selling them right away. Watching location of the selling can quickly show if they are gray or yellow, and that, too, is an indicator of where we are in the process.

Grays are small and hard to see, and are the first to show up, followed by the yellows that even my old eyes can spot.

I am not very nimble and there are things in the timber that trip, stick and poke, plus make you itch, so shorts and short sleeves are out mushrooming. A good sturdy walking stick — a 7-iron for me — is as crucial as a new rod and reel is to the angler community when walking around in the woods.

Multiflora rose is another item I can do without with their long arms and needles, but they just go with the territory here now. I had heard that they were introduced as ground cover, but they are truly a pain — literally — in the butt. Poison ivy and sumac are also not your friend.