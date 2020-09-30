Below the Waterline: Our routines may change, but nature's stay the same

Fall is here and no doubt it’s dealt us a whole new can of worms.
That is a fishing term for a conundrums and unexpected quandaries. I don’t care who you are, our worlds have been turned upside down. Change and being flexible has become status quo for most of us.
Our routines have been turned upside down and what we are used to doing each time of the year when the leaves begin to run has to be adjusted for. Sports and in-person fan experiences have been relegated to radio and TV, and my computer has become my best friend. Phone calls and text messages have replaced handshakes and hugs.
We have to be creative in finding new ways to blow the stink off. My mom always told us to get outside and figure it out.
Masks are a pain but do have therapeutic and recreational advantages, especially when the sweat bees, flies and other pests are around giving us a last hurrah before the frost knocks them out.
COVID-19 no doubt has been a game changer we all have to adjust to. Although it has been adverse and the folks who have been touched by it will have lasting scars, it has made all of us more aware. We will get through it, but life as we knew it will never be the same. Routine will no longer be routine and adjustments to our activities will be ongoing for the distant future. That doesn’t mean we stop the world, but finding creative ways to enjoy our lives differently will be the rule for a while.
Fall/Autumn is my favorite time of year and my routine has remained constant. As an outdoorsman I love to see the trees change colors, sitting by a fire and most importantly spending time on the water until it’s too cold for my old bones to stand it any longer.
I have invested in some great outdoors clothing, including Fish Monkey Gloves, cold weather rain gear and some new space age socks that keep my feet warm and dry from Sealskinz. New materials allow for wicking and keep the cold out without sweating. I am not a fan of knit hats but do believe in pocket warmers and keeping a dry set of clothes in the truck this time of year, too.
The water is dropping on most lakes this time of year so fishing can be a bit challenging. The first frost signals the shad and gamefish to move shallow and my buddies who live for crappie fishing start to see them moving to the bank, too. I don’t fish for them much but the action can be hot and heavy as the water cools.
Hunting seasons for ducks, geese, pheasants and deer are in full swing and the ramps are less crowded and fish less pressured as a result. Although most of our pheasants moved to Iowa and South Dakota, I have been seeing a few around and you can most definitely hear a few or a turkey gooble on a cold brisk morning. I live to hear that!
You don’t have to get up early, and mid-day to evening are the best bets to catch fish on the move. Other than summer, your electronics and eyes are your best friends and finding bait means finding fish. The September doldrums are replaced with rocking it in October.
Good baits include spinnerbaits and lipless crankbaits. Erratic retrieves work best — pumping a lipless off the bottle and letting it fall is a great way to catch bass, white bass and hybrids. Walleye and saugeye get going now, too, and a shallow squarebill — I like white — worked around flats and rocky shores can produce bigtime now too. A good technique now is following the largest groups of shad schools and fishing under them even over deep water. Fishing is like hunting this time of year.
Our activities have dwindled some, but honestly, for outdoors folks, it has just gotten better. Camping along a lake edge with a bonfire, idling in the boat on a slick calm morning and watching the spray off your line with a long cast is what I live for. Knowing the ugly head of winter is just around the corner makes it even better each time I am out.
I plan a project each winter that readies me for spring and hopefully again will be building another “tribute” boat with the help of Attwood, Motorguide, and Lowrance. This one, I think, will be something special as I want to be a shining light for those who give more than they take. I call these boats the project that never ends. Having a red, white and blue theme is important this time around. We definitely need more of that right now.
Backyard wiener roasts, some s'mores and some roasted marshmallows are on my agenda, too. Ever roast a glazed donut? Build your own family memories this fall and get out and “blow the stink off.” You will be glad you did!
Trip Tip: Take a short drive to Radar’s Family Farm west of Normal, or a jaunt around the local lakes including Dawson, Evergreen or Lake Bloomington. Maybe even a bit longer trip to the Spoon River Drive near Farmington and Canton. This weekend should be perfect!
