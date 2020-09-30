Below the Waterline: Our routines may change, but nature's stay the same

Fall is here and no doubt it’s dealt us a whole new can of worms.

That is a fishing term for a conundrums and unexpected quandaries. I don’t care who you are, our worlds have been turned upside down. Change and being flexible has become status quo for most of us.

Our routines have been turned upside down and what we are used to doing each time of the year when the leaves begin to run has to be adjusted for. Sports and in-person fan experiences have been relegated to radio and TV, and my computer has become my best friend. Phone calls and text messages have replaced handshakes and hugs.

We have to be creative in finding new ways to blow the stink off. My mom always told us to get outside and figure it out.

Masks are a pain but do have therapeutic and recreational advantages, especially when the sweat bees, flies and other pests are around giving us a last hurrah before the frost knocks them out.