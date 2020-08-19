Below the Waterline: Outdoors and fishing a blessing in politically charged times

That is a good thing. I look at the outdoors as a blessing that we should also not take for granted. Fishing and outdoors is changing rapidly and might just be part of the hope we count on moving forward.

Goals, dreams and effort differ by fisherman. Some want to climb to the tallest hill and be the king of it while others just want to wet a line. They are not exclusive and neither has priority. I love it that kayaks and pontoons have taken off and more folks are getting on the water.

The rules of the road remain the same, and with so many new boater’s ethics and integrity has never been more important. If you see someone struggling, help them out. They might just be new and are learning like we all did. The school of trial and error!