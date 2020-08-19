Below the Waterline: Outdoors and fishing a blessing in politically charged times

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a year for the ages.
Never before have had we seen the prosperity turn to doom and gloom faster and what was concrete turned to warm Jell-O in the blink of an eye. Not since the Great Depression or the bombing of Pearl Harbor has the country's confidence been shaken more.
Even the eternal optimist’s are shaking their heads and common sense isn’t so common anymore.
A fishing trip recharges the batteries. Maybe it comes down to a few more fishing trips with those who haven’t had the chance. It just might fix a few things.
Just about everyone is looking for stabilization in their lives in the COVID-19 world. Some hope the Nov. 3 election will provide it. As I have gotten older, I have grown to hate election years and this one has been a doozy. A slight glimmer of light would be huge right now and although some sports have resumed to give us a twinkle of that light, they, too, can be stopped at a wave of a magic wand.
Although our industry, fishing, has been in turmoil, too, with events scheduled, rescheduled and scheduled again, it has boomed in tackle and boat sales as more people have gotten the fishing bug.
That is a good thing. I look at the outdoors as a blessing that we should also not take for granted. Fishing and outdoors is changing rapidly and might just be part of the hope we count on moving forward.
Goals, dreams and effort differ by fisherman. Some want to climb to the tallest hill and be the king of it while others just want to wet a line. They are not exclusive and neither has priority. I love it that kayaks and pontoons have taken off and more folks are getting on the water.
The rules of the road remain the same, and with so many new boater’s ethics and integrity has never been more important. If you see someone struggling, help them out. They might just be new and are learning like we all did. The school of trial and error!
The road has been bumpy and there is no doubt there have been setbacks and potholes in the fishing business, too, but anglers are finding ways to satisfy their passion and honestly gain some release, too. Pro baseball is jamming 60 games into a couple of months and pro angling is trying to do the same. BASS is working hard at getting all of their top tier events planned and in the books, and Major League Fishing (MLF), although fishing a shortened season, found that combining MLF and the FLW Pro Series together made for some interesting dynamics — they may have just found new and exciting ways to increase participation and excitement.
For those of us who fish, aspirations and dreaming are close neighbors. Most of us start from the bank, next get a small boat, and either make the leap to a big boat and fishing tournaments of find our niche just spending time with family members or buddies. Both are great and we have to respect each other for how that turns out without one taking priority.
For me, I have always been competitive so that part is important to keep the juices flowing. I love to “fun fish,” too, but fishing loses something if it isn’t goals oriented and results focused. For others, maybe not so much, and as I have gotten older and experienced more I respect the bank fisherman as much as the seasoned pro. There is a special place in heaven for those who fish from the bank.
Tournaments and tournament anglers sometime feel they take priority on lakes and nothing could be further from the truth. It should be the opposite, in particular, on crowded lakes, and we should be the example for good stewardship. Respect is a two-way street and we both have to consider each other while on the water equally.
The times are changing. Some things are good and some are bad, but maybe we can turn this big ship with a cast, a fist bump and a little respect for each other.
