Below the Waterline: Patience, following the rules will be crucial in parks and lakes returning

Tournament anglers love tournaments, but the general public … not so much at times when they want to use the lakes. This program allows folks to know when and where tournaments are being held to dodge the congestion.

Moving forward

All of us who use lakes have to be considerate of each other and tournament anglers do not have special rights on the public water as a result of the permits other than use of the facilities. Being good citizens doesn’t discriminate between tournaments and just enjoying a day on the water. I make it a point to talk about that to our competitors at each pre-tournament meeting. Conflicts on the water can be avoided.

When the moratorium is lifted in the upcoming months and all IDNR lakes are open, we all have to be cognizant of added pressure and respect for each other accentuated to a greater extent. Days will now be numbered for availability due to the shortened season and we all just have to get along and work with each other. Never before has this been as important as it will be very soon.

Fishing and pleasure boaters have to have greater patience and work with each other more than ever before at ramps and on the water.

Good things