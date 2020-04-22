Below the Waterline: Patience, following the rules will be crucial in parks and lakes returning

This could very well be the fishing season that wasn’t.
Although a few city lakes are open, all tournament permits — so far — are suspended. A few lakes are open but no tournaments can be held.
Those who love to fish are itching to hit state parks, and the associated lakes like Clinton, Weldon Springs, Spring Lake and Banner Marsh. Opening up all of them could take pressure off some of the ones that have been open during the state of emergency. That is a good thing all around.
With everyone off work now, the open lakes do not have any downtime to crowds, even during the week. Social distancing will always be part of our vernacular, and no time will it be any more important than when everything opens up.
Throwing care to the wind and large groups will be a slow process at sporting events, but also on the water, too. We have to respect that knowing we could have another wave of the virus, but also we could lose the opportunity if not taken into account. It’s a completely new world now.
A little background on permits
Just a few years ago tournaments did not have a formalized permitting process, but the IDNR implemented a permit practice to better manage the lakes and get important fishing data.
For those of us who fish and run events it is, at times, a pain, but it is working and has allowed our lakes to be better managed and maintained. Creel numbers and year-class data are important for our lakes and summaries of tournaments are helping. The permitting and associated data collected has increased their effectiveness with stocking but also allows ramps and parking lots to be managed more effectively, too.
Tournament anglers love tournaments, but the general public … not so much at times when they want to use the lakes. This program allows folks to know when and where tournaments are being held to dodge the congestion.
Moving forward
All of us who use lakes have to be considerate of each other and tournament anglers do not have special rights on the public water as a result of the permits other than use of the facilities. Being good citizens doesn’t discriminate between tournaments and just enjoying a day on the water. I make it a point to talk about that to our competitors at each pre-tournament meeting. Conflicts on the water can be avoided.
When the moratorium is lifted in the upcoming months and all IDNR lakes are open, we all have to be cognizant of added pressure and respect for each other accentuated to a greater extent. Days will now be numbered for availability due to the shortened season and we all just have to get along and work with each other. Never before has this been as important as it will be very soon.
Fishing and pleasure boaters have to have greater patience and work with each other more than ever before at ramps and on the water.
Good things
Although the virus has been negative for all of us, from the fishing standpoint it could bode well for the future of some of our lakes that have been closed. It is very possible that those lakes that have been closed could actually have better spawns of all species. Although most savvy anglers do utilize good conservation practices, like catch and release, many like to eat fish and will keep some for a tasty meal. With zero pressure on the lakes, these fish will spawn and move to their summer haunts without being bothered during that ritual, thus allowing for more fish.
I have always said we can build better fisheries in Illinois with superior habitat and proper fish management, and this year could make subsequent fishing years outstanding.
Follow the rules
As we get closer to more opportunities to use our parks and lakes becoming available it is crucial that we respect our resources and all of the rules that keep us safer like masks and social distancing there, too. Doing the right thing will keep them open.
Food for thought
Remember, if you take stuff to the lake, take it home, too. Take a trash bag and pick up after yourself. Doing so makes it better for all. We all should respect the trails, the lakes and the fish. Fishing isn’t much fun without the catching part and trails are not much good filled with trash.
We sometimes do not appreciate what we have until it is gone!
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
