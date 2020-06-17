Below the Waterline: Popularity of fishing, outdoors on the rise

Amid a global pandemic, high unemployment, and economic challenges, mainly because of the worldwide virus, it looks like the fishing industry and those that love to participate in it are seen as a bright spot.
Who would have guessed that fishing license sales are on the uptick (20 %), ecommerce sales are rocking, and in some regions more boats and motors are being sold than ever before? Many will say it will level off when folks get back to work, but the uptick may also mean that many will embrace the outdoors even after they go back to “normal”. Question is: When will normal ever return?
Beneficiaries of the new boon are kayaks, paddle boards and pontoons, but also fishing tackle sales. Electronics companies are hitting new milestones, and outboard and boat companies are seeing some positive signs, too. No doubt there will be casualties like BRP discontinuing Evinrude — I hate that — but ultimately those left standing could see staggering new highs.
Unless the bottom falls out of supply and demand, we are on a major rebound, and that rebound may be bigger than the best of times prior. To get involved in fishing is not a flip of a switch, and depending how deep the dive is into it also determines how much is spent. Many times it is a groundswell.
Let’s take kayaks or low-cost floaters for instance. Some buy a plastic 'yak to start, but once they find out how much fun they can be, move to carbon fiber, composites and space-age materials for boat number two. There are unlimited options available and a whole new industry revolves around them now, too.
There are more accessories that can be added, including electronics, lithium batteries, lighter paddles, rail systems for cameras, and tackle management — that is good news for the boating and fishing industry. Cars and trucks need rack systems to travel and clothing for “yakkers” is part of it, too. It is one of the fastest growth areas in the outdoors and they can be put on any body of water from small ponds, to rivers to big impoundments.
Without baseball, restaurants, kids activities, and normal summer activities, the outdoors has taken the front seat, and it's funny how it grows on itself once experienced. I am seeing friends participating now that once thought it was stupid or not something they wanted to do. I just smile when I run into a buddy who thought fishing was dumb until they got involved and now it’s better than sliced bread.
The downside to more involvement is crowded ramps, lakes and streams, but ultimately one of two things will happen. It will increase or it will level off, and with the leveling there could be the potential of some used products available to get someone else the bug. Just a quick glance at Facebook Marketplace tells me that is beginning. There is no better time to buy a boat, fishing gear or camping equipment than right now, and rest assured more new will be on and near the water as we approach the July 4 weekend.
The life balance has become more important to more people and it has taken the negative to put that in perspective. Time will tell if it continues, but in the meantime, get outside, find new things to do in it and embrace the moment — you might just find you like it.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
