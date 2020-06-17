Below the Waterline: Popularity of fishing, outdoors on the rise

There are more accessories that can be added, including electronics, lithium batteries, lighter paddles, rail systems for cameras, and tackle management — that is good news for the boating and fishing industry. Cars and trucks need rack systems to travel and clothing for “yakkers” is part of it, too. It is one of the fastest growth areas in the outdoors and they can be put on any body of water from small ponds, to rivers to big impoundments.

Without baseball, restaurants, kids activities, and normal summer activities, the outdoors has taken the front seat, and it's funny how it grows on itself once experienced. I am seeing friends participating now that once thought it was stupid or not something they wanted to do. I just smile when I run into a buddy who thought fishing was dumb until they got involved and now it’s better than sliced bread.

The downside to more involvement is crowded ramps, lakes and streams, but ultimately one of two things will happen. It will increase or it will level off, and with the leveling there could be the potential of some used products available to get someone else the bug. Just a quick glance at Facebook Marketplace tells me that is beginning. There is no better time to buy a boat, fishing gear or camping equipment than right now, and rest assured more new will be on and near the water as we approach the July 4 weekend.