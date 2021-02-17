Below the Waterline: Preparation, handling adversity trumps luck in finding success in fishing and life

After looking at successes and failures, luck had nothing to do with it. Maybe the hats and socks had a bad day when I had a bad day when wearing them, but after careful evaluation, I found out I had equal success across the board with or without them. No longer is it part of the pre-game and I've found preparation and mental aspects while on the water to be more important.

No doubt we have days in fishing and life that are better than others and all of us are looking for a competitive edge. I remember hearing about up and down biorhythms and even read a lot about them, but found mood and fish gods had very little to do with success. Being efficient, doing homework and staying focused was way more important.

For instance. The color blue was taboo for me. I am not a fan of anything blue — and if it a favorite color of any of you, I apologize right now. Not sure why but there was just something about it.

In the past, I would have spun out having anything blue on, in the boat or near me. This year I have been restoring an old boat and guess what color it is? You got it, blue. I guess I won’t catch much out of it moving forward — red was my lucky color. I have thought about giving my priest buddies a call to see if they might be able to perform an exorcism on this blue boat and maybe even bring along some Holy Water to add a bit more zip to it.