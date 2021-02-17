Below the Waterline: Preparation, handling adversity trumps luck in finding success in fishing and life

Do you have superstitions?
Many who have played sports or fish seem to have a few, and the types run the gambit. Everything from static daily routines to lucky hats to a special pair of underwear or socks.
I used to be the worst about it — same socks, same meals, lucky hats and more craziness. As I have gotten older, I have found that those lucky things really do not have “game.” Superstitions can cause phobias and actually pull us away from preparation and planning, which are a much better tactic for success.
About a year or so ago, I started looking at bad vs. good days on the water and found the hats, socks, meals, a rabbit's foot or a four-leaf clover didn’t add a single thing to my fishing success. There is enough to worry about with gear and boats to be worried about the other things.
After looking at successes and failures, luck had nothing to do with it. Maybe the hats and socks had a bad day when I had a bad day when wearing them, but after careful evaluation, I found out I had equal success across the board with or without them. No longer is it part of the pre-game and I've found preparation and mental aspects while on the water to be more important.
No doubt we have days in fishing and life that are better than others and all of us are looking for a competitive edge. I remember hearing about up and down biorhythms and even read a lot about them, but found mood and fish gods had very little to do with success. Being efficient, doing homework and staying focused was way more important.
For instance. The color blue was taboo for me. I am not a fan of anything blue — and if it a favorite color of any of you, I apologize right now. Not sure why but there was just something about it.
In the past, I would have spun out having anything blue on, in the boat or near me. This year I have been restoring an old boat and guess what color it is? You got it, blue. I guess I won’t catch much out of it moving forward — red was my lucky color. I have thought about giving my priest buddies a call to see if they might be able to perform an exorcism on this blue boat and maybe even bring along some Holy Water to add a bit more zip to it.
Bottom line — color has nothing to do with success. I have worked hard this past year to take the word luck or chance out of my vocabulary and it cuts one more variable out of the equation.
We cannot control the weather, either. East wind awful, west the best and south wind is a toss-up. North wind meant sitting in the shop. My new mantra: “You can’t control it, so deal with it.”
Is it just me or are our seasons changing? It seems we get a longer fall, a nonexistent spring and summers are hotter than a branding iron. Maybe the weather needs a vaccination to relieve us of its crud, too.
The times are changing. We can try to control the variables, but tolerance seems to be the best policy in life and fishing. To beat the changes, we have to change our focus and resolve, too. No matter the weather, prepare, focus and use it to your advantage.
This year, I am working on controlling only the things I can, and there isn’t anything lucky that will make it better. I am not a betting man and casinos stay in business for losers and not for winners. I have been fortunate to have been on the winning side more than not in life, but rest assured I learn a lot with losses, too.
On the court, in business, on the water and because of my family, I have been blessed in life, too. I have learned that the larger the risk, the greater the reward if the risk is prepared for. I have taken a lot of risks and the rewards have been worth it. Some say risk should be my middle name. It is truly how you react to failure vs. karma, luck or anything else that measures our lives and our successes.
I am a religious person in my own way, am surely not perfect and do a lot of things I wish I hadn’t. But I do know God doesn’t care if I win a tournament or if I finish last, so it seems pretentious to think that matters with something as trivial as fishing.
I can control how I act and how I treat others, so that has taken priority in my life. We may not know why or how it matters, but it’s more about how we act in failure than in success. Think about that one in your own life. I bet you would agree.
God has much more to do with how we live when we lose than how we act when we win. Some of the most awful people have success and that, too, has us wondering why. But over the long hau,l being Godly has taken priority over winning, and each of us has their own way of representing ourselves.
Some of my best days were when I saw someone else have “one of those days.” I work hard at taking me out of the picture and live a little through their eyes when they have success. That makes me smile inside and out. No luck or superstition there.
If I live 40 more years or a few more hours, I have had a wonderful ride and will look at doing it right moving forward. Perspire then inspire and smile more than you ever frown. I hope each of you reading my column will do something to help someone else this week. It will warm you up, rest assured!
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.