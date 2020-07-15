Below the Waterline: Remembering father, husband, friend and fisherman Bob Thompson

Bob’s fishing resume was long and full of wins, but no win was ever as important as his love for Donna, David, Andrew and Wayne. It didn’t matter if we were fishing a tournament or just shooting the bull, Bob always brought up stories of them all and his pride of their life accomplishments beamed from his eyes.

That pride came from his heart. He just recently told me he and Donna not only raised good kids but better men. He was very proud of that. Fishing was his avocation but family was his life.

He never called me Terry, I was always “Brown,” and when I saw his number come up on my phone I knew I was in for a long call and a few stories and laughs. The laughs came from memories of nearly 10 years of fishing together and some of the crazy things that happened along the way. The stories could have been numbered.

One in particular was when we ran out of gas on the Illinois River. We hollered at a guy on a bluff and asked if he had any gas. He said no and we hollered back we didn’t either. We all got tickled at that.

That guy then borrowed a can from a neighbor's shed and slid it down a rope to us on the water. We slid a $20 bill back on the can and away we went. We always wondered if the neighbor got the cash. Things happened like that on every trip. Fishing was important but the laughing even more so.