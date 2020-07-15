Below the Waterline: Remembering father, husband, friend and fisherman Bob Thompson

I hate phone calls when bad news follows the "hello."
As I get older it seems to happen a bit more and it sure doesn’t get any easier. This past weekend the fishing world lost one of the good guys to a drowning at Banner Marsh.
More importantly we all lost a lifelong friend who lived life like we all should. A simple man who loved Cardinal baseball, his family, fishing and had his priorities in line. I am going to miss Bob Thompson.
Bigger than life and one of those guys that put fishing on the map for his boys and those that had the pleasure to know him, he exuded confidence and a burlap-like approach. Bob Thompson knew no strangers.
Bob gave back, too. He coached high school fishing in East Peoria and was always around something fishing. Bob was a giver and even though he thought it wasn’t much monetarily he gave willingly to all kinds of charities like Easter Seals, St. Jude’s and kids programs. He didn’t want accolades he just wanted to do the right thing.
His personality was contagious, and whether it was Banner Marsh, where he passed, Spring Lake or the Illinois River, he always had a honey hole or technique where he would catch them when no one else could. He loved fishing Sanchris Lake near Rochester and always figured them out no matter where he went. He just had that knack and he died doing what he loved.
Bob’s fishing resume was long and full of wins, but no win was ever as important as his love for Donna, David, Andrew and Wayne. It didn’t matter if we were fishing a tournament or just shooting the bull, Bob always brought up stories of them all and his pride of their life accomplishments beamed from his eyes.
That pride came from his heart. He just recently told me he and Donna not only raised good kids but better men. He was very proud of that. Fishing was his avocation but family was his life.
He never called me Terry, I was always “Brown,” and when I saw his number come up on my phone I knew I was in for a long call and a few stories and laughs. The laughs came from memories of nearly 10 years of fishing together and some of the crazy things that happened along the way. The stories could have been numbered.
One in particular was when we ran out of gas on the Illinois River. We hollered at a guy on a bluff and asked if he had any gas. He said no and we hollered back we didn’t either. We all got tickled at that.
That guy then borrowed a can from a neighbor's shed and slid it down a rope to us on the water. We slid a $20 bill back on the can and away we went. We always wondered if the neighbor got the cash. Things happened like that on every trip. Fishing was important but the laughing even more so.
Bob was a big guy with even a bigger heart and his personality filled the room with his stories, energy and zest for fishing like no other. It was part of his genetics. A big, old country boy who just followed his heart and led by example. He would have to tell you all about it, but it was what he didn’t say that stuck with all of us. He never wavered about doing what was right.
I had the honor of sharing a boat with him for about 10 years, and our success on the water was just a small part of the experience. We won tournaments, but more importantly we learned life together. Nothing was ever quiet in the boat.
Bob boomed at everything he did and he exuded confidence with a fishing stick in his hands. The stories were the glue and even if we didn’t talk for a month or two, we started right back up with the next conversation like we had just spoken.
Bob’s wife Donna was the center of his life. He always had to check on her and he honestly always wanted her opinion on things. They were two peas in a pod and his life centered around two things — family and fishing.
And boy, was fishing center to his life. He owned a small tackle business called Mackinaw Tackle and did everything he could to stay on top of the latest and greatest. After ICAST every year he would call and ask what the new things were and what he should be peddling.
He also was an innovator. The Illinois River next to his home in East Peoria was a special place to him. He found a small spinnerbait made by Billy Phillips and had a special grub he rigged it with. It had to be done to Bob’s specifications or it wasn’t right. He put that on the map and it’s hard to say how much money we won together on that little “Go-Go Girl."
Bob had two groups of buddies. His group over near Peoria and one here in Normal. He was a member of the Mackinaw Bassmasters and there, too, was bigger than life. He never lacked for opinions and he just knew folks everywhere. If he didn’t know about something, he knew someone that did and he wouldn’t hesitate to give them a buzz to help out the team.
I am going to miss those calls that started the same every time: “Brown, this is Thompson,” and although he never had to tell me it was him. I knew I was about to be enlightened.
Our calls started out with a question and usually lasted much longer as we talked family, his boys and the latest thing that would catch the next big one.
I loved Bob Thompson and all of us who knew him did. A great angler, a great father and husband, but even a better man.
Bob Thompson, you made all of us better for knowing you. The sweats, the baggy hoodies and his ever present love for Ranger boats was always on full display. He lived his life the way he wanted and he died doing something he loved. That is just the way it was.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques.
