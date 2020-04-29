Below the Waterline: Safety and calm should be the rule when lakes open

Something we all have dealt with as boaters and anglers, in particular when the weather gets warmer, is crowded boat ramps, limited parking and pressured fishing locations.
This is nothing new. The better the weather, the more folks that head to the lake. But this year poses some real challenges with the IDNR-managed lakes being closed. Some are open, but most believe having them all open with proper virus guidelines adhered to protects the fisheries and the folks who fish equally. I hope common sense will prevail, but we have to contribute the solution by doing our due diligence.
Because of these lake closures, it will continue to be more crowded as anglers and recreational boaters alike are making up for lost time. It is very important as we return to normalcy to maintain etiquette, patience and composure on ramps and on the water.
In recent days, a few more lakes have opened and should take some of the pressure off of those that have been kept available. However, those lakes will now take the brunt of the pressure, and it is imperative that we do everything possible to be good citizens and maintain proper decorum at these locations. An old guy told me once, “Don’t let your alligator mouth overload your hummingbird behind,” and this is a good time to take that advice.
There are several tips that can make launching, unloading and loading more palatable and preparation is the key.
- Instead of loading everything into your boat at the ramp do so before you get there. Something as simple as being ready ahead of time before hitting the ramp can make things go smoother and speed up the process significantly.
- Remove tie downs and transom savers before backing down the ramp, too. Most like to keep the bow eye attached until near the water but it takes a very few seconds remove and back in once there. Make sure the plug is in the boat.
- Make sure you plan ahead when picking up a fishing partner, too. Do not tie up to the dock adjacent to the ramp and communicate with them on a pickup point before they go to park the tow vehicle. Areas around the ramp can be tight but by planning ahead it can make it more streamlined and keep tempers from flaring.
- Be sure to have all safety and boating gear with you before leaving home. That includes both battery terminal covers required in Illinois, fire extinguisher, horn or whistle, life jackets for all in the boat, registration card, a throwable cushion with 50 foot of rope minimum, permits and licenses, and enough fuel for a full day of boating. That last one may seem like common sense but I have seen it over and over where that was forgotten. Also make sure you have a fishing license if you plan on fishing as well. Take a first aid kit and some sanitizer and/or wipes moving forward. They are a great addition to all boats now and in the future, too.
- Know conditions could be crowded and prepare mentally for that, too. Expecting the worst can make it more palatable and take a large amount of stress off even before hitting the water. Respect those that do not have high skill levels at the ramp and ask to help if you see someone struggling.
- Remember we still have social distancing requirements even around and on the lake, and beginning May 1 a mask is required for everyone while out in the public. Only two people can be in the boat at one time
- Be sure to wipe down everything in and on the boat after the trip to include gunnels, rods and reels and anything handled during the day on the water. It may seem ludicrous to do so but the faster we eliminate the virus the more of our civil liberties we can get back.
The bottom line is preparation, tolerance and a much longer fuse than normal will make a day on the water better for everyone and please take this time to release more of the fish than normal. Due to most of our lakes being small they can be decimated without proper conservation practices. Follow creel limit guidelines strictly and don’t forget not getting caught is not a license to poach. Catch and release this time of year is critical as a lot of our species are on the bank spawning and are more easily accessible to anglers.
Overused maybe but we are in this together and this year in an anomaly that I hope to never see again. A little tolerance, releasing more than normal and respecting others will go a long way to putting this 2020 start in the rearview mirror.
