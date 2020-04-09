Below the Waterline: Selective harvest is essential with limited lakes available because of coronavirus

Fishing is something that can change your attitude. Even if catching isn’t part of it on a given day, it is truly an escape from the harsh reality of daily life and the associated stress. I have seen no better time to wet a line than now. We need it now more than ever.
To many, fishing is a release like no other. The addiction to fishing runs very deep and those that do not fish may just not get it. Those in the middle of fishing see it as a major part of their lives. With the recent closures of our lakes due to the coronavirus, we have had to shift gears and honestly it just might just make fishing better. We all have to use open common sense and conservation practices more now than any other time. It may be hard to see today but there could be good things down the road, too.
Due to lack of lakes and streams in our area, fishing pressure at times can be significant. Electronics are superior tools now and what used to be a crap shoot has become science and finding fish has become easier. It is easy to have mixed emotions on the technology. Is it an unfair advantage? Time will tell if it will hurt our fisheries. Selective harvest will be the key.
We have a lot of catch and release anglers but we also have many who rely of fish for food. Truth told, that is why there are fisheries biologists and hatcheries. Put and take is part of fishing but I am truly concerned that after we return to normalcy “take” my be the rule. We will have to watch that.
Short term closure of our lakes during this pandemic might actually be a good thing. Less pressure during the spawn, less pressure at the ramps, less trash on and around the lake and a chance for a long period of time fish are not caught can be a boon. We may just have the best fishing moving forward that can last a long time. You might ask why?
One thing is for sure, most bass anglers are conservation-first-minded and release hundreds more than they ever put in hot grease. Catch and release for bass fishing has been around for decades but hopefully others who do fish for food will see keeping every fish differently moving forward.
I am all for taking a few legal size fish home, but a balancing act is needed. It doesn’t matter the species, fish are not an unlimited resource and tossing a few back can pay significant dividends for the future. There is a fine line between fish and lake management and depleting the resource, in particular when it comes to size of the fish taken. I hate to see some lakes open. That could spell disaster for those open. Over-harvest during prime fishing times can have a negative impact long term.
Those currently open can be over-fished. Folks are champing at the bit to get on the water, I am one of them, but conservation still has to be front and center. Selective harvest can be great for lakes and ponds alike, but taking too many that will eventually get freezer-burn just doesn’t make sense. Having a fishing license gives that person the right to take legal fish, but I am a big proponent of possession limits that we do not have in Illinois. Filling a freezer just doesn’t make sense to me.
We have something in fishing that is very unique and is unlike any other sport. Lakes ebb and flow with fish populations due to several variables, including drought, high water, cover and enforcement of regulations or lack of them. We can build great fisheries here like are available in other states but we have to work together with the future in mind, too. For example, if a limit of crappie is 15 per day, by all means take 15 and enjoy them, but I see way too many who catch 15 in the a.m. and then return in the p.m. to catch 15 more. A possession limit could eliminate that.
When our other lakes open up, use good judgement, follow the rules and enjoy the resource, but it should be the goal of all to leave our fishing better than we found it. Our kids and grandkids like the catching part much better than the fishing part and it’s up to each of to protect our fisheries so they can.
Coronavirus in Central Illinois
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!