Below the Waterline: The time is now to let your local leaders know fishing is important

More boats, more licenses and more equipment were sold this year than in any time in recent memory. To some, fishing might be old school, but more and more are finding out it is “right school.” That is great news for the whole fishing industry and our lakes as well. We could possibly see better things for our parks and lakes as priorities change. Voices should be loud and aimed at decision-makers regarding ratcheting up outdoors in their priority agendas. That will help.

Our parks and lakes will be pressured, fisheries tested, and those that manage them taxed. They already get slim budget dollars and it’s not getting better anytime soon, so we have to be smarter and volunteer to help. The game is changing and we have to change with it as we move forward by self-policing, picking up after ourselves and being team players.

We have been given a chance to really make a difference for the entire fishing industry. That has only happened once in my lifetime and we can't squander it. The momentum will not get better.

Call, push, lead and get involved. Make sure city, county, state and federal decision makers are engaged. They see us as votes and unless we let them know it is important, we will again get what the little boy shot at ... nothing. The timing is perfect to change our direction, make sure our wishes are known and work with allies to make a difference.