Below the Waterline: The time is now to let your local leaders know fishing is important

I am a collector of old.
Honestly, it might be because I have been around the sun a few times, but even without the good of the new, the old still resonates and lives in my heart and soul.
I love history, in particular the history of sports and fishing, and I like the before a heck of a lot more than now for several reasons.
I mostly see it in the way folks treat each other, but it’s one thing to be the collector of memories and is another to be the collector of right and wrong. I used to think I knew the difference, but anymore I have more trouble digging the wheat out of the chaff. It used to be folks discussed things; now they argue about them and most times there is no right or wrong. Facts, observation and common sense dialog have left the yard, replaced with opinion.
I watch sports that I loved like baseball, football and basketball, but they too have become the stage for conjecture and political affiliation rather than being for the game. So far in 2020, I didn’t watch any NBA, have watched a few minutes of the NFL and even though I am a die-hard Cardinals fan, baseball that too was something that I no longer got excited for. I did listen to few games and watched the World Series — I gained an affinity for the underdog Tampa Bay Rays. But athletics, in general, have become about ego and less about competition, support of team and the fans.
The good part of this was I found all kinds of other TV stations that I was paying for but didn’t watch like Motor Trend, HGTV and DIY. I love to work on things so those shows fit nicely. Of course, I still watch fishing and hunting on the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and others, but sports that were once priority one are now way down the list.
I loved Facebook, but am finding I spend less time there too. Too much money, too many whiners and the love of the game of life seems to have been put aside. I hate that.
Fishing hasn’t been tainted yet. It’s still important to have the national anthem while standing with your hat removed, and the American flag and prayer is still part of the game. Wholesomeness, working with the youth and having heroes is still cool in fishing. Maybe it’s that the money is not nearly as large as it is in other sports. Honesty and integrity still shine through on most occasions. We’ll have a bleep or two along the way, but for the most part, grandmas and kids can watch fishing without blushing,
Part of the growth in fishing was a result of COVID. It was an activity that wasn’t outlawed, but part of it also has to be a lot of people seeing it as a thing they can do at any age and with buddies and the family, too. No matter the socio-economic position, gender or race, you fall into fishing easy. It is relatively inexpensive sport to get hooked on. It is incumbent on all of us who fish to share that excitement with others. It is contagious.
More boats, more licenses and more equipment were sold this year than in any time in recent memory. To some, fishing might be old school, but more and more are finding out it is “right school.” That is great news for the whole fishing industry and our lakes as well. We could possibly see better things for our parks and lakes as priorities change. Voices should be loud and aimed at decision-makers regarding ratcheting up outdoors in their priority agendas. That will help.
Our parks and lakes will be pressured, fisheries tested, and those that manage them taxed. They already get slim budget dollars and it’s not getting better anytime soon, so we have to be smarter and volunteer to help. The game is changing and we have to change with it as we move forward by self-policing, picking up after ourselves and being team players.
We have been given a chance to really make a difference for the entire fishing industry. That has only happened once in my lifetime and we can't squander it. The momentum will not get better.
Call, push, lead and get involved. Make sure city, county, state and federal decision makers are engaged. They see us as votes and unless we let them know it is important, we will again get what the little boy shot at ... nothing. The timing is perfect to change our direction, make sure our wishes are known and work with allies to make a difference.
In fishing, the good old days can be now. It’s up to all of us. Saying you don’t want to be involved or just want to fish is not a good excuse anymore. Honestly, you can do both. History is important and fishing has become more important in 2020. The old is part of the new. Let’s run with that ball.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.