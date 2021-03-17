Below the Waterline: The top 10 things anglers hate to see when they're on the water

5. Barking dogs

Where you have homes you may just have a dog or two and they are — by nature — protectors of their territory. I love dogs, and have two myself. But the barking while I am fishing will wear thin on your patience. Barking is part of their defense posture, but if I'm in a boat and they're on the shore, they will wear you out with the barking — dogs running up and down the bank onto the docks and back to the bank yapping the whole time will wear on the peace and tranquility of a day on the water in a hurry.

6. Boat ramp hogs

Being prepared with your boat before you get to the ramp is essential. Don’t load and unload your boat on the ramp. Most ramps have places to prepare — use them. Also learn how to back down the ramp. Go to a large parking lot and practice, but don’t practice at the ramp. If someone needs help, help them. Be good stewards and it may just help you, too.

7. Leaves and pine straw

More of nature’s obstacles to mess with anglers. You get hung in them, they get stuck on your line and they'll foul a plug in the blink of an eye. One of the reasons I like a little wind while fishing.

8. Mean homeowners