Below the Waterline: The top 10 things anglers hate to see when they're on the water

Most weeks this column is about all the good things we are now seeing in the fishing industry.
It can be boats, equipment and work being done on our lakes, which is pretty significant despite budget cuts and our what seems like our decision-maker’s lack of interest in the outdoors. I will never give up, and hope you don’t either. We continue to move slowly, and now demand has outdistanced supply and many shelves are empty as a result. More people fishing is a good thing, and that means a louder voice — if used — too.
With an increase in anglers comes an increased desire for more folks to buy and get products to help them catch more fish. There is light at the end of the tunnel and supplies are increasing with domestic companies picking up the slack from those who get their components and products from overseas. But the battle wages on and priorities at points of entry have been altered for things like PPE and must-haves over fishing-related equipment. That's the way it should be, but slowly new gear is getting unloaded and trucked into distribution centers, and will hopefully start arriving back to the shelves where they belong.
A lot of good is coming for outdoors people with growth being the driving force. There are few things other than those mentioned above that may not be as good. I keep a top 10 list of things in fishing I am not necessarily fond of and below is my list.
1. Pollen
We are in the midst of the pollen wars. When you can see it in the air and on your boats and cars, you know it’s thick. I am fortunate that other than occasional sneeze or two, I don’t have issues with it. Great time be wearing a mask.
2. Slime moss
Early spring stringy green slime moss is the first vegetation to start in our lakes. Anything in the water gets covered by it and no matter what lure or live bait you fish, that junk is a pain. It is very smooth to the touch and seems to lengthen as it’s pulled. It's especially hard on spinnerbaits and buzzbaits, and will clog up the swivels in a New York minute.
3. Maple Tree Seed Whirly Birds
Gutter pluggers, I call them, but they are even worse if fished around as the line gets tangled on the wing part and they will fill your boat if you are under the tree. They do not throw out of the boat easily, either. The seeds seem to find a location that can't be reached, then quickly sprout a tree in your boat. They will also foul up a bilge and livewell pump if not managed.
4. Cottonwood fuzz
We are still a month or so from lakes being covered in this nasty white fuzz that falls like a winter snow and can mess up a reel quicker than a tax increase gets pushed through legislation. Microguide rods are particularly susceptible to this fuzz and will clog the guides quickly. Once compressed, it is nearly impossible to pull off your line. No doubt they could be making socks out of that stuff.
5. Barking dogs
Where you have homes you may just have a dog or two and they are — by nature — protectors of their territory. I love dogs, and have two myself. But the barking while I am fishing will wear thin on your patience. Barking is part of their defense posture, but if I'm in a boat and they're on the shore, they will wear you out with the barking — dogs running up and down the bank onto the docks and back to the bank yapping the whole time will wear on the peace and tranquility of a day on the water in a hurry.
6. Boat ramp hogs
Being prepared with your boat before you get to the ramp is essential. Don’t load and unload your boat on the ramp. Most ramps have places to prepare — use them. Also learn how to back down the ramp. Go to a large parking lot and practice, but don’t practice at the ramp. If someone needs help, help them. Be good stewards and it may just help you, too.
7. Leaves and pine straw
More of nature’s obstacles to mess with anglers. You get hung in them, they get stuck on your line and they'll foul a plug in the blink of an eye. One of the reasons I like a little wind while fishing.
8. Mean homeowners
If you live by a golf course, you will see golfers. If you live by an airport, you'll see planes. If you live by a lake, you could see a few fisher-people. Be nice and I bet they will be nice back. Anglers have the first duty to be nice, but it has to be reciprocal. No one has a good day arguing, so try this year to have a kind word, even if yelled at. It will go a long way. But please respect the homeowner’s property. Banging a jig off of their new pontoon boat is bad business.
9. Geese
Why do geese have to poop and squawk all the time? Can’t they just be quiet and look majestic. Nope. Geese seem to think they own every dock and sidewalk, so they can do their business wherever they desire. I don’t hate geese, but I'm pretty close to it.
10. Bad angler etiquette
Just because you fished there yesterday — or it’s YOUR spot — doesn’t mean you can fish it when someone is on it. Wait for them to leave, ask if you can share it if it is a large area, but respect other anglers. Just because you are fishing a tournament doesn’t give you any more rights than the guy who is just out fishing. Respect bank anglers, too. They only have a little space, so let them have it. Good karma will result, I promise.
Get out and enjoy the spring weather when it gets here and do your part to share the resource with others.
I actually don’t hate any on list list — well, maybe geese. But this tongue-in-cheek look at things that aggravate us on the water might just make you laugh the next time you are out. The bottom line is: Have fun. You can’t do that yelling and screaming.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.