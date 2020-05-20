Below the Waterline: The wish to fish is growing stronger

Baby steps should be the rule. I do believe the outdoors and being on the water are the best places to get our mojo back. Who determines what is essential? It sure seems we need a “re-do” there.

I am proud of the American people for giving up everything for the common good. I am amazed how they fell in line to do so.

Falling into line to stay at home for over two months tells me those same people would do what is right with measures to open our businesses and parks. It is time to get out of the house and back to work.

It will be a long time before we can see just how this shapes us when normalcy again enters our lives.

Standing in line six feet apart hasn’t kept the parking lots from being full at Menards, Home Depot and other “essential” businesses, but try to get a haircut or a see a doctor for a non-emergency surgery and the answer is no.

Heaven forbid you want to fish a tournament. Common sense has completely left the building. Funny how it’s OK to gather at a big box store, but fishing tournaments are taboo.

No one wants anyone to be sick. We have to be able to be safe. If we can close down with scare tactics and escalated numbers, we can be open with them, too.