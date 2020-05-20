Below the Waterline: The wish to fish is growing stronger

Baseball, apple pie, hot dogs and fishing are exactly what we need again and we need it soon.
At a minimum we need fishing back. We need playgrounds open and little league baseball in full swing. We also need to get rid of the double standards and lack of common sense for closures.
County by county, city by city and village by village, it makes the most sense to leave decisions about openings to those closest. A finite approach would gain overwhelming support by the American people. Outdoors people would love to take a leadership role.
Scientific expertise, knowledge of the numbers and book smarts are important, but give me common sense every time. We have no place for agendas and politics when dealing with this pandemic.
The health of our country is at stake. Folks who are at risk should stay home. I have people in my family who fall into that category, but we need compromise and not edicts.
While under quarantine and trying my best to follow the guidelines, I have made a commitment to stay off the water. Honestly, I have been fishing twice — once at a private lake near Canton and once at Evergreen Lake a week ago for two hours.
In a normal year, I would be on the water three or four times per week. I am not playing the martyr and surely not looking for sympathy. It has been my choice. All of us have made sacrifices, but none more than small business owners and their workers.
Baby steps should be the rule. I do believe the outdoors and being on the water are the best places to get our mojo back. Who determines what is essential? It sure seems we need a “re-do” there.
I am proud of the American people for giving up everything for the common good. I am amazed how they fell in line to do so.
Falling into line to stay at home for over two months tells me those same people would do what is right with measures to open our businesses and parks. It is time to get out of the house and back to work.
It will be a long time before we can see just how this shapes us when normalcy again enters our lives.
Standing in line six feet apart hasn’t kept the parking lots from being full at Menards, Home Depot and other “essential” businesses, but try to get a haircut or a see a doctor for a non-emergency surgery and the answer is no.
Heaven forbid you want to fish a tournament. Common sense has completely left the building. Funny how it’s OK to gather at a big box store, but fishing tournaments are taboo.
No one wants anyone to be sick. We have to be able to be safe. If we can close down with scare tactics and escalated numbers, we can be open with them, too.
We just have to be smart. It sure would be great to have a governor who thinks downstate is as important as the Chicago area. Wouldn’t that be novel? Sorry for the pun.
Knee jerk reactions and complaining have gotten us what exactly? We need all lakes and parks open and we need to all work together.
People across the land are tired, are losing everything and are pushing back. Americans are a strong bunch and will do the right thing. The right thing is opening up!
With no tournaments, no social gatherings, no pools and no sports, the only friend we have left is our cell phone. We can do the social distancing. A few openings a little at a time would calm the natives.
We all know the drill and Americans are not averse to playing the game by the rules, but we need to have a game to play.
Opening barbershops, bait shops and other businesses should be priorities along with the ability to celebrate the upcoming holidays outdoors.
The mixed messages and dictatorial rule will not do anything but cause clandestine workarounds. Without some flexibility, that will go on forever.
Open all of the parks and lakes and make guidelines for anglers to run tournaments with rules that have to be strictly followed. It is up to all of us to follow best practices, but we need a little rope while being careful not to hang ourselves with it.
Seeing confusion, angst, depression and real anger indicates we have to do something different. The outdoors and activities in it are healthy and seem like a logical starting place to begin the process toward normalcy.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
