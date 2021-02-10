Below the Waterline: There are always plenty of new products, but time on the water is the best way to get results

Now that professional tournaments have ramped up, we will start to see a few more, but no doubt the Internet is the go-to place to get the skinny now on what is coming out. Boats, motors, tackle, electronics and other outdoor gear see social media and the web as a frontier where new can be seen, but more importantly, where the public can interact. That engagement and interaction is huge to manufacturers as they get instant feedback.

Fishing is a participatory sport and now both national and local fishing experts share equal footing. Good? Maybe so, maybe not. ICAST looks like it will be held, but how many folks will take a pass and, rest assured, the one-on-one meetings will become shouting and a lot of, “What did you say?"

With nearly 5 million new licenses sold this year, those just getting into fishing have a hard time figuring out who the real experts are, and because of the pros transitioning from company A to company B, who really is a better representative? Loyalty to a particular product or manufacturer is waning and, at times, it is more about the money in sponsorships versus how good the products are. “This is the best rod I have ever used,” can many times be replaced with, “They pay me and I get them free."