Below the Waterline: There are always plenty of new products, but time on the water is the best way to get results

Just about every year at this time, fishing tackle manufacturers work diligently trying to come out with a better mousetrap.
A tweak here, a better hook, different action, new colors or a completely new bait each hoping to both catch more fish and more fishermen. Some hit the ground running with killer new creations and designs, and their products fly off the shelves, while others spend some time on those shelves and end up in the bargain bin — a great place to look for bargains, for sure, but not a place companies like seeing their products. Sometimes a real treasure can be found there, but more times than not it’s the final resting place for the clunkers.
Never before has it been harder to introduce new products than now. Tried and true has been replaced with “let’s give this a try.” Boat and tackle shows have, for the most part, been canceled or postponed, so savvy manufacturers are looking for better avenues to show their wares.
Now that professional tournaments have ramped up, we will start to see a few more, but no doubt the Internet is the go-to place to get the skinny now on what is coming out. Boats, motors, tackle, electronics and other outdoor gear see social media and the web as a frontier where new can be seen, but more importantly, where the public can interact. That engagement and interaction is huge to manufacturers as they get instant feedback.
Fishing is a participatory sport and now both national and local fishing experts share equal footing. Good? Maybe so, maybe not. ICAST looks like it will be held, but how many folks will take a pass and, rest assured, the one-on-one meetings will become shouting and a lot of, “What did you say?"
With nearly 5 million new licenses sold this year, those just getting into fishing have a hard time figuring out who the real experts are, and because of the pros transitioning from company A to company B, who really is a better representative? Loyalty to a particular product or manufacturer is waning and, at times, it is more about the money in sponsorships versus how good the products are. “This is the best rod I have ever used,” can many times be replaced with, “They pay me and I get them free."
Let me be clear here: The professional angler is vital to new product development and design and, without them, we would still be using a bobber and a cane pole and a stick to determine depth. But because of the sponsorship volatility, it’s hard to determine quality at times through their endorsements. A good rule of thumb is always touching and feeling products in person, but with new stuff, that can be difficult.
The ironic part of all that hard work can be that tried and true can distance the new at times. New gets the trumpet blast and all the press, but old habits are hard to break for most anglers. Teaching old dogs new tricks most times means proof — and an endorsement or a shiny new package may not get the job done.
Again, nothing the builders and designers like to hear. The new is made to replace the old, but many times it just augments it and the old under-the-radar products sell year after year. Truthfully, it is simply about catching fish and the word of what works best travels fast.
Baits that have to be put together like a puzzle are never as successful as ones that catch fish out of the package. I remember how fast the market grew surrounding a Chatterbait or even the Preacher Hair jig when a tournament was won with it.
For the record, no bait is magical, and most imitate something a fish will eat, but rest assured, many whatchamacallits have caught fish, too, and it comes down to confidence and the angler's ability more often than not. The best lures in the hands of someone who doesn’t know how to fish won’t catch a fish no matter how good the bait is.
One exception to that rule is the Yamamoto Senko. It can make bad fishermen good ones.
Read, watch videos and talk to buddies who fish more, and gain knowledge by more time on the water. Find an angler who has success and ask them questions on how they did it. Observe, educate and practice!
Some of the best baits and techniques I have learned over the years are a result of failure. That first bite can say everything and no matter if you are a seasoned veteran or a newbie, you can always learn something new.
Don’t be afraid to experiment and don’t get caught in the trap of spot fishing or always using the same baits. Some of the things I have found success with were some that I was most poor at initially. Repeating the things that never work like the same baits, the same depths and the same spots will result in the same results. Try the new, learn the habits of the fish and never get set in your ways. No doubt trial and error and time on the water is the best teacher.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.