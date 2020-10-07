Below the Waterline: Time to winterize your boat. Here are some tips

It again is that time of year when many have begun the last few trips of the year and the ugly word “winterization” has entered the vernacular of boaters north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Preparing the boat for cold, snow and the enemy to all things winter including condensation and varmints is on the agenda. Although many fish to the last minute or head to “hot pond” — lakes that generate electricity — each angler must also have a plan to ready for the bad weather ahead and their prized possession, their boat.
Some lakes remain open during the winter months, but for the most part northern lakes become unfit for catching fish sometime towards the end of the year. That means the boat must be put away and precautions taken to insure it will run again in the spring like it did when it was put into boat hibernation.
Cleaning it up
Now is a great time to first work on the outside of the boat. Cleaning, waxing and making sure tackle is removed is job one. Vacuuming floors, sump areas, and compartments is a good start, and putting either moth balls or cleaning with Comet thoroughly will keep mice and bugs out. For some reason they don’t like either. I choose Comet over moth balls due to the smell in compartments where tackle is later stored. A pie tin with moth balls works great in the battery compartment.
Remove and charge all batteries and be sure to store them in a location that won’t freeze. Distilled water should be added to lead acid batteries before charged or stored. Maintenance free batteries should be stored inside, too. More on them in a bit.
Remove anything like rainsuits, cushions and towels from the boat at this time, too. Electronics should be removed now as well.
Putting a coat of wax on the boat and lubricating moving parts on the trolling motor is also a good call. A light Three in One or silicone works best. It’s good to give the winch and roller wheel a bit of love this time of year, too.
Batteries
Now is a great time to fix things you might have put off all year and I check all my connections and batteries this time of year, too. I keep logs of purchase dates on my batteries and have a load tester I like to put on each battery in the fall.
This year I changed over to Dakota Lithium Phosphate batteries for my electronics and trolling motor plus added a Power Pole Charge smart charger that has made maintaining batteries effortless. I can keep up with charge rates by simply looking at my phone. The Dakota’s are more expensive but have an 11-year warranty, so pro-rated they actually make good financial sense. I still use a multi-purpose AGM battery for a starting battery.
Engine
Outboards need special care before storing for the winter. Now is a great time to change lower unit grease and if you have a four stroke engine change the oil now, too. Both are easy jobs or you can have a local dealer do it for you, but they are super busy this time of year so don't put that appointment off.
I store my boat inside, but if yours is stored outside, make sure you winterize and fog the cylinders with a special fogging oil that can be found at any marina, tackle or auto part store before covering. I recommend covering your boat if possible. If outside it’s a good idea to trim your motor down so moisture doesn’t get in the gear case. Some boaters actually bag the lower unit, but I have found it collects moisture, so I am against that.
If it’s been a while since you have changed the water pump impellor, now is a great time to do that as well. I like to add stabilizer like Sea Foam or Lucas Safeguard and run it through the engine a bit before storing to lubricate and protect interior engine parts. Although it may be impossible to have an empty fuel tank, I treat it now, too.
Last trips
Fish and boat as long as it’s possible, but always be thinking the next trip could be the last. Wipe down the boat after every trip and pull the drain plug on the way home to let the water drain out of the sump of the boat. Lower the engine to drain water out of the prop area each trip and remember it is what you do now that will make that first fishing trip in the spring go well without issues.
