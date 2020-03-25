Below the Waterline: When it comes to rain gear, these are the good old days

What is the best outdoor clothing to include gloves and rainwear for fishing in inclement weather?

We used to use ponchos, rubberized suits and plastic garbage bags, but not anymore. Today’s angler knows the importance of staying dry and comfortable. Old suits were cumbersome, hot and leaky. The good old days are now when it comes to rainwear.

Budget, climate and what the clothing will be used for are equally important when choosing what is best for you. To most that spend a lot of time on the water, rainwear is a major investment, but it is one that you get what you pay.

Paying for the best does have its benefits. What used to be an afterthought is now a priority and the technical apparel continues to get better. Most are designed for multi-use to include fishing, but they are great for spectators and working outdoors, too.

Some suits and gloves are great for cold weather while others are better when temperatures rise. Materials have gotten even better.

Opinions vary based on if you are a sponsored angler, your relationship with clothing companies or prior ownership. This is not a one size fits-all market and it can become difficult to navigate.