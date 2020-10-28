Below the Waterline: Why folks ice fish can be a conundrum for those of us who don't

Cold, snow and the time in-between fall and winter, there is something I call “organization time.”
Right now, a bunch of my buddies are perched in tree stands, ground blinds or heading west to pheasant hunt or northwest to hunt other game. We used to have pheasants and quail in Illinois, but they all packed and moved. No cover means no birds.
Others who maybe don’t hunt or have harvested their creel are already chirping for hard water and the ice fishing season ahead. For some reason that I don’t understand, they truly enjoy sitting on a frozen lake and watching their electronics hoping to catch a few fish for the table.
They always tell me fish taste better caught under the ice. I can’t tell the difference, but due to their perseverance and drive, I’ll just have to take their word for it. This time every year I scratch my head about the draw of sitting on a bucket and freezing to death, but I'm finding out just how good the gear is and just how many people enjoy this. I guess an old dog can learn some new tricks!
Some of the guys who really love ice fishing have all the best gear. From heaters, to tents/condos to the right clothes — again, not sure what that means — they can sit for hours in an outhouse-looking shed and drill holes while they watch their electronics and bobbers bob. Twenty minutes sitting on a bucket is about all I can take, and the baits that consist of small jigs tipped with meal worms, waxies and other parasites are not high on my list either.
I used to ice fish, but now I just open water fish and the rest of my time I just listen and nod to the stories they tell about how great it was on top of the ice. I am averse to falling down — it hurts on the way down, too, and my balance is bad enough on dry pavement or a boat deck to make me decide I’ll just listen to the stories.
I honestly applaud their determination, but dragging all that stuff out onto the water, drilling holes, and freezing my toes and fingers off has never been high on my list — even when I was younger. It seems it’s a badge of honor and some guys would rather dangle their miniscule baits on a pee wee rod through a hole cut in the ice than power fish from a boat.
I have bunches — a term for more than 6 — of friends who just love it and I am glad they do … I think. Thank goodness for diversity.
Because I don’t do it, I get lost in the jargon and equipment needed, too: “You need to keep your Vexilar tuned and now with Garmin Livescope bundles for the ice, it’s like hunting” they will tell me. When I did ice fish, I drilled a few holes, dropped my bait into the water and figured out reasons I didn’t get bit.
These guys know what they are doing and it reminds me of pheasant hunting. You have the dogs, the blockers and the chasers in hunting, and being able to predict and track the fish’s movements through the ice takes skill. After catching a few through the ice, they watch where the school is heading with their electronics and move past them to drill another hole. Like good hockey players, they don’t skate to where the puck is but rather to where it is going.
All kidding aside, these dudes and dudettes are skillful anglers and have more patience than a brain surgeon. I might not get it, but I respect all of their skills and — honestly, don’t tell them — enjoy the stories of freezing, dragging and hunkering down.
Their stick-to-itiveness drives me to have the same passion when the water warms. Their heartiness is a throwback to the old days when everything was food and it’s akin to those that raise livestock and fur trap. There is something very American about all of it.
While they are hunkered down over a frozen lake or pond, I sit in the shop work and organize. They probably don’t get that, either. I love to work on boats and every winter try to have one I work on. Making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear is fun to me and fixing something broken is a game. I surely don’t know how to do everything on engines or wiring, but I do know how to read a manual or a schematic, and I bet that bores the heck out of them, too.
I have been thinking this just might be the year that I again go ice fishing. But I have some rules that I must stand pat on. There must be plenty of snacks, something warm to drink and pocket warmers, and most of all the dragging has to be done by the ice shack caddy. Shacks have to have heaters, and I am not cleaning any 4-inch bluegill no matter how good they will taste through the ice.
Also, we have to have cell coverage where we go and taco night cannot be the night before. Close quarters in one of those shacks means masks have to be worn at all times, and I would like my hand sanitizer kept next to the warmer.
I am glad to help scouting out the next hole location, but drilling and skimming the ice with the skimmer has to be done by the guide. My requirements may have just landed another day in the shop because I am sure someone who has been after me for years, Dave Norris, to get back out might have just been derailed about asking again.
I do like fish, and a fresh bag caught from under the ice does sound good, but after this column I have a feeling that none are in my future! Hopefully, my old bones will get out on the ice a couple more times this year.
Seriously, be safe, always tell a friend where you will be and always take an extra set of dry clothes. Put your cell phone is a dry bag, too.
I want to see all of you when it’s warm out. But you never know — I just might take a few trips to the ice this year.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!