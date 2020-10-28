Below the Waterline: Why folks ice fish can be a conundrum for those of us who don't

All kidding aside, these dudes and dudettes are skillful anglers and have more patience than a brain surgeon. I might not get it, but I respect all of their skills and — honestly, don’t tell them — enjoy the stories of freezing, dragging and hunkering down.

Their stick-to-itiveness drives me to have the same passion when the water warms. Their heartiness is a throwback to the old days when everything was food and it’s akin to those that raise livestock and fur trap. There is something very American about all of it.

While they are hunkered down over a frozen lake or pond, I sit in the shop work and organize. They probably don’t get that, either. I love to work on boats and every winter try to have one I work on. Making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear is fun to me and fixing something broken is a game. I surely don’t know how to do everything on engines or wiring, but I do know how to read a manual or a schematic, and I bet that bores the heck out of them, too.

I have been thinking this just might be the year that I again go ice fishing. But I have some rules that I must stand pat on. There must be plenty of snacks, something warm to drink and pocket warmers, and most of all the dragging has to be done by the ice shack caddy. Shacks have to have heaters, and I am not cleaning any 4-inch bluegill no matter how good they will taste through the ice.